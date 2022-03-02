U.S. markets close in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,382.22
    +75.96 (+1.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,896.36
    +601.41 (+1.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,693.29
    +160.83 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,051.12
    +42.61 (+2.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.35
    +4.94 (+4.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,920.60
    -23.20 (-1.19%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    -0.39 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1089
    -0.0039 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8410
    +0.1340 (+7.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3358
    +0.0033 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6050
    +0.7150 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,187.30
    +705.36 (+1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    992.49
    -5.04 (-0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

British Columbia shown to hold a wealth of renewable and low carbon gas potential

·9 min read

New study shows that B.C.'s renewable and low carbon gas supply could be double current gas use by 2050

SURREY, BC, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - By 2050, the province's gas system could be completely supplied by made-in-B.C. renewable and low carbon sources. A study released today showed that, by 2050, the potential of renewable and low carbon gases1 could be as high as 440 petajoules (PJ) per year—roughly double what currently flows through FortisBC's gas infrastructure to British Columbians.

The joint study commissioned by the Government of British Columbia, FortisBC Energy Inc.(FortisBC's) and BC Bioenergy Network (BCBN) examined the potential production of renewable and low carbon gases using solely B.C. resources by 2030 and 2050, as well as examining overall potential production in Canada and the United States. If the renewable and low carbon gas industry continues to grow, in both capacity and technological innovation, the province has the potential to produce up to 50 PJ of renewable and low carbon gases annually by 2030 and up to 440 PJ by 2050.

The study highlights the importance of renewable and low carbon gases to the province's energy future and meeting the greenhouse gas emission reduction targets of the CleanBC Roadmap. Replacing conventional natural gas with renewable and low carbon gases can help homes and businesses across the province to decarbonize efficiently and affordably. The existing gas system plays an integral role in meeting the province's energy needs by delivering reliable, affordable energy to heat B.C. homes and businesses, power industry and to meet heavy demands brought on by cold weather peaks. Using the more than 50,000 kilometres of transmission and distribution lines in FortisBC's gas system to move growing amounts of renewable and low carbon gases instead of conventional natural gas can significantly reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the building, industrial and transportation sectors.

"As the first utility in North America to provide Renewable Natural Gas to our customers over a decade ago, we've been on a journey to transform B.C.'s renewable and low carbon gas sector. Understanding the enormous potential the province has to produce renewable and low carbon gases shows a clear path forward to scale up the decarbonization of our gas system," said Joe Mazza, vice-president, gas supply and resource development at FortisBC. "As a utility that also delivers clean hydroelectricity, we're excited to advance a decarbonized gas system working alongside the electric system to maintain a provincial energy system that meets all of the needs of British Columbians efficiently and affordably."

In 2018, both the Government of British Columbia and FortisBC set a target of 15 per cent of the gas supply being renewable or low carbon by 2030. With the desire for faster and deeper decarbonization, it's expected that target may grow and the most recent projections from FortisBC show that the company should exceed that number, as the momentum of bringing on new sources of RNG is steadily growing. The company tripled its supply of RNG through 2021 and expects to, at minimum, triple its supply again in 2022. FortisBC's vision for renewable and low carbon gas is to have roughly 75 per cent of its total gas supply be renewable or low carbon by 2050 to meet the province's 80 per cent GHG reduction target.

"As a growing producer in the province's renewable and low carbon gas sector, this study confirms our belief in B.C.'s ability to become a North American leader in RNG and other low carbon gases. EverGen will continue to grow its production of RNG in B.C. and across Canada to help provide homes, business and industry with an effective and affordable way to decarbonize," said Chase Edgelow, CEO of EverGen, a leading Canadian renewable energy company.

Renewable Natural Gas sourced from biogas is only one of the renewable and low carbon gases expected to play a role in the province's energy future. Hydrogen also offers immense opportunity for a lower-carbon B.C. Using B.C.'s renewable electricity and its natural gas reserves with carbon capture technologies could open new opportunities to reduce emissions in B.C. and abroad. The study also noted low carbon gas production from wood waste has significant potential for future supply through more research and development to unlock the resource on a large scale.

