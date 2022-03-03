U.S. markets close in 3 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,381.25
    -5.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,916.02
    +24.67 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,628.86
    -123.16 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,040.46
    -18.41 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.95
    -0.65 (-0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.50
    +12.20 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1050
    -0.0073 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8540
    -0.0110 (-0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3332
    -0.0073 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5690
    +0.0490 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,445.26
    -1,512.09 (-3.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    952.57
    -24.11 (-2.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.85
    -190.71 (-2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims fall to 2-month low

Initial jobless claims fall for second week in a row, 215,000 Americans filed last week

British Columbians plan to travel; worried about changing rules and getting stuck as the COVID-19 pandemic continues

·4 min read

New BCAA Travel Confidence Survey finds almost 9 in 10 British Columbians will prepare to ensure safe travel

BURNABY BC, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - With high vaccination rates, easing of travel restrictions, and changes to cross-border COVID-19 testing requirements, a new BCAA Travel Confidence Survey reveals high travel confidence and a change in travelers' worries when it comes to international travel.

The survey, conducted for BCAA by Léger just as travel restrictions were lifted, found that 84% of British Columbians are concerned about getting stuck due to rules changing or testing positive and having to quarantine versus fear of actually getting sick from the virus. This is a shift in perspective from BCAA's previous survey conducted in the summer of 2021, when potential travelers were most worried about being exposed to COVID-19 (78%) and that pandemic restrictions would take away from enjoyment of their trip (77%).

Overall, travel confidence appears to be strong: 68% of potential travellers are seriously thinking of traveling, 22% are actively planning a trip, and 10% have already booked a trip outside Canada.

While 67% currently say that they plan to travel outside of Canada this year or next, the survey also found that British Columbians are thoughtfully planning and prioritizing safety in their upcoming travel arrangements. Almost all travelers, (88%), will prepare to ensure travel is safe despite COVID-19, and 83% will choose less risky destinations.

Generational Differences

Mature British Columbians are least likely to feel ready to travel again soon. While nearly two thirds (63%) of people aged 55+ are planning international travel this year or next, that's 10 percentage points lower than 18–34-year-olds. And those aged 55+ are more than twice as likely to have no plans to leave Canada – 29% compared to 13% of those aged 18-34.

Young travellers are the most confident to travel without waiting longer for the pandemic to ease. Exactly half (50%) of younger British Columbians who plan to travel believe that travel is still risky but say that they're ready to take the chance to travel abroad. That compares with 46% of those 35-54 and 36% of those 55+ who plan to travel.

Preparation is Top of Mind

Potential travelers still have significant concerns about COVID-19 and are planning carefully to protect themselves and their loved ones, with 84% planning to buy medical insurance for trips outside of Canada. Three-quarters (75%) of 18–34-year-olds plan to take out medical insurance for international trips versus 93% of British Columbians aged 55+.

"What we're seeing is a dramatic increase in the number of British Columbians prioritizing preparation and caution in their upcoming travel plans," said Namita Kearns, BCAA's Director of Insurance Products. "They are taking the safety of themselves and their loved ones into consideration by planning ahead and purchasing medical insurance before leaving Canada. It's encouraging to see British Columbians looking to enjoy international travel again – while prioritizing their health and safety."

BCAA recommends that people do their research and look to protect themselves as they book travel. "Do your research beforehand, check travel advisories, and plan ahead to minimize risk and ensure a happy and safe trip," said Namita Kearns. "Check your insurance coverage, ask questions, and stay safe."

BCAA recommends that travelers confirm how much COVID-19 coverage their insurance provides based on their vaccination status. Check for Travel Delay & COVID-19 Quarantine coverage which can cover unplanned accommodation and living expenses and look out for helpful benefits such as access to virtual medical care.

BCAA has more travel planning and insurance tips for travelers at bcaa.com/backtotravel.

About BCAA

The most trusted organization in British Columbia by its Members, BCAA serves 1 in 3 B.C. households with industry-leading products including home, car and travel insurance, roadside assistance, Evo Car Share and full automotive services at BCAA's Auto Service Centres. BCAA has a long history focused on keeping kids safe on the road and at play through community programs such as its School Safety Patrol, Child Passenger Safety and BCAA Play Here. Please visit bcaa.com.

About the BCAA Travel Confidence Survey

Results based on an online study conducted from February 18-20, 2022 by Leger among a representative sample of 1,002 adults in British Columbia. The margin of error for this data —which measures sample variability—is +/- 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies between totals are due to rounding.

SOURCE British Columbia Automobile Association (BCAA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/03/c4798.html

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Growing Fast, But EV Rival BYD Sets Huge 2022 Sales Target

    Tesla stock vs. BYD stock: China's BYD is gaining ground on fast-growing Tesla. Here's a look at the EV giants' fundamentals and technicals.

  • SoFi stock soars after fintech company gives upbeat earnings outlook

    Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. were soaring 14% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the financial-technology company exceeded expectations with its earnings outlook.

