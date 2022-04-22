Britts Imperial University College: Redefining Education Globally

DUBAI, UAE, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steered by a team of Seasoned Educationalists as the Board of Governors, with decades of experience, Britts Imperial University College boasts of a visionary leadership team from across the globe. Britts Imperial University College is accredited by various prestigious UK exam bodies and welcomes students from more than 31 countries.

Britts Imperial University College, UAE is an Academic Center and Education Partner of top-tier globally recognized British and European universities and offers eager learners from all over the world Undergraduate, Postgraduate and Doctorate degree programs awarded by these universities.

Britts Imperial University College ensures that students are Job Ready with the new-age skills that the industry wants with crafted majors in the fields of Business & Management, Engineering Management, AI & Data Science, Information Technology, Events & Sports, Hospitality & Healthcare Management and so on.

Britts Imperial University College is a truly global platform for supporting students' global dreams and ambitions, with multi-national student and faculty diaspora , globally recognized degrees from prestigious top-ranking universities, and global mobility options.

Top ranked university degrees accredited globally, parent university campus transfer to UK, Europe and USA with post study stay back and work opportunities, the ability to work while studying in UAE, hybrid teaching methodology coupled with scholarships and flexible payment structure, are the distinguishing factors at Britts Imperial University College.

Mr Vinit Rughani, Director - Britts Imperial University College, said, "Britts Imperial College epitomizes transformation of society by empowering individuals through the magic of New Age Higher Education. We envision a community of Alumni of Britts Imperial, who will lead the new industrial revolution and channelise their ambition to shape a better world. Our vision is to be that premier institution of higher education and research that transforms Global Learners into Global Leaders."

With the best academic facilities in the country, Britts Imperial University College is an excellent place to find your favorite academic interests and explore new ones.

Partner Universities:

Euclea Business School, France International University for Applied Sciences (IU), Germany + London South Bank University, UK (Dual Degree) Universidad Católica San Antonio de Murcia (UCAM), Spain

Contact us now:

Britts Imperial University College

N Block, Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone,

Sharjah- UAE

+971 (06) 7675511 / +971 522161590

info@brittsimperial.com

www.brittsimperial.com

