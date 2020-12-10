U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

Britons could be barred from EU entry on 1 January

·2 min read
Dusseldorf airport
Dusseldorf airport

UK travellers could be barred from entering the EU from 1 January as travel rules associated with being part of the EU expire and pandemic restrictions block entry.

The UK will become a "third-party nation" when it stops following EU trading rules on 31 December.

This means entry into the EU would then be based on essential travel only.

Currently only countries with low coronavirus infection rates qualify for non-essential travel.

There are only eight countries with low Covid rates are on the approved list for free travel and there are no plans to add the UK to that list.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told the BBC's Today programme that Covid restrictions would depend on what the EU and its member states decide.

He added that "restrictions on travel, inevitably, is going to be something that's kept under review".

With talks about a trade deal between the UK and the EU still continuing, there is a possibility this could change.

Alternatively, individual member state countries could decide to override the EU rules and create a corridor with the UK.

A spokesperson for the airline Easyjet said: "There is no EU blanket law which requires individual states to limit entry from those arriving from outside the EU and so just as they do today, we expect individual European countries to continue to apply their own rules."

Norway, which is part of the EU travel arrangement, said British citizens who do not live in the country will be barred from entering the country from 1 January, the Financial Times newspaper reported.

Travel expert Simon Calder told the BBC that many regions dependent on tourism, such as the Canary Islands, may well make an exemption for British tourists, "but there's no obligation to at the moment".

Meanwhile Greece has introduced quarantine for visitors over Christmas and the New Year "which effectively rules it out as a worthwhile destination", he said.

British Airways has been contacted for comment.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Sell-Off Is Good News; Airbnb IPO Prices High, Adobe Earnings, FDA Coronavirus Vaccine Decision Due

    After a long-awaited sell-off in growth stocks, an FDA panel reviews the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. The Airbnb IPO debuts todayThe Airbnb IPO debut and Adobe earnings loom.

  • Tesla, Trading at $650, Gets $90 Price Target From JPMorgan

    JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman has told clients not to increase their holdings in Tesla to approximate its weight in the S&P; 500 ahead of its inclusion to the benchmark on December 21.

  • It’s Time to Shift Away From Zoom Video and Other Covid-19 Tech Plays, J.P. Morgan Says. What to Buy Instead.

    The time has come to take profits in super-pricey software stocks like Zoom Video Communications, Okta, and DocuSign—and to find bargains elsewhere, J.P. Morgan says.

  • Retirement advice from the man who created the 401(k)

    The father of the 401(k) has tips for everyone, including lawmakers, on ways to save for retirement.

  • Airbnb prices initial public offering at $68, above targeted range: Reports

    Airbnb reportedly priced its initial public offering at $68 per share, or above its already-raised range, in one of this year’s largest and most highly anticipated public debuts.

  • Was Buffett Right About Energy In 2020?

    Warren Buffett, America's most legendary investor has a long track record trading energy companies, so when he makes a move, the markets pay attention

