British children spend 127 minutes a day on TikTok – more than in any other country

child on phone

Children in the UK are using TikTok for more than two hours a day, making British youngsters some of the heaviest users of the social media app worldwide, a new report has claimed.

British children spent an average of 127 minutes per day on the app last year, an increase of 11pc on the previous year, according to parental controls company Qustodio.

This has almost doubled since 2020, when youngsters spent around 70 minutes on TikTok each day.

It found around 50pc of British children in its study used TikTok, which is typically used to share dance and lip syncing videos, comedy sketches and live videos.

TikTok says it does not allow children under the age of 13 onto its video sharing app.

Only the video game Roblox came close to TikTok in terms of popularity. The game, where children can build virtual worlds and share them with friends, was used by British under-18s for an average of 125 minutes each day.

This compared to data from Roblox, published in its quarterly results, which suggests the average global player spends as much as 2.5 hours on its game per day.

Snapchat was the most popular messaging app among children, used for around 95 minutes a day.

Instagram, meanwhile, was used on average 40 minutes daily in the UK, while Facebook averaged just 15 minutes of use in the age group. Children spent about 66 minutes on a typical day on YouTube.

Britons’ TikTok use was among the highest in the study. Globally, children aged between four and 18 spent 112 minutes per day using the app. Qustodio, which develops screen time monitoring and parental control tools, gathered anonymous data from 400,000 smartphone users around the world.

Eduardo Cruz, chief executive of Qustodio, said parents, teachers and children needed to talk about how to “strike a healthy digital balance”, while “keeping the youngest in society safe from online harm”.

Overall, the data found children on average spent about four hours per day on phones, tablets, games or computers outside of school hours, unchanged from the previous year.

The amount of time children spend on screens each day has remained a hotly debated topic among parents, teachers and researchers for years, even before the arrival of smartphones.

There have also long been concerns about children being exposed to harmful content on the internet, such as pornography, self-harm posts and radicalisation.

In the UK, the government is considering fresh curbs on social media apps, including enforcing stricter parental controls on services used by under 16s.

Both iPhones and Android smartphones allow parents to set daily screen time limits on their children’s devices, if they are linked.

TikTok, meanwhile, has added a default screen time limit for children’s accounts of 60 minutes, although they can choose to ignore the warning.

Despite concerns from parents and teachers, a study by the Oxford Internet Institute, published in November, found that screen time appeared to have little impact on children’s development.

Analysing brain scans from 12,000 children aged 9 to 12, it found “no evidence” of impact on children’s cognitive development or well-being.

TikTok was contacted for comment.

