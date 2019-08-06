British tax agency demands customer information from exchanges including Coinbase

British tax agency HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) is demanding customer and transaction information from cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase, eToro, and CEX.IO, according to a Coindesk report.

HMRC has sent out letters to these three exchanges requesting customers’ names and transaction histories, stating that “these transactions may result in potential tax charges and HMRC has the power to issue notices requiring exchanges to provide this information.”

Across the Atlantic Ocean, the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has also sent out letters regarding cryptocurrency taxation, urging potential digital asset holders to report and pay cryptocurrency-related taxes properly. The IRS obtained these letter recipients’ information from Coinbase, through a demand similar to that of HMRC for customers’ names and transaction histories.