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Could Reach New Highs

    The markets have been on a tear of late despite the headwinds presented by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The question is how long this will last?Writing from Goldman Sachs, the firm’s chief US equity strategist David Kostin says that the markets will outperform both other investments and analyst expectations over the next two years. He sees the S&P 500 hitting 4,600 by the end of 2022, which would represent a 25% gain.Backing his stance, Kostin gives four reasons for his bullishness. The first three reasons are the obvious ones: the economy is improving, earnings are rising, and interest rates are low – these all draw investors into stocks. But under them all is ‘Tina' (there is no alternative). The stock market is the only place right now where investors can find big returns and, according to Kostin, "equities become the default opportunity."With investors moving into stocks, they’re going to look for data to back their choices. After all, even without an alternative, investors want to find the right moves.With this in mind, we used TipRanks database to pinpoint three stocks with a Strong Buy consensus rating, and a Perfect 10 Smart Score. The Smart Score is a data analysis tool, which uses the real-time information collected in the database. The stock data is collated according to 8 separate factors, each of which is known to predict growth and share appreciation. The factors are averaged together, and given as a single-digit score, on a scale from 1 to 10, letting investors know at a glance the likely way forward for a stock.The Strong Buy rating and the Perfect 10 don’t have to go together, but it’s a strong positive sign for investors when they do. Let's take a closer look. Turning Point Brands (TPB)Turning Point may not be a household name – but there’s a good chance that you’ve heard of some of its brands. The company owns both Zig Zag, the well-known maker of rolling papers and branded gear, and Stoker’s chewing tobacco. Turning Point has a range of ‘consumer products with active ingredients,’ including chewing tobacco, as well as snuff and vapes. The company registered an earnings increase from 4Q19 to 1Q20, bucking the corona trend, and has seen quarterly revenues level out at $104 million in Q3, up 15% from the first quarter. Earnings have been rising consistently for the past three quarters, with Q3 EPS at 75 cents.The company’s stock has been rising, too. Shares in TPB are up an impressive 50% year-to-date, wiping out all losses sustained during the shutdown policies last winter.Covering this stock for Craig-Hallum is 5-star analyst Eric Des Lauriers. He rates TPB shares a Buy, and his $60 price target suggests room for 41% growth in the coming year. (To watch Des Lauriers’ track record, click here)Backing his bullish stance, the analyst writes, “Turning Point Brands (TPB) delivered another strong beat and raise quarter, beating all analyst estimates as the two base businesses benefitted from long term secular trends and growth initiatives… [We] expect the strong trends in the base businesses to continue through 2021 and expect significantly increased profitability in NewGen as competitors exit the market. With strategic investments and M&A picking up, we are increasingly bullish on TPB’s long-term outlook…”Overall, the Strong Buy consensus rating on Turning Points Brands is unanimous, standing on 5 Buy-side reviews. The stock is selling for $42.60, and its $46.46 average price target implies ~9% upside from current levels. (See TPB stock analysis on TipRanks)Gladstone Lands (LAND)Next up is a unique REIT, real estate investment trust. Gladstone owns and manages farmland, acquiring high-quality farms and related properties which it then leases to independent farmers or to farming corporations. The company’s properties are actively involved in the production of a wide range of crops, including strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, cabbage and watermelons. Gladstone boasts 100% occupancy of its properties, an enviable position for any REIT.During the first quarter, when most companies felt the pain of the lockdown policies, Gladstone posted its strongest earnings and revenues of 2020. The most recent results, for Q3, showed revenue of $13.99 million, up 10% sequentially. Since the third quarter, Gladstone has acquired four new farms, totaling nearly 1,400 acres, and collected 99% of rents due in October. Even better, for shareholders, to company’s portfolio has exceeded $1 billion in total value. Like most REITs, Gladstone pays out a regular dividend. The payment, of 4.4 cents per regular share, is paid out monthly. At an annualized rate of nearly 53 cents per share, it gives a yield of 3.6%. Among the bulls is Maxim analyst Michael Diana who wrote, “We have covered LAND since it went public in January 2013, and have consistently regarded its investment thesis (appreciation in the value of farmland) as sound, its strategy (focused mainly on non-commodity crops such as fruits and vegetables) as superior, and its execution (buying high quality farms at reasonable cap rates) as strong."To this end, Diana gives LAND a Buy rating and a $20 one-year price target, which indicates room for 35% growth. (To watch Diana’s track record, click here.)Overall, along with its Strong Buy consensus rating, LAND shares have a 12-month average price target of $18.17. This suggests an upside potential of ~23% in the year ahead. (See LAND stock analysis at TipRanks)MarineMax (HZO)The last stock on our list is a retailer, in the water-leisure niche. MarineMax sells boats, yachts, and support services such as winterization, new and used, across the spectrum of price points. The company advertises itself as recreational retailer focused on premium brands. HZO has seen strong appreciation in 2020, bucking the coronavirus. The shares are up 89% year-to-date, far outpacing the NASDAQ and S&P 500.The share growth has been based on powerful results for the company’s fiscal year, which ended on September 30. In the fiscal Q4, just reported, EPS was down sequentially, but beat the forecast by a wide margin. Quarterly revenue came in at $398 million. Fiscal 2020 full-year revenue was $1.5 billion, and reflected 25% same-store sales growth during the year. EPS for fiscal 2020 was $3.37, more than double the previous year’s figure.When a company reports results like that, it’s no surprise to see it has a Perfect 10 from the Smart Score. B. Riley analyst Eric Wold is impressed by MarineMax’s same-store sales and its overall position in its retail niche. He writes, “HZO reported impressive 4Q20 SSS growth of +33%, which was up against a two-year comp stack of +13%, and compared to our +25% estimate and the consensus estimate of +14%. We believe the company's broad network of retail locations, strong manufacturer relationships and investments into a digital/virtual platform can help the company take meaningful share—and even in situations where most are shutdown during a pandemic.”In line with his comments, Wold gives the stock a Buy rating. His $40 price target implies an upside of ~27% over the next year. (To watch Wold’s track record, click here)All in all, MarineMax’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on 6 reviews, breaking down to 5 Buys and 1 Hold. The stock is selling for $31.53, and its $35.80 average price target suggests it has room to grow 13.5% from that level. (See HZO stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • The Electric Car Boom Is About To Get Even Hotter

