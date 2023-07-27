British Gas profits leap to record high after price cap increase

Bumper profit is a ‘one-off’, insists Chris O’Shea, chief executive of British Gas owner Centrica - Andrew Milligan/PA

British Gas has revealed record half-year profits of £970m after Ofgem allowed the gas and electricity supplier to make more money from household bills.

Operating profits for the first six months of 2023 were 10 times the £98m made in the same period last year, surging past a previous record of £585m.

The increase was driven by a £500m boost from changes by the energy regulator to the price cap.

This raised how much suppliers could claim from household bills to make up for costs incurred during the pandemic, allowing British Gas to recover more of the costs it incurred for taking on customers from failed rivals.

Chris O’Shea, Centrica’s chief executive, insisted the large profit at British Gas was a “one-off” and largely the result of technical changes made by Ofgem to the energy price cap, which limits how much suppliers can charge consumers.

However, trade unions and Labour politicians claimed the company is “laughing all the way to the bank” at a time when millions of families are struggling to pay their bills.

Referring to Centrica’s profits, Ed Miliband, Labour’s shadow energy secretary, called for higher windfall taxes.

He said: “The Conservatives’ windfall tax has as many holes as a Swiss cheese.”

The company increased its dividend by a third to 1.33p per share and announced a £450m extension to a previous share buyback, taking the total amount to £1bn.

Mr O’Shea also pointed to an expansion of support for customers who are struggling, which will rise by £50m to £100m, and £4bn that the company plans to invest in green energy and other schemes designed to boost the UK’s security of supply.

He said the company could “hardly be accused of profiteering” given that its margins were smaller than those of supermarkets, at around 2pc.

Centrica, the company’s FTSE 100 parent, posted adjusted profits of £2.1bn for the year to the end of June, up from £1.3bn a year ago.

It also received a boost from the reopening of the Rough gas storage facility off the coast of Yorkshire and its stake in nuclear power stations.

Other big suppliers have announced bumper profits because of the energy price cap change. Scottish Power reversed a large loss to post profits of £576m in its retail division. France’s EDF also saw earnings jump at its British operations.

Households were protected from a surge in energy prices last year by the Government’s Energy Price Guarantee, which limited typical annual bills to £2,500.

Rules announced last year allow suppliers to claim back an extra £6 per customer against the price cap when the current price of gas is higher than prices in the futures market.

Analysts Cornwall Insight said the energy price cap “is expected to remain significantly above pre-pandemic levels for the foreseeable future”.

