British sales surge at blacklisted Chinese CCTV company Hikvision

A Chinese CCTV giant blacklisted by the Government has reported surging sales in Britain despite concerns about possible security risks.

Hikvision, which has more than a million security cameras installed across Britain, reported a 52pc increase in sales at its UK division last year.

It comes despite the Government ordering a ban on the company’s cameras at “sensitive” official sites and multiple departments stripping them from their estates.

Hikvision, which is partly owned by the Chinese government, is the most popular CCTV provider across Britain and is installed in schools and hospitals. However, it faces growing national security and ethical concerns.

The company has been blacklisted by the US government and has been accused of facilitating the Chinese state’s brutal crackdown on the country’s Uyghur minority by surveilling camps in Xinjiang.

Accounts for Hikvision UK Limited show an increase in revenues from £27.3m to £41.5m. Its costs also increased which the company put down to staff and warehouse spending “with the expansion of the UK business”.

The UK division’s revenues, which include sales to customers and services provided to other Hikvision entities, are unlikely to provide a full picture of the company’s business in Britain since many of its cameras are delivered through CCTV installers.

However, the figures suggest that the company is growing strongly despite increasingly vocal security concerns.

The campaign group Big Brother Watch said the accounts showed that “the UK has become a safe haven for rights-abusive CCTV companies”.

Hikvision said sales to the UK and Ireland were up by 67pc, while those to other markets were up by 46pc. Staff numbers rose from 128 to 164 and it paid a £4m dividend to its direct parent, based in the Netherlands.

Pyronix, a security alarm company owned by Hikvision, reported a 7.5pc drop in revenue.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative leader, said he had tabled an amendment to upcoming procurement legislation that would stop the Government purchasing equipment from companies subject to China’s national security laws, which includes Hikvision.

Sir Iain, who has been a vocal critic of Hikvision, said his amendment would “force the Government to move faster to rid itself of this Chinese equipment”.

Oliver Dowden, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, last year ordered sensitive Government buildings to stop deploying cameras subject to Chinese security laws, including Hikvision and riva Dahua, saying there was an increasing threat to the UK.

Last year the Departments of Health and Social Care and Work and Pensions pledged to remove the cameras from their estates.

Hikvision has said that it is “categorically false” that the company is a security threat.