    As the EV revolution heats up, car giants are failing to do the most important thing: bringing electric transportation to the masses

  • Greenwich LifeScience stock skyrockets more than 2,000% after upbeat data on breast cancer treatment

    Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. blasted 2,399.3% higher in very active and volatile afternoon trading Wednesday, after the Texas-based biopharmaceutical company displayed upbeat results of a Phase IIb trial for its breast cancer treatment. The stock, which has been halted no less than 20 times for volatility, was easily the biggest gainer trading on major U.S. exchanges, while trading volume of 15.9 million shares was many multiples of the full-day average of about 22,000 shares. The company said before the open that a poster presentation of five-year data for the GP2 clinical trial met all of its endpoints and showed zero recurrence of breast cancer in patients who had previously undergone surgery. The stock, which went public on Sept. 25, was now trading 2,159.7% above its $5.75 initial public offering price. The stock was soaring on a day that the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF dropped 1.9% and the S&P 500 fell 0.7%.

  • Moderna Crumbles: Shares Are 'Fully Valued' With Eightfold Gain In 2020

    Moderna stock crumbled Wednesday after Needham analyst Alan Carr said the coronavirus vaccine maker is fully valued after capturing an eightfold gain this year. Carr downgraded shares.

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy Now As Chinese EVs Boom? Here's What Earnings, Stock Chart Show

    Supercharged Nio stock taps demand for electric cars. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying Nio shares now.

  • Facebook, Airbnb, Pfizer and Costco - 5 Things You Must Know Thursday

    Stock futures are higher after the previous session's sharp slide in tech shares and as investors weigh bogged down stimulus talks; FTC demands a breakup of Facebook; Airbnb's IPO prices above range.

  • Tesla Could Be Headed For $716 As Momentum Stocks Recover, Technical Analyst Says

