U.S. markets close in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,440.40
    +8.05 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,269.80
    +167.95 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,797.78
    -62.39 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,242.25
    +7.44 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.54
    +2.06 (+3.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.90
    +6.40 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.40
    +0.13 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1722
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3370
    +0.0200 (+1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3839
    -0.0012 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5830
    +0.2780 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,026.29
    -822.80 (-1.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,108.33
    +865.66 (+356.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.04
    +28.74 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest during uncertainty as Delta cases spike'

Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders joins Jared Blikre to break down strategies amid elevated risk on Wed, 8/11 at 12PM ET.

Brixey & Meyer Capital (BMC) and Access Control Systems (ACS) Acquires Access Security Parking Integrated Solutions (ASPIS)

·2 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Control Systems (ACS), together with Brixey & Meyer Capital (BMC), announced today that it has acquired Access Security Parking Integrated Systems (ASPIS). Headquartered in Atlanta, ASPIS is Georgia's leading installer of parking access and revenue control systems.

"The addition of ASPIS is core to our growth strategy of being a one-stop systems integrator across the southeast," said Chad Colony, CEO of ACS. "Our combined resources will provide for an integrated solution to better serve customers through expansion of our existing competencies including commercial overhead doors, access control systems, and automated gate systems in the Atlanta market."

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, ACS is a one-stop solution of access control systems, which includes high-end residential and commercial automated gate systems, parking control systems, commercial security systems, overhead doors, and surveillance systems. In addition to its headquarters in Nashville, ACS has regional offices in Knoxville and Memphis. ACