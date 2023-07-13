British over-55s least likely to keep working in G7 in setback for Hunt

Jeremy Hunt

British over-55s who left their jobs during the pandemic are the least likely to return to work in the G7, PwC has found, in a blow to Jeremy Hunt’s efforts to boost the number of older workers.

A “Great Retirement” during Covid-19 has left Britain with a quarter of a million more 55- to 64-years olds who are economically inactive – neither in work nor looking for work.

The trend has left Britain’s economy struggling with 1m vacancies and still below pre-Covid size.

A similar pattern of early retirement took hold in other major economies during the pandemic but other countries have made far more progress in returning to normal, PwC said.

France, Germany and Japan have been particularly successful and now have more older workers in the jobs market than they had before the pandemic.

The finding is a blow to the Chancellor’s ambitions to get more early retirees back to work to boost economic growth and plug shortages in the job market.

Mr Hunt set out plans to “make it easier for those who wish to work longer to do so” in his Budget in March, including offering a “mid-life MOT”, new later life apprenticeships called “returnships” and pension changes to boost the annual tax-free allowance.

Factors contributing to this stubbornness of inactivity among older workers include the growth of NHS waiting lists, PwC said.

Rising house prices and gains for financial assets such as shares may also have pushed some to retire early or take time out of work as they feel financially more secure.

Barret Kupelian, chief economist at PwC, said: “The UK has a really low unemployment rate and still 1m vacancies, and we have these 200-300,000 older workers who are inactive. They have 35 years of job experience. It might be of a different era, but you have got people who you can train up with relative ease to integrate them into your workforce, when someone fresh out of university has zero years of experience.

“They are probably the cohort who have lived through economic turmoil in Britain, through the 1980s when interest rates were high, probably the late 1970s when we had the oil crisis and inflation was at double digit rates. So in some ways they are potentially better placed to deal with uncertainty than managers who have only been used to stable economic times.”

The PwC report found New Zealand is the most successful country when it comes to older workers, with key policies including generous jobseeker benefits, training for employers to work with over-50s, and finding ways to match veteran workers’ skills with those required by businesses.