  • Russia-Ukraine war: 2 factors that may increase the risk of cyberattacks, according to an expert

    Adam Isles, Chertoff Group Principal and Head of Cybersecurity Practice, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russia's cyberwar capabilities and the outlook for cybersecurity and ransomware attacks.&nbsp;

  • Russia Insists Invasion Going to Plan: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia countered claims by U.S. and European officials that its attack on Ukraine is bogged down amid tough resistance, with President Vladimir Putin saying the military operation “is going according to plan.” Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Usmanov’s Superyacht Said to Be SeizedRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedResignation Sets I

  • SoFi: Time to Load up on Shares? These Analysts Think So

    Fintech companies have had a mixed earnings season. Some big hitters have smashed it (Block) while others (PayPal) have crashed and burned. Going by investors’ buoyant reaction, you can put SoFi Technologies (SOFI) in the former camp. Shares took off in Wednesday’s session, after the company posted beats on both the top-and bottom-line, yet as has become increasingly important, also provided a robust outlook for the year. Revenue increased by ~54% year-over-year to $279.88 million, eking out a s

  • Why Nio Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), a leading Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company, were sliding this morning after the company reported slowing EV sales yesterday. Investors may also be reacting to news that another EV competitor is raising prices due to rising costs. Nio said yesterday that its vehicle deliveries increased 10% in February, compared to the same time a year ago.

  • Why Veeva Systems Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) were sinking 16.9% as of 10:53 a.m. ET on Thursday. It posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.90, a 15% increase. Veeva forecast adjusted earnings per share of between $0.91 and $0.92 in the first quarter.

  • If Russian Currency Reserves Aren’t Really Money, the World Is in for a Shock

    Sanctions have shown that currency reserves accumulated by central banks can be taken away. With China taking note, this may reshape geopolitics, economic management and even the international role of the U.S. dollar.

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • Market reacts to Snowflake, Okta, Best Buy, Victoria's Secret earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss earnings for Snowflake, Okta, Best Buy, and Victoria's Secret.

  • Why Crocs Shares Plunged in February

    Shares of popular clog and sandal maker Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) have been on a severe downtrend so far this year. While the report detailed an excellent year for Crocs, some additional expenses are anticipated in the near term, which had investors spooked. Crocs completed a strong year in 2021 with fourth-quarter revenue growing about 43% over the prior-year period.

  • Oil hits almost decade high before Iran throttles the rally

    Oil prices climbed to almost $120 a barrel on Thursday, their highest in nearly a decade, as sanctions disrupted Russian oil sales but the rally lost some of its fizz on rising prospects for an Iran nuclear deal that could add extra supplies. Benchmark Brent rose to $119.84 a barrel, the highest since 2012, with additional support coming from data showing U.S. crude stockpiles had hit multi-year lows. U.S. crude hit $116.57, its peak since 2008, before retreating to $109.66.

  • Here’s exactly how much money is in the average savings account in America (and psst: it’s a lot more than you might guess)

    While there’s no magic number as to the amount of money someone should have in savings, experts agree that at least having an emergency fund — anywhere from 3-to-9 months of expenses — in savings is imperative. But accounts with higher APYs do exist.

  • Tesla Receives a Permit That Will Scare Its Rivals

    Premium-electric-vehicle maker Tesla should see its wish to further increase production volumes come true.

  • Here's Why April Could Be a Critical Month for Novavax

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has reached a major milestone. Novavax and rival Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) are each working on one, but Novavax is farthest ahead so far. April could be a critical month for the program -- and therefore, for Novavax.

  • Is it Wise to Acquire Some Alibaba (BABA) Shares?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Emerging Markets Equity Fund” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of -2.38% was recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, trailing its Benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which returned -1.24% for the same […]

  • Why Hexo Shares Soared Today

    Shares of Canadian cannabis company Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) soared at the open Thursday after it and peer Tilray announced plans for a new strategic partnership. As of 10 a.m. ET, Hexo shares were up 11.7% while Tilray stock had sunk 3.3%. The new agreement calls for Tilray to acquire up to $211 million of senior secured convertible notes that Hexo previously issued.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    The stock market dipped briefly into correction territory last week as global events shook investor confidence before safely rebounding. No one is sure what's going to happen next between war, geopolitical maneuverings, and news of nuclear weapon movements, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the stock market sold off sharply, let alone collapsed. Smart investors will already be prepared for such an event by owning defensive stocks that will be resilient in a downturn and keeping their powder dry so they can move swiftly when opportunity strikes.

  • Why Rivian Stock Keeps Going Down

    One day after electric truck company Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) voluntarily blew up its stock price by announcing it would raise the price of its R1T pickup truck by 17%, and its R1S SUV by 20%, Rivian stock is tumbling once again on Thursday. As of 10:25 a.m. ET, Rivian is down another 5% -- a total of an 18% drop since this debacle began. After announcing yesterday that "inflationary pressure, increasing component costs, and unprecedented supply chain shortages and delays for parts (including semiconductor chips)" necessitated the price hikes just yesterday, today Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe promised that Rivian would eat some of those costs itself.

  • Why Did NuCana Stop Phase 3 Biliary Tract Cancer Trial?

    NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) will discontinue its NuTide:121 study following a pre-planned futility analysis by the study's Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC). The NuTide:121 Phase 3 trial assessed Acelarin plus Cisplatin in patients with previously untreated advanced biliary tract cancer. Although a higher objective response rate was observed in the Acelarin plus cisplatin arm, this did not translate into an overall survival benefit. The IDMC concluded that Acelarin plus cisplatin was un