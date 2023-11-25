Britvic (LON:BVIC) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.226

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 7th of February to £0.226. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 3.7%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Britvic's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Britvic's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 43.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 45%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.177 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.308. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.7% per annum over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Earnings has been rising at 2.4% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. Growth of 2.4% per annum is not particularly high, which might explain why the company is paying out a higher proportion of earnings. This isn't necessarily bad, but we wouldn't expect rapid dividend growth in the future.

Our Thoughts On Britvic's Dividend

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Britvic that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

