U.S. markets close in 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,871.31
    -29.75 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,728.50
    -133.30 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,982.57
    -119.89 (-1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,847.55
    +0.63 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.27
    -1.63 (-1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.80
    -8.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    19.10
    -0.04 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9881
    -0.0085 (-0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0810
    +0.0710 (+1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1463
    -0.0152 (-1.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.6440
    +1.2240 (+0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,389.08
    -289.87 (-1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.85
    -3.36 (-0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,094.53
    +46.86 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     

Brittany Bettini - The Passionate Boss Lady Genius Behind "I Need A VA" Helping Entrepreneurs Scale Up Smarter With A Qualified Virtual Assistant At Their Back

·2 min read

Brittany Bettini is known for her solution-driven mindset, compassionate nature, and eagle-eye approach, helping entrepreneurs and businesses reach new heights of success by managing their day-to-day operations with "I Need A VA."

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses need to adapt - immediately. Transitioning to a more digital world, working from home, and strengthening their online presence are just some of the fundamental challenges business owners face. Virtual staffing is a perfect way to affordably assign duties that might take up all of your time. Finding the right platform to choose a skilled and competent virtual assistant according to business nature takes a lot of work.

Brittany Bettini and the internal team at I Need A VA
Brittany Bettini and the internal team at I Need A VA

Here comes "I Need a VA" by Brittany Bettini to the rescue to support start-ups, innovators, and Entrepreneurs with the teamwork of professional and quality remote Virtual Assistants that are well-trained and highly qualified. As a business owner, one has a lot of responsibilities and tasks. From emails to phone calls with clients to managing social media presence, there's an endless list of stuff owners have to do. So why not hire someone who can save precious time?

From escaping a domestic violence situation and going on to start her own businesses, Brittany Bettini is the iron lady behind "I Need a VA," she never considered her challenging circumstances a problem. Instead, she found the best possible solution to get out of the dark times with hard work, passion, and consistency. With no fear of getting in the trenches, Brittany is open, honest, communicative, and dedicated to helping people to be their best. She considers her team at I Need A VA family.

In a world where start-ups and small businesses run 24/7, it's essential to have someone who can set priorities, manage tasks, save time, and get things done. Offering top-quality, reliable virtual assistants and dedicated account managers tracking working records regularly, "I Need a VA" is a leading player in USA's Virtual Assistant Services market. Every VA is trained and qualified before onboarding with the client to ensure real help with their client's needs. They also offer a discovery session to discuss the client's needs and approach with their account manager.

When asked about the uniqueness of the company's services, Brittany said, "Before hiring my first VA I questioned if entrepreneurship was for me on a daily basis. Going from being the person who was doing everything to the person who was approving things made me feel like the CEO for the first time. I soon realized many other business owners were experiencing burnout or struggling with the cost of hiring help as well. With that I Need A VA was born."

With a detailed process, a high-standard vetting system, and ongoing training to deliver the best results, virtual administrative assistants will take on the busy work and tasks that take up an entrepreneur's valuable time to complete more important tasks.

Media Contact:
Mitchelle Aguirre
828-490-4080
347701@email4pr.com

Brittany Bettini Founder and CEO of Bettini Enterprises Inc.
Brittany Bettini Founder and CEO of Bettini Enterprises Inc.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brittany-bettini--the-passionate-boss-lady-genius-behind-i-need-a-va-helping-entrepreneurs-scale-up-smarter-with-a-qualified-virtual-assistant-at-their-back-301663673.html

SOURCE Brittany Bettini

Recommended Stories

  • Forget the $22,500 limit, some workers can supersize their tax-deferred retirement savings up to $265,000 in 2023

    If you really want to rev up your retirement savings and minimize income taxes, the best thing to be is a late-career professional in private practice. When you’re making a lot of money and are close to retirement age, you have savings options that go way beyond the levels of the typical workplace 401(k) plan. As long as you can handle a little extra paperwork and some fees, you can set up a solo retirement plan and enjoy higher limits than most employees.

  • Amazon says India's Appario to stop selling on platform

    One of Amazon India's biggest sellers, Appario, will cease to list products on the shopping website, the U.S. firm said on Monday, after it faced years of allegations from brick-and-mortar retailers of giving preferential treatment to the seller. A Reuters investigation last year, based on Amazon documents, showed the U.S. company gave preferential treatment for years to a small group of sellers including Appario and another one named Cloudtail, and used them to bypass Indian laws. Amazon, which has maintained it does not give preferential treatment to any seller and complies with all laws, agreed to end its relationship with Cloudtail in August last year.

  • Elon Musk Ousts Twitter Board, Named Sole Director

    The board that oversaw Twitter during its sale to Elon Musk has been dissolved, with the Tesla chief now serving as the social-media company’s sole director.