The study notes an expected growth of renewable and low carbon gases as a whole across North America moving forward. National and international competition for this growing supply is also expected to increase so, while purchasing RNG from the larger market may help meet shorter term supply targets, it is important for the province to develop its domestic capacity—building resilient communities and positioning B.C. as a world leader in advancing a low-carbon economy.

"This was a remarkable collaboration involving the BC Government, FortisBC, BCBN and ENVINT Consulting," said Dr. Scott Stanners, Executive Director at BCBN. "We are pleased by the dedication of our expert working group to advance the low-carbon economy in B.C. It is partnerships such as these that bring us closer to the target in the CleanBC Roadmap to 2030 and result in a greener future."

Renewable and low carbon gases are a key element in reaching the GHG emission reduction goals of the Province's CleanBC Roadmap, which aims to reduce GHG emissions in the buildings and industry sectors by 47 per cent overall. With a heightened expectation on gas utilities to reduce carbon emissions, decarbonizing the gas system by increasing renewable and low carbon gas supply will help B.C. have a more resilient energy system. Following a path that utilizes both gas and electric systems, can reach the same level of GHG emissions reductions as an electrification strategy and meet the province's emissions reduction targets.

About FortisBC
FortisBC Inc. and FortisBC Energy Inc. do business as FortisBC, a regulated utility focused on providing safe and reliable energy, including renewable natural gas, natural gas, electricity, propane and thermal energy solutions. FortisBC employs approximately 2,550 British Columbians and serves over 1.2 million customers in 135 B.C. communities. FortisBC owns and operates two liquefied natural gas storage facilities and four regulated hydroelectric generating plants, approximately 7,335 kilometres of transmission and distribution power lines, and approximately 50,182 kilometres of natural gas transmission and distribution pipelines. FortisBC is indirectly, wholly owned by Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry. FortisBC Inc. and FortisBC Energy Inc. use the FortisBC name and logo under license from Fortis Inc. For further information on FortisBC, visit fortisbc.com. For further information on Fortis Inc., visit fortisinc.com.

About BC Bioenergy Network
BC Bioenergy Network (BCBN) is a not-for-profit association that guides the development of the bioenergy sector in British Columbia as a facilitator of strategic partnerships to attract investment and advance low carbon energy, deploy innovation, and support economic development.

BACKGROUNDER

FortisBC is working to advance a diversified pathway to help British Columbia reach the goals of the CleanBC Roadmap. By using the gas and electricity systems together to meet the needs of homes, businesses and industry, FortisBC believes the province can meet growing energy demands effectively and affordably while still meeting aggressive greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets. A key to the success of the diversified pathway is the continued development of renewable and low carbon gases, including Renewable Natural Gas.

Renewable Natural Gas
Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) is a sustainable, certified carbon neutral energy that is key to a lower carbon future for British Columbia (B.C.) as it helps reduce GHG emissions. It's derived from decomposing organic waste, making it carbon neutral and not a fossil fuel. Renewable Natural Gas is produced in a different manner than conventional natural gas. It is derived from biogas, which is produced from decomposing organic waste from landfills, agricultural waste and wastewater from treatment facilities. When bacteria break down organic waste, it produces a biogas mostly made of methane, a greenhouse gas. The biogas is then captured and cleaned to create carbon neutral RNG. FortisBC works with local farmers, municipalities or energy companies to capture and purify this methane, which would otherwise escape into the atmosphere, to create RNG for its customers. As RNG mixes seamlessly into the existing natural gas infrastructure, it displaces equivalent volumes of conventional natural gas and lowers greenhouse gas emissions overall.