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rally this year has not peaked and the stock could reach a breakout level of $716, according to Fairlead Strategies founder Katie Stockton, Business Insider reported Wednesday.What Happened: Stockton based her outlook of the Elon Musk-led company on recovery seen in the shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS: MTUM) in a note to clients.As momentum stocks rise, Tesla is also reaping the benefit of the uptrend. The analyst said in her note that the ETF has touched new all-time-highs after underperforming the broader market in both October and November, as per Business Insider."The ratio [momentum stocks versus S&P 500] has room to resistance, supporting additional near-term outperformance by MTUM's holdings, the largest of which is Tesla," wrote Stockton.Should momentum stocks touch new highs, they should "foster positive momentum [for Tesla] with a targeted level of $716 from the breakout," according to the analyst.Why It Matters: Tesla stock has soared 622.49% on a year-to-date basis, while Momentum stock has gained 23.53% in the same period. The S&P 500 has returned 13.68% YTD.Tesla makes up 6.23% of Momentum's portfolio, the market value of those holdings is 803.87 million approximately.This week, Tesla reached an equity distribution agreement with major investment banks such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS), Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C), and Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) to sell up to billion in shares.Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives termed the sale a "smart move" and said the automaker is "raising enough capital to solidify its growing cash position."Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 7% lower at $604.48 on Wednesday and fell 2.23% in the after-hours session to $591.02. On the same day, Momentum ETF shares closed 2.45% lower at $155.11.Related Link: JPMorgan Says Tesla's Valuation Is 'Difficult To Conceive In Any Imagined Scenario'Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Dec 2020JP MorganMaintainsUnderweight Dec 2020Goldman SachsUpgradesNeutralBuy Nov 2020WedbushMaintainsNeutral View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Rivian To Build EV Charging Network In Offbeat Locations Across US For Adventurous Customers * Tesla Giga Berlin Faces Further Delay Over Hibernating Snakes(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • These software stocks could be bigger winners than Zoom and Okta next year

    An improving economy once widespread COVID-19 vaccinations occur could usher in a new set of software winners, according to a J.P. Morgan analyst.

  • What happens after the stock market crashes and booms: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

  • Tesla's Musk relocates to Texas from California; compares himself to war general

    Musk confirmed the move in an interview with Matt Murray, the Wall Street Journal's editor in chief. "The two biggest things that I got going on right now are the Starship development in South Texas ... and then the big new U.S. factory for Tesla," the 49-year-old Tesla chief said.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Could Surge Over 200%, Says Raymond James