  • What’s Happening With the U.S. Semiconductor Market

    Intel Chief Executive Patrick Gelsinger is guiding the chip giant through a period of industry upheaval. On the one hand, U.S. semiconductor makers are grappling with softening demand for chips amid inflation and recession fears, and facing new government restrictions on certain exports to China. On the other hand, the industry is about to get more than $50 billion in subsidies to help it shift more production to the U.S. from Asia, thanks to the bipartisan Chips and Science Act that President Biden signed into law over the summer.

  • GE Stock Could Make Investors Rich Thanks to 1 Huge Catalyst

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) has disappointed investors in 2022. Supply chain logjams, inflationary headwinds, and other operational problems have forced the company to reduce its guidance multiple times this year.

  • California's gas-car phaseout brings turmoil to mom-and-pop gas stations

    A ban on sales of new gas-powered cars and light trucks is years off, but mom-and-pop gas station owners are already facing a dilemma: evolve for the EV era or sell out and move on?

  • Why Altria's Earnings Miss Won't Burn Investors

    Tobacco stocks are often considered recession-resistant because people tend to still smoke when the economy sours. The highest inflation rate in 40 years coupled with rising interest rates, still-elevated gas prices, and an uneven economy is proving even too much for smokers as Altria missed analyst expectations for revenue and profits for the period.

  • When retirement is a month away, here’s what you need to do

    When retirement is coming up close—and you have that exciting date in mind—make sure you have everything organized to make it a seamless, enjoyable transition. Retirement Tip of the Week: Before you pack your bags for a vacation or throw away the alarm clock, make sure you have everything in order for your retirement in the weeks leading up to the big day. The first thing every person should have—months, if not a year, before retirement—is a plan, which incorporates the financial aspects of this next chapter.

  • Should You Retire Early to Get a Larger Lump Sum on Your Pension?

    The math on when and how to retire is shifting for millions of workers with pension plans. Blame the steep rise in interest rates. When workers retire with a pension, many are given a choice between receiving a monthly income for life or taking a lump-sum payment.

  • Gap says Russia deliveries stopped in March. But its clothing kept coming

    NEW YORK/LONDON/ISTANBUL (Reuters) -In March, clothing retailer Gap Inc joined numerous Western companies in announcing that it was halting deliveries to Russia to protest its invasion of Ukraine. “As a values-led company, one that is proud to do the right thing over the past 53 years in business, at this time, we have also suspended deliveries to Russia, where we have a small franchise presence,” the San Francisco-based company announced in a March 10 message to its employees. But Russian customs records reviewed by Reuters show that between March 11 and July 16, Gap's franchisee in Moscow received 1,585 clothing shipments with a declared value of $5.2 million.

  • OPEC raises long-term oil demand view, calls for investment

    OPEC raised its forecasts for world oil demand in the medium-and longer-term in an annual outlook released on Monday and said $12.1 trillion of investment is needed to meet this demand despite the energy transition. The view from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, in its 2022 World Oil Outlook, contrasts with that of other forecasters which see oil demand reaching a plateau before 2030 due to the rise of renewable energy and electric cars. Another decade of oil demand growth would be a boost for OPEC, whose 13 members depend on oil income.

  • Can Your 401(k) Impact Your Social Security Benefits?

    401(k) money doesn't affect the amount of your Social Security benefits, but it can affect whether they're subject to income tax.

  • What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits?

    You can get Social Security benefits and work at the same time. But if you haven't reached full retirement age, your benefits could be reduced.

  • Oil slides as China factory gauge slumps; natural-gas futures move sharply higher

    Oil futures fall Monday, feeling pressure after a weak reading on China factory activity and a widening of COVID-19 curbs. Beaten-down natural-gas futures jump.

  • JPMorgan, Macy’s and Other Companies Reveal What They Pay Workers as Deadline Looms

    A law taking effect in New York City on Nov. 1 will reshape how some employers hire, while others look for ways to avoid it.

  • Ford is dropping production of its most popular car to focus on EVs

    The birth and death of the Ford Fiesta were bookended by global energy crises.

  • Retirement Uses for Your Health Savings Account (HSA)

    Thanks to its unique tax advantages, an HSA may be the best retirement option you never knew you had. Here's how to take advantage if you qualify for one.

  • Foxconn to Shift Some iPhone Production From Covid-Hit Plant to Other Sites

    Executives at the smartphone assembler expect that impact on iPhone shipments from the disruption at its biggest iPhone facility in central China would be limited, even as many workers have left the factory.

  • 15 Biggest Cell Phone Companies in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 biggest cell phone companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest cell phone companies in the world. To say that the cellphone and telecommunications industry has evolved significantly over the last few decades, and […]

  • Steel Companies’ Profits Hurt by Falling Prices

    Cleveland-Cliffs, United States Steel, Nucor and Steel Dynamics reported significantly lower profits from their steelmaking operations during the quarter that ended in September, compared with the same period last year when prices were at record levels.