British Columbia shown to hold a wealth of renewable and low carbon gas potential (CNW Group/FortisBC Energy Inc.)
British Columbia shown to hold a wealth of renewable and low carbon gas potential (CNW Group/FortisBC Energy Inc.)

Renewable Natural Gas that is captured and purified is injected into the local gas infrastructure (be it in Alberta, Ontario or the United States) and the RNG is then sold to FortisBC at one of our trading hubs in B.C. The gas system in North America is interconnected and because gas molecules are indistinguishable, interchangeable and comingled in the pipeline system, purchasers of conventional natural gas or RNG generally do not physically receive or consume the same gas molecules that they purchase from a specified source of production. This replacement of the gas molecules purchased with other molecules being referred to as 'displacement'. Electric systems operate in a similar fashion as, once power enters the grid, it is impossible to distinguish where a particular unit was generated. Both systems can allow low-carbon energy to move to customers using the same transmission and distribution infrastructure.
Ultimately, by adding more RNG to the system, we reduce the amount of conventional natural gas being used and therefore reduce greenhouse gas emissions accordingly.

Demand continues to grow for carbon neutral energy and FortisBC is currently on pace to meet or exceed its target of having 15 per cent of its gas supply being renewable and low carbon by 2030 and working towards having roughly 75 per cent of its supply being renewable and low carbon by 2050.

Current and future RNG supply projects
FortisBC is currently receiving RNG from eleven existing projects.

  • Fraser Valley Biogas (Farm digester)

  • Columbia Shuswap Regional District (Landfill)

  • Kelowna Landfill (Landfill)

  • Seabreeze Farms (Farm digester)

  • City of Surrey Biofuel Facility (Organics processing)

  • Tidal StormFisher (Organics processing)

  • Lulu Island Wastewater Facility (Wastewater treatment)

  • Lethbridge biogas (Farm digester)

  • Shell Energy (Wastewater treatment)

  • Farmor CNG (Farm digester)

  • Assai Energy (Landfill)

FortisBC's regulator, the British Columbia Utilities Commission, has approved an additional 16 projects with two more projects currently under review. These are not yet delivering RNG to FortisBC.

Hydrogen
With changes to the Greenhouse Gas Reduction (Clean Energy) Regulation (GGRR), FortisBC is able to invest in the purchase, transportation and production of hydrogen gas. Hydrogen produces no GHG emissions when burned and can be moved and stored in similar ways to natural gas. It will play an important role in expanding FortisBC's portfolio of renewable and low carbon gases, both through possibilities in blending hydrogen with natural gas to lower emissions and dedicated hydrogen use in certain industrial settings or in fuel cells for transportation.

While the province's hydrogen sector is still in its early days, tapping into the potential of hydrogen can provide a sizeable new source of low carbon energy. FortisBC is supporting research with the University of British Columbia Okanagan to better understand how hydrogen may work within our gas system safely and reliably.

1 FortisBC uses the term renewable and low carbon gas to refer collectively to the low carbon and carbon neutral gases or fuels that the utility can acquire under the Greenhouse Gas Reduction (Clean Energy) Regulation, which are: Renewable Natural Gas (RNG or biomethane), hydrogen, synthesis gas (from wood waste) and lignin. Depending on their source, all of these gases have differing levels of lifecycle carbon intensity. All gases would meet the proposed B.C. carbon intensity threshold for low-carbon gases of 36.4 g CO2e per megajoule set out in the 2021 B.C. Hydrogen Strategy.

fortisbc.com
@fortisBC

SOURCE FortisBC Energy Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/02/c6943.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Rivian Stock Plunged Again Today

    An analyst price target cut combined with the need to raise prices on its trucks is hitting the stock today.

  • Ford announces it is splitting its EV and legacy auto units

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss news that Ford will separate its electric vehicle and internal combustion engine businesses.

