British economy will outperform Germany this year, IMF admits

Forecasts are a setback for Germany's chancellor Olaf Scholz after he insisted his government would avoid recession - Simon Wohlfahrt/Bloomberg

Britain will outperform Germany this year, according to the International Monetary Fund, after the agency’s worst fears for the UK economy didn’t come to pass.

The IMF expects the UK economy to grow by 0.4pc this year, it said on Tuesday, confirming predictions published in May as part of its annual economic healthcheck.

This represents a big upgrade compared with the 0.3pc contraction it predicted in April, when the UK was forecast to be the worst performing major economy in the world including Russia.

The Fund said the UK’s improvement reflected “stronger-than-expected consumption and investment from the confidence effects of falling energy prices”.

Separately, the Windsor Framework agreement announced by Rishi Sunak in February has helped trade between Northern Ireland and Great Britain thanks to “lower post-Brexit uncertainty”.

Britain’s financial sector has also remained “resilient” following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the US and Credit Suisse in Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Germany’s economy is now expected to shrink by 0.3pc this year in a blow to Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who insisted earlier this year that Germany will avoid a contraction.

The IMF blamed “weakness in manufacturing output” for its decision to downgrade its forecast from a previous prediction of a 0.1pc contraction.

Separate survey data published by Germany’s Ifo institute showed business confidence deteriorated in July for the third month in a row. Analysts warned that the German economy will struggle to break free from recession this year.

The economy has contracted for the past two quarters – meeting the technical definition of recession.

The IMF warned in May that Germany’s economy was entering a “new normal”.

Growth will struggle because of an ageing population and “geo-economic fragmentation” that will hit the German economy hard because of its status as an industrial powerhouse with deep trade links with China and the US.

Carsten Brzeski, an economist at ING, said Germany was “stuck in the twilight zone between stagnation and recession – a so-called ‘slowcession’ – and is in urgent need of a new reform agenda.”

The downgrade for Germany means it is now expected to be the worst performing major economy in the world this year.

The IMF upgraded its global growth forecast from 2.8pc in April to 3pc.

However, it warned that the UK and other advanced economies will find it difficult to tame inflation over the next two years and the Fund’s chief economist said living standards may never match growth seen in the past.

Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said: “Prospects for medium-term growth in income per capita have dimmed over the past decade”.

The IMF said inflation was likely to remain stubbornly high across the world for the next two years as central banks struggle to tame soaring prices.

“Overall, inflation is projected to remain above target in 2023 in 96pc of economies with inflation targets and in 89pc of those economies in 2024,” it said.

This will force central banks to raise interest rates further in order to control price rises.

The Bank of England is “now expected to raise rates by more than assumed” three months ago, with financial markets predicting rates will hit 5.75pc before the end of this year.

The IMF recently said UK inflation, which fell to 7.9pc in May, will not fall back to its 2pc target until the second half of 2025.

“Clearly, the battle against inflation is not yet won,” said Mr Gourinchas.

