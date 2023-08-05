British microchip champion looking to raise £100m as it plots move away from UK

Semiconductor chips

A taxpayer-backed microchip champion is launching a £100m fundraising drive as it expands its US operations following warnings over Britain’s meagre support for the industry.

Pragmatic Semiconductor, which set up a US subsidiary in February, is seeking fresh investment as it seeks to start building facilities across the Atlantic.

Scott White, the company’s founder, said: “We can put our manufacturing capacity anywhere, and our desire as a British company is to do that in the UK.

“But it is subject, to a certain degree, to having the right initiatives coming out of the [Government’s semiconductor] strategy that give us the support we need to do that and scale effectively within the UK.”

Pragmatic, set up in 2010, makes low-cost and flexible microchips for use in items such as packaging and clothing.

US president Joe Biden has unveiled billions of dollars of subsidies in an attempt to attract tech manufacturing

Mr White described Pragmatic’s US expansion as an “obvious” choice “both because of the customer base we already have there, the size of that market, and the incentives available under the CHIPS Act.”

US officials are handing out billions of dollars in subsidies under Joe Biden’s $280bn (£217bn) CHIPS Act to convince global chip manufacturers to move their operations into the US.

British ministers have pledged £1bn to the semiconductor industry over the next decade, a move that one industry boss labelled “flaccid” when the ten-year plan was unveiled in May.

Pragmatic’s fundraising drive, first reported by The Telegraph earlier this year, seeks more than £100m to fuel the company’s expansion into the US.

“We’re not going to be raising 10 times that, but we’ll be raising more than that in this round,” Mr White said.

Investment bank Lazard is advising on the drive, which would almost double the £148m raised by the microchip design company since its founding in 2010.

Current backers of the Cambridge-based company include the National Security Strategic Investment Fund, British chip behemoth Arm and the CIA’s In-Q-Tel investment arm.

It comes after Pragmatic’s founder was appointed to a government advisory panel on microchip strategy last week.

The Semiconductor Advisory Panel was formed almost two months after ministers promised to launch the body at the London Tech Week event held in June.

Industry sources expressed confusion over why the panel, which is chaired by business minister Paul Scully, took so long to set up.

Simon Thomas, the chip executive who described the semiconductor strategy as “flaccid” in May, said: “Although it’s a month and a half later than promised by the Government, we stand ready to support the panel so they can provide a much-needed strong voice representing the whole sector.”

Mr Thomas’ company Paragraf is another British semiconductor business poised to jump ship to the US, having applied for similar CHIPS Act subsidies in May.

Pragmatic is the latest microchip manufacturer to distance itself from the UK. In July, Arm’s chief executive Rene Haas said the company would list on Wall Street in a snub to Rishi Sunak who had attempted to convince it to float on the London Stock Exchange.

Britain’s chip strategy is designed to focus on the UK’s traditional strengths in chip design and development rather than manufacturing.

Countries such as Taiwan and South Korea dominate the global silicon chip manufacturing sector.

Ministers hope to nurture a second success story such as Arm, the Cambridge company whose chip designs are now included in around 90pc of modern smartphones.

US moves to onshore chip manufacturing are driven by geopolitical fears over Taiwan’s future as an increasingly muscular China carries out increasingly large military exercises close to the island.

Chinese leaders do not accept that Taiwan is an independent nation state, instead seeing it as a breakaway province to be subjugated back into the mainland.