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors? Are You Entitled to Some Money

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors? Are You Entitled to Some Money appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Numbers That Should Make Novavax Shareholders Smile

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) missed Wall Street's revenue estimate in the fourth quarter of 2021. As proof, the vaccine maker's shares rose on Tuesday after Novavax's Q4 update following the market close on Monday. Here are two numbers that should especially make Novavax shareholders smile.

  • Ericsson’s Stock Falls After DOJ Says Agreement Breached Again

    Shares in Ericsson drop more than 14% after DOJ says company breached its U.S. deferred prosecution agreement for a second time.

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of defense contracting pure play Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) -- which got quite a lift on Tuesday after Germany announced plans to triple its 2022 defense budget, and Wolfe Research upgraded LockMart stock in response -- is giving back its gains on Wednesday. As of 10 a.m. ET, Lockheed Martin stock is down 4.4%. Why is Lockheed Martin stock -- a defense stock, let's not forget, in a time of conflict in Europe -- down?

  • Here’s exactly how much money is in the average savings account in America (and psst: it’s a lot more than you might guess)

    While there’s no magic number as to the amount of money someone should have in savings, experts agree that at least having an emergency fund — anywhere from 3-to-9 months of expenses — in savings is imperative. But accounts with higher APYs do exist.

  • Why Are Karyopharm Shares Trading Lower Today

    Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) stock plunged after an update on its supplemental New Drug Application submission based on the Phase 3 SIENDO study data of selinexor as front-line maintenance therapy following chemotherapy in advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. The cmpany received feedback that the current SIENDO study topline results would not support an sNDA approval. Karyopharm and the FDA participants had differing views on the study significance and overall clinical benefit

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • Should You Consider Investing in Docusign (DOCU)?

    Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, published its “Longleaf Partners Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Longleaf Partners Fund added 6.18% in the fourth quarter, taking returns for the full year to 23.58%, well ahead of its absolute return goal. However, the S&P […]

  • China’s tech giants face a domestic backlash for plans to exit from Russia

    US and European firms have scrambled to comply with sweeping western sanctions issued in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. US sanctions prevent high-tech goods that use its components or software from being exported to Russia, even if they are made in foreign countries (consumer electronics are not supposed to be affected). China’s online influencers are already watching closely to see if the country’s tech giants appear to be complying with sanctions.

  • Russian Stocks in London Wipe Out 98% of Value in Two Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K.-listed depositary receipts of Russian companies are evaporating in value as sanctions take effect. Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26The Dow Jones Russia GDR Index, which track

  • Why Nio Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), a leading Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company, were sliding this morning after the company reported slowing EV sales yesterday. Investors may also be reacting to news that another EV competitor is raising prices due to rising costs. Nio said yesterday that its vehicle deliveries increased 10% in February, compared to the same time a year ago.

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped After Deliveries

    As of 10 a.m. ET, Nio stock is down 3.4%. Nio reported a 10% increase in the number of cars delivered in comparison to February 2021 -- which sounds like good news. Problem is, in January Nio reported a 34% increase in deliveries year over year.

  • Why Norwegian Cruise, Carnival, and Royal Caribbean Stocks Cratered Today

    What happened Cruise tourism stocks Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Carnival (NYSE: CCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) dropped in Tuesday morning trading. As of 11:11 a.m. ET, Norwegian Cruise Line stock was down 4.

  • Can Sundial Growers Get Back to $1 in 2022?

    Canadian pot producer Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) is in danger of having to do a reverse stock split to stay on the Nasdaq if it can't get its shares up. Last year, the meme hype and retail investors propped up Sundial's stock much higher than that. Data from Google (which Alphabet owns) shows that interest in Sundial has waned over the past year.

  • Here's Why Now Is the Best Time to Buy Moderna

    It's clear that those who bought shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) at the end of 2019 have reason to be happy. Right now actually may be the best time to invest in Moderna. Let's take a closer look at Moderna's story so far -- and what's ahead.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Nasdaq's 4 Worst-Performing February Stocks?

    Investors are finally starting to think about the sustainability of many tech companies' business models.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther