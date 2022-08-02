BRIVIA GROUP COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF 300,000 SQ. FT. LOT IN GRIFFINTOWN IN PARTNERSHIP WITH OLYMBEC

The company plans to develop a mixed-use real estate project that is well integrated into the community in the heart of a thriving neighbourhood

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Brivia Group, together with its partner Olymbec, is proud to announce the acquisition of a 300,000 sq. ft. lot in the Griffintown neighbourhood, more specifically in the quadrilateral formed by Guy, de la Montagne, William and Barré streets. Located in a booming sector of the Sud-Ouest borough, this vast lot will allow Brivia Group to build the "îlot de la Montagne" project.

"This strategic acquisition is aimed at developing a multi-phase, mixed-use real estate project," said Mr. Kheng Ly, founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Brivia Group. "Although we are in the process of conceptualizing this future project, we already know that the "îlot de la Montagne" will fit seamlessly into the urban environment by offering a variety of additional housing in the neighbourhood, in accordance with market needs, including institutional and commercial components."

"The project will help to promote an enhanced link between Notre-Dame Street and the Lachine Canal and is being designed to respond to the needs of the housing market," said Richard Stern, President of Olymbec. "We are proud to be partnering with Brivia Group. With Mr. Kheng Ly's vision and track record of high quality projects, this is a great opportunity for us to create a structuring development project with a forward-looking vision for the community, one that meets the needs of citizens and adds commercial diversity to this area along with generous green spaces."

The neighbourhood will be welcoming the Griffintown-Bernard-Landry Réseau express métropolitain (REM) station, which will be located between Ottawa and William streets on the South Viaduct.

About Brivia Group

Brivia Group is a real estate development and investment company with a growing number of major projects in Montreal. Founded in 2000 and led by the vision of its President and CEO, Mr. Kheng Ly, Brivia Group has the expertise, track record and business networks needed to fulfill bold projects such as 1 Square Phillips, Mansfield Condos, YUL, and QuinzeCent while meeting the expectations of its diverse clienteles. With over 20 projects in its portfolio, the group has expanded into the Greater Toronto Area and Vancouver.

About Olymbec

Responding to unique business needs since 1975, Olymbec owns and manages a diverse portfolio of industrial, office, retail, and residential properties located throughout North America. Headquartered in Montréal, Olymbec is one of the largest private industrial real estate holders in Eastern Canada with offices located in key markets across Québec and the United States. As a full service, vertically integrated RBQ licensed real estate company, Olymbec handles all aspects of its operation internally including: acquisitions, finance, leasing, property management, property maintenance, property & leasehold construction and legal affairs.

