British chipmaker Arm to cut valuation ahead of US listing

Arm

Arm is cutting back the size of its hotly anticipated New York listing as investors value the British microchip designer well below its Japanese owner’s previous expectations.

SoftBank, Arm’s owner, will sell between $4.4bn and $4.9bn (£3.5bn and £3.9bn) worth of shares when it floats on the Nasdaq next week, Arm said.

This is well below the $8bn to $10bn that had been expected, although it would still make the flotation the biggest of the year so far.

Arm has faced questions over growth and its reliance on its troublesome Chinese division since filing to go public two weeks ago.

In an updated filing on Tuesday, Arm said it expected to sell shares at between $47 and $51, which would value the company at between $48bn and $52bn.

This is well below the $64bn valuation at which SoftBank valued Arm in a deal with its separate Vision Fund last month, and less than the $70bn that bankers had hoped for.

SoftBank’s chief executive, Masayoshi Son, has a lot riding on the success of Arm’s impending New York listing - Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

The listing is being closely watched because investors hope it will breathe life into a dormant IPO market and boost confidence in the tech sector, which has suffered from falling valuations for the last year.

As part of the flotation, a slew of tech giants including Apple, Google, Samsung and Nvidia will buy up to $735m worth of shares. Other companies investing in the listing include Taiwanese chip giants Mediatek and TSMC, chipmakers Intel and AMD, and semiconductor design companies Synopsys and Cadence.

Amazon and the US chipmaker Qualcomm, which had both been rumoured as possible investors, are not participating.

The investors, which are major customers of the British company, are likely to be long-term investors, although Arm said the purchases would not grant them any additional rights.

A slew of banks are also underwriting the deal.

The reduced size of the offering is a blow to Masayoshi Son, SoftBank’s chief executive and Arm’s chairman, who is hoping that a successful listing will make up for a string of disappointing tech investments.

Story continues

SoftBank paid £24bn to buy the Cambridge-based company in 2016, and is seeking a healthy profit on the purchase amid investor hype over the AI boom that has driven US chip company Nvidia to a $1.2 trillion valuation.

It will remain Arm’s dominant shareholder immediately after the flotation, with around 90.6pc of shares, and be prevented from selling further shares until 180 days after the listing.

Arm opted to float in New York despite a concerted effort from Rishi Sunak to encourage the company to return to the London Stock Exchange, in part because tech companies are seen as securing much higher valuations in the US.

Arm’s semiconductor designs are used in 99pc of the world’s smartphones and the company says 70pc of the world’s population uses its technology, but investors have raised questions about its growth potential.

Its revenue fell slightly last year, and the company is seen as exposed to a microchip trade war between the US and China. China accounted for 24pc of Arm’s sales last year and its Chinese entity operates independently, a fact the company has said exposes it to “significant risks”.

The company is embarking on an investor roadshow over the coming days before settling on a final price and going public next week.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.