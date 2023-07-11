British corporate profits surge second highest in the G7 amid claims of ‘greedflation’

British companies have boosted profits by more than rivals in other major economies, according to analysis that will stoke concern about the role of so-called “greedflation” in the cost-of-living crisis.

Average profit margins in the UK increased by almost a quarter between the end of 2019 and early 2023, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Only German businesses raised their margins by more in the G7, the economists said.

Profits surged faster than wage growth in Britain, the OECD found. Stefano Scarpetta, a director of the OECD, said it was “somewhat unusual that in a period of slowdown in economic activity we see profit picking up”.

The findings will fuel concerns about so-called “greedflation”, whereby companies use widespread inflation as cover to raise prices by more than needed to boost profits. Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey has called for an inquiry into the issue.

Businesses including banks and supermarkets have been accused of the practice, at the expense of consumers and workers. Both industries have denied the practice.

The OECD said that the disruption of Covid, combined with enormous spending packages from the Government, had allowed companies to enact large-scale price rises with little resistance from consumers.

The group said: “In a context with strong consumer demand and rapidly evolving inflation driven by external factors, firms might have had more room to increase prices simultaneously as they expected competitors to behave in the same way, while consumers might have been more prone to accept price increases given the inflationary context.”

Mr Scarpetta urged bosses to raise pay for hard-pressed employees as workers need more money to maintain living standards in the face of runaway price rises.

He said: “The cost of living crisis is a cost which has to be shared between what governments can do, what companies have to do and what workers have to do.

“There is some room in profits to accommodate some increase in wages without necessarily generating a wage-price spiral.”

The call runs counter to pleas from the Bank of England and the Chancellor to show restraint in pay rises to avoid inflation becoming entrenched in the economy.

The OECD said companies had a financial cushion to offer workers higher pay without raising prices.

The organisation’s analysis looked at unit profits, which reflect the amount of profit generated for every unit of output produced by companies.

