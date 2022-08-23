U.S. markets open in 5 hours 6 minutes

British Charity Leads Campaign to Break World Blood Donation Record to Save Lives

·2 min read

Global campaign to save 150,000 lives through 50,000 donations around the world.

LONDON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday 27 August, social justice charity Who is Hussain will attempt to break the world record for the most blood donations in one calendar day.

 

'A blood drive in action by Who is Hussain. #GlobalBloodHeroes Day aims to break the world record for blood donations and save 150,000 lives.'
'A blood drive in action by Who is Hussain. #GlobalBloodHeroes Day aims to break the world record for blood donations and save 150,000 lives.'

 

#GlobalBloodHeroes Day is a worldwide campaign to save lives and build greater awareness about donating blood.

Just one blood donation can help save three lives.

The drive is open to any volunteer willing and eligible to give blood.

CALLING ALL GLOBAL BLOOD HEROES

In October last year, the UK sought 100,000 new donors to meet rising demand. Shockingly, the UK has an average of only 6 days' worth of blood stocks.

Part of the problem lies with the fact that there are not enough people willing to donate blood.

Who is Hussain is partnering with NHS Bloods and Transplants to encourage blood donations.

Altaf Kazi, Head of Partnerships and Community Engagement at NHS Blood and Transplant said:

"Thousands of lives are saved every year in England, thanks to the heroism of individuals willing to donate their blood – many who have overcome their own fears to do something truly life-changing. We're proud to be partnering with Who is Hussain to help them reach their ambitious goal, to support those who depend on these life-changing donations. Donation is safe and only takes an hour of your time to save up to three lives."

SMALL ACTION, BIG IMPACT

#GlobalBloodHeroes Day aims to rally 50,000 blood donors across six continents. The campaign hopes to save the lives of 150,000 people at a time when blood supplies are being challenged.

Muntazir Rai, Director of Who is Hussain said: "Who is Hussain's #GlobalBloodHeroes campaign is inspired by the bravery and compassion of Hussain ibn Ali, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad. We know our aim to beat the world blood donation record is ambitious, but we are confident there are thousands of Global Blood Heroes out there who are brave enough to step up to the challenge."

The world record will be verified by  'Official World Records', a body recognised by the Council of Notariats of the European Union.

Find out more: blood.whoishussain.org

  1. In the UK, #GlobalBloodHeroes will be taking place in Birmingham, Leeds, London, Luton, Manchester.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882868/WIH_Campaign.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882869/WIH_Blood_Donations.jpg

 

'A blood drive in action by Who is Hussain. #GlobalBloodHeroes Day aims to break the world record for blood donations and save 150,000 lives.'
'A blood drive in action by Who is Hussain. #GlobalBloodHeroes Day aims to break the world record for blood donations and save 150,000 lives.'

 

