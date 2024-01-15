British bosses planning biggest hiring spree in G7

City workers

British bosses are planning the biggest hiring spree in the G7 this year, according to PwC, as the accountant’s UK chairman suggested economic forecasters like the Bank of England were being too gloomy.

The Big Four accountancy firm said almost half of UK chief executives it surveyed planned to grow their workforce by at least 5pc in 2024 against a backdrop of growing optimism about the global economy.

By contrast, PwC’s survey of 4,000 executives worldwide found only 30pc of German bosses planned to take on more staff, while just 38pc of US chief executives said they planned to increase headcount by 5pc or more.

Asked if the Bank’s forecasts – which predict zero growth this year and only a modest expansion in 2025, are too gloomy – PwC’s UK chairman Kevin Ellis said: “It’s interesting that we’re quite hard on ourselves and, as you say, you sit in the Bank of England and hear all these negative forecasts.

“When the rest of the world looks at us, they see us through a different lens, or a positive one it seems.”

His comments came as Dutch bank ING predicted that inflation will fall to 1.5pc in Britain by May, signalling victory in the Bank’s fight against inflation.

Mr Ellis said PwC’s survey, which was published to mark the start of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, suggested that the appetite for dealmaking among British businesses was returning as expectations grow that central banks will start cutting interest rates this year.

He added that concerns about the effect of the looming election on investment and hiring were overblown.

Mr Ellis told The Telegraph: “I definitely don’t feel that people are changing their investment forecasts for this year with the knowledge that an election is coming at some stage.

“There’s no doubt that whoever’s in Downing Street, whether it’s this side of the election or the other side, that growth is going to be important for jobs, taxes and investment and public sector because everyone knows, post-Covid we need more revenue to create tax cuts and economic growth.”

Writing in The Telegraph, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said it would be the “defining economic mission of the next Labour government to create wealth and bring growth back to Britain”.

Labour are on a three-day charm offensive in Davos led by Ms Reeves and shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds.

The pair have lined up dozens of meetings during the trip, including with Google, Barclays and Ericsson, as well as several energy companies.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Simon Freakley, chief executive of consultancy AlixPartners, said: “There’s general optimism and confidence about a Labour government from business. They’re not frightening [leaders] with too many old Labour-style policies.”

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, is also expected to attend Davos alongside foreign secretary Lord Cameron. The business department will be represented by trade minister Lord Johnson attending in place of Kemi Badenoch, who is no longer expected to attend.

PwC’s survey found business leaders were much more optimistic about the UK economy than forecasters in Threadneedle Street. British chief executives were the most optimistic about growth this year out of all G7 nations, bar Japan.

Asked if he believed economic forecasts for UK growth over the next few years were too pessimistic, Mr Ellis said: “Forecasts are forecasts. No-one knows what’s happening next.”

However, he added: “Negativity breeds negativity. So I think a lot of it comes down to confidence, and I think business plays a big role in retraining, job creation, wealth creation and aspiration and I think we should be confident in this country about what we’ve got.”

Mr Freakley said: “The trouble with the UK of course is that you can get sort of caught into a little bit of a spiral of doom.”

Andrew Bailey, the Bank’s governor, was recently forced to deny he is an “ultra-pessimist” after he described Britain’s growth prospects as among the worst he’d ever seen.

Mr Ellis said Britain’s strong services economy meant it was best placed to take advantage of the AI revolution, as the UK adopts technology much faster than other rich economies.

Despite the optimism of PwC’s survey, PageGroup, one of the UK’s largest recruiters, on Monday announced it was slashing hundreds of jobs in response to a recent hiring slowdown.

The FTSE 250 firm cut 224 – nearly 4pc – of its fee-earning roles during the final three months of 2023. The latest layoffs means that PageGroup has cut 1,092 fee-earning jobs over the last year.

The redundancy round also saw the Surrey-based business, which employs nearly 8,000 people, shed 57 back office jobs.

The cost-cutting move came as PageGroup issued a profit warning after seeing “no improvement” to a recent recruitment slump.

