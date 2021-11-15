Brittany Smith: The Best Gear in Town from a Female Perspective

We’re very excited to bring you this week’s episode of Inside The Photographer’s Mind. On this occasion, we’re blessed by the presence of our very own Reviews Writer, Brittany Smith. She joined The Phoblographer six months ago, and since then she’s been contributing top-level quality reviews of the latest gear and accessories in the photo industry. Naturally, we discuss gear, but we also delve into how brands are dropping the ball on inclusivity. Take a look at what’s in store.

Listen to the podcast above!

Brittany Smith on Her First Months with The Phoblographer

Brittany Smith has done some wonderful work with the site. Her coverage of the Leica SL2-S provides fantastic, real-world insight into how the camera performs on set. When asked what some of the highlights have been so far in terms of the gear she’s handled, she turned to the Fujifilm GFX 100s and the Fujifilm GFX 50 II. She also mentioned how great it has been using the Sony a7 IV: a camera that’s both innovative in design and performance.

Overall she’s loving her time at The Phoblographer and how she gets to “geek out” at work. However, it’s not all fun and games. Brittany Smith works tirelessly to put the gear she reviews through its paces, ensuring our readers can make the most informed decision when buying new gear. (Check out our review index.)

Brittany Smith Takes Us Down Memory Lane

Smith educated herself on the craft back when the darkroom was still a thing. She talks about how she is bored by modern editing methods and loathes sitting in front of a screen playing with slides. Although time-consuming, she speaks fondly about spending hours in the darkroom, playing some music, doing some math, and trying to get the best exposure for her images. For her, it was like a form of therapy and one she tries to do whenever she gets the opportunity.

On the topic of film, Smith also hopes to handle some film cameras in the future. When asked if she had to choose one film camera to review, without hesitation, she said the Leica M6. We’ve already reviewed the Lecia M6, but hopefully, there will be some film cameras she can get her hands on in the future.

Story continues

On Inclusivity in the Photo Industry

Aside from reviewing gear, Brittany Smith has also had her say on certain issues facing the photo industry. She hit hard with her piece on Unsplash, and she didn’t hold back on the disappointing ambassador lineup from Canon Philippines.

Both Smith and I spoke about the issues with inclusivity in the photo industry. While not easy, it’s an important conversation to have. Many roll their eyes when they see women talking about being better represented in the field. But most of them feed off headlines and comments, and don’t dive deep enough into the topic. There’s no option to just skim the surface in this episode of Inside The Photographer’s Mind, as both Smith and I leave no stone unturned and try to find a way the industry can move forward so everyone is happy. Man, Woman, Trans, or Non-Binary, it’s a part of the conversation you won’t want to miss. Hit play on the video or audio player above and start listening to the show.

Support the Show

We love the positive feedback we’ve received for the rebirth on Inside The Photographer’s Mind. Of course, we want to keep growing and bringing you the best guests in the photo industry. If you enjoy the show, please do subscribe across the platforms such as Google, Apple, and Spotify. If you watch through YouTube be sure to hit a like and leave a comment so we can beat the algorithm! Thanks for listening.