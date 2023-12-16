Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Will Pay A UK£0.23 Dividend In Four Days

Readers hoping to buy Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Britvic's shares on or after the 21st of December, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 7th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.23 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.31 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Britvic has a trailing yield of 3.6% on the current stock price of £8.565. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Britvic paid out more than half (64%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Britvic generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 47% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Britvic's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Britvic, with earnings per share up 2.4% on average over the last five years. Earnings per share growth has been slim, and the company is already paying out a majority of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Britvic has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.7% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Britvic for the upcoming dividend? While earnings per share growth has been modest, Britvic's dividend payouts are around an average level; without a sharp change in earnings we feel that the dividend is likely somewhat sustainable. Pleasingly the company paid out a conservatively low percentage of its free cash flow. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Britvic from a dividend perspective.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Britvic is facing. For example - Britvic has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

