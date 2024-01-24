British households paying most for their energy

A smart energy meter in front of an electric lamp at a home

UK electricity prices have risen faster than almost any other developed country since 2019, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has found.

Soaring wholesale costs and an increase in net zero levies have led to British households paying more for their power, as they now face the third highest prices in Europe.

In the last year alone, the price of electricity in the UK rose by 19pc, whereas in the US electricity prices have risen by just 5pc a year since 2019.

The IEA report said: “Since the onset of the global energy crisis, households across the world have seen an increase in retail electricity prices.

“Retail electricity prices in the US have increased by a 5pc yearly average from 2019 to 2023. By contrast, prices in the UK, adjusted for purchasing power parity, have increased by 19pc in the past year and doubled since 2019.”

According to a separate report from the House of Commons library, the UK’s spike has been driven by taxes and levies linked to net zero: “In the first half of 2023, taxes and levies made up 19pc of household electricity and 19pc of household gas prices on average across the EU.

“Rates vary substantially between different members. In the UK, taxes and levies made up 17pc of electricity and 7pc of gas bills.”

The IEA report warns that high electricity prices across the UK and Europe will undermine competitiveness: “Despite an estimated 50pc price decline in 2023 versus 2022, energy-intensive industries in the region continued to face far higher electricity costs compared with the US and China in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The price gap between energy-intensive industries in the European Union and those in the US and China, which already existed before the energy crisis, has widened.

“As a result, the competitiveness of energy-intensive industries is expected to remain under pressure.”

The IEA also warns of massive increases in electricity demand from the Far East.

Responding to the report, a spokesman for consultancy LCP Delta said: “The UK was severely impacted by the gas price increase as a consequence of the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Not only are we heavily reliant on gas for our domestic heating, but it also plays a key role in our electricity generation and sets the electricity price for the whole system.

“This meant that any cost increase in wholesale gas prices was felt by UK homeowners in both their gas and electricity bill.”

The price rises hitting consumers also led to record 2023 payouts for utility shareholders, according to the latest UK Dividend Monitor report, from Computershare.

It said: “Utilities paid a record £4.1bn, thanks to inflation-linked dividend policies. Until 2023, utilities had not increased their total payout for more than a decade, but this changed in 2023.

“Higher energy prices and inflation-linked dividend policies were a key contributor to a 12.3% growth from the sector which paid record dividends in 2023.”

