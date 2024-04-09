British Columbia Gets Third Credit Downgrade in Three Years
(Bloomberg) -- British Columbia’s credit rating was cut to AA- by S&P Global Ratings with a negative outlook — its third downgrade in three years — after the provincial government decided to ramp up borrowing.
The firm said it may lower its rating again in the next two years if the province, Canada’s third-largest by population, “maintains its current fiscal trajectory”.
In February, the BC government projected a record deficit of nearly C$8 billion ($5.9 billion) for fiscal 2024-25 as it unveiled plans to accelerate spending on infrastructure, health care and education to address its rapidly growing and aging population, ahead of a provincial election that’s currently scheduled for Oct. 19.
BC’s fiscal performance is likely to “materially deteriorate in the next two years,” S&P said in a note Monday. With operating deficits equal to more than 5% of operating revenue, and after-capital deficits of about 20% of total revenue, “BC’s budgetary performance will be the weakest of its peers, both domestically and internationally.”
The opposition BC United Party, which changed its name from the BC Liberal Party last year, blamed the downgrade on “reckless spending” by the New Democratic Party-led government of Premier David Eby. A representative for the government didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
BC was rated AAA by S&P until July 2021. Its new ranking is still the fourth-highest available from S&P and compares favorably with other large Canadian provinces: The agency also rates Quebec and Alberta at AA-, while rating Ontario and Manitoba A+. Saskatchewan is rated AA.
Moody’s Investors Service has rated BC at its highest rung, Aaa, since 2006 on the basis that provinces in Canada have support from the federal government. Fitch Ratings has had the province at AA+ since 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