    On Wall Street, it’s out with tech and mega-caps and in with small-caps, cyclicals and value. Investors have been rotating away from the big names that powered the market’s record-breaking charge forward since its March low on encouraging COVID-19 vaccine news. At the same time, there has been a weaker U.S. dollar, steeper yield curve and a commodity price run-up.What does all of this mean? According to Raymond James strategist Tavis McCourt, it is “indicative of investor belief in strong economic growth in 2021, driven by economic re-opening and a ‘wall of cash’ sitting in bank accounts that will be deployed into the real economy in 2021.” The strategist adds that investor focus has landed squarely on a new stimulus package, which “only increases the chances for robust growth in 2021 as economies fully re-open.”“This outweighed significant evidence of slowing economic trends (jobs growth, Visa credit/debit card spending, Bloomberg high frequency data), which the market broadly is viewing as a short-term phenomenon until vaccines are deployed, as PMs continue to reposition portfolios in preparation for economic re-openings,” McCourt explained.Taking McCourt’s outlook into consideration, we wanted to take a closer look at two penny stocks scoring rave reviews from Raymond James. These tickers trading for less than $5 per share could gain over 200% in the next year, so say the firm’s analysts. Using TipRanks’ database, we found out what exactly makes both so compelling even with the risk involved with these plays.ADMA Biologics (ADMA)Operating as an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company, ADMA Biologics develops specialty plasma-derived products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the immune compromised and other patients at risk of infection. Currently going for $1.94 apiece, Raymond James thinks that now is the time to pull the trigger.Representing the firm, analyst Elliot Wilbur points out that post-commercialization, the company's key products, Asceniv and Bivigam, continue to generate solid revenue. Both products were designed as treatments for primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI).“Recent numbers have benefited from what we believe is inventory accumulation derived from the increasingly positive positioning of plasma therapies around potential use in COVID-19, with year-to-date year-over-year September growth being 2.0% for the IG space and (2.9%) for the IVIG subsector,” Wilbur explained.Highlighting the approval of Gilead’s remdesivir as a COVID-19 treatment, Wilbur points out that it is “only a treatment and cannot be taken preemptively, keeping the door wide open for plasma therapies focusing on vaccine development.”Expounding on this, the analyst stated, “On the forefront of the vaccine race remains the CoVig-19 plasma alliance, a coalition of leading plasma players work with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to test hyperimmune therapies against COVID-19. The alliance, which consists of major players such as CSLBehring, ADMA, Octapharma, and Takeda, looks to accelerate the development of plasma therapies for COVID-19, aiding in potential regulatory clearance for associated therapies going forward... Ahead of results from the 500-patient trial, the alliance began manufacturing the plasma treatment viewing the likelihood of positive results and eventual approval as being ‘very high’.”Adding to the good news, ADMA is set to achieve its target of 5-10 plasma collection centers by 2025, with the company filing the Biologics License Application (BLA) for its third collection center on December 1. This center will go through an estimated 12-month approval process that involves both a review of the BLA as well as a site inspection. Approval could come in Q4 2021, according to Wilbur.In line with his optimistic approach, Wilbur rates ADMA an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $7 price target. Should his thesis play out, a potential gain of 260% could be in the cards.Are other analysts in agreement? They are. Only Buy ratings, 5, in fact, have been issued in the last three months, so the consensus rating is a Strong Buy. Given the $6.65 average price target, shares could skyrocket 242% in the next year. (See ADMA stock analysis on TipRanks)InflaRx NV (IFRX)Making breakthrough discoveries in the area of anti-C5a antibody generation, InflaRx develops highly specific monoclonal antibodies targeting activation products of the complement system. Based on data from its peer, Raymond James believes that at $4, its share price presents an attractive entry point.ChemoCentryx recently reported the results from the Phase 2 AURORA study of C5aR inhibitor avacopan in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), with the therapy missing its primary endpoint in all patients but working in a pre-specified ITT analysis of Hurley Stage III patients at the only active dose tested. Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse sees a positive readthrough for InflaRx.“A home run outcome for CCXI would have been negative for IFRX. Reason is, while it would have established proof of mechanism in HS (which is lacking), it would have encumbered IFX-1 competitively in HS but also indicate avacopan is just a better molecule in general (if it would've cleanly worked in an indication where IFX-1 Phase 2 data were ambiguous),” Seedhouse explained.This is not to say that a failure for ChemoCentryx would have been a win for InflaRx. According to Seedhouse, it would have “totally squashed the mechanism in HS since we know avacopan works elsewhere (ANCA vasculitis).”On top of this, InflaRx initiated the Phase 3 part of the Phase 2/3 PANAMO study in patients with severe COVID-induced pneumonia. With Alexion noting that their Phase 3 study in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with severe pneumonia or ARDS is already 30% enrolled and is expected to report initial data from a planned interim analysis in 1H21, Seedhouse argues a positive result would “likely have positive readthrough for IFRX, given validation of the complement mechanism in COVID-19.”Based on all of the above, Seedhouse rates IFRX an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $15 price target. This target puts the upside potential at 273%. (To watch Seedhouse’s track record, click here)Turning to the rest of the Street, 3 Buys and 1 Hold have been assigned in the last three months. Therefore, IFRX has a Strong Buy analyst consensus. With an average price target of $10.50, shares could soar 161% in the year ahead. (See IFRX stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Top Biotech Stocks for Q1 2021

    The biotechnology industry includes companies that develop drugs and diagnostic compounds for the treatment of diseases and medical conditions. These products must go through a rigorous, costly, and time-consuming testing process before potentially obtaining approval from the U.

  • 7 Bank Stocks Morgan Stanley Just Upgraded

    Morgan Stanley has upgraded these bank stocks. Bank stocks have been red-hot in the past three months amid a broad market rotation out of high-growth tech stocks and into value stocks. Fortunately for bank stock investors, Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck says the favorable environment for banks will continue in 2021.

  • The FTC wants to break up Facebook

    The Federal Trade Commission has filed an antirust lawsuit against Facebook, and is seeking to break up the social media giant.