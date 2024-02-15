British Gas profits surge tenfold as energy bill rules relaxed

Ofgem’s changes have allowed British Gas to recover more of the costs it incurred for taking on customers from failed rivals - Simon Price

Profits at British Gas have surged tenfold after the industry watchdog relaxed restrictions on how much money energy companies could make from their bills.

Operating profits at the utility provider surged to £751m last year, up from £75m in 2022.

It comes after Ofgem, the regulator, increased how much profit suppliers could claim from household bills to make up for costs incurred during the Covid pandemic.

The change allowed British Gas to recover more of the costs it incurred for taking on customers from failed rivals.

British Gas’s parent company Centrica said: “A large portion of British Gas Energy’s profit (c. £500m) is a direct result of the changes Ofgem introduced to allow the recovery of prior period costs through the default price cap.

“Without this, profit would have been less than half the reported number. British Gas Energy was loss making in the second half and profit is down from the £969m reported at interims.”

Overall the Centrica group made a profit of £2.8bn after tax down from £3.3bn in 2022, a 17pc decline, the business said.

The company paid £1.1bn in corporation tax and windfall levies.

In a boost for shareholders – including around 500,000 retail investors, many of whom bought shares when the company was privatised by then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher – Centrica increased its full year dividend to 4p, up from 3p in 2022.

Mr O’Shea warned that profits were likely to fall in 2024 - Andrew Milligan/PA

Chris O’Shea, Centrica’s chief executive, said: “We’ve done a lot we can be proud of in 2023: we’ve paid over £1 billion in tax; we’ve created over 1,000 new UK based jobs as we continue to invest in customer service.

“We’ve improved security of supply through doubling the capacity of the Rough gas storage facility, through extending the life of the Morecambe Bay gas field into the 2030s, and through investing to extend the life of our nuclear power stations.

“All of this has been made possible by the strong financial and operational performance across our balanced portfolio of businesses in 2023.”

Mr O’Shea warned that profits were likely to fall in 2024.

He said: “As you would expect, sharply lower commodity prices and reduced volatility will naturally lower earnings in comparison to 2023 as we return to a more normalised environment. Our performance over the past year has reinforced our confidence in delivering against our medium-term sustainable profit ambitions and continuing to create value for shareholders.”

In a statement first issued when it allowed suppliers to charge more. and reissued this week, Ofgem said that suppliers would be permitted to make a higher profit as a “one-off, as suppliers recoup some of the genuine and significant costs and losses they incurred over recent years due to covid and the Russian invasion of Ukraine”.

The regulator added: “We expect profit levels to fall back significantly moving forward to the reasonable and modest levels allowed for in the price cap.

“Reasonable profits are important for the sector to be sustainable and provide good customer service, healthy competition and innovation. Supplier failures, such as those that occurred at the start of the energy crisis, cause huge disruption and additional costs for all households.”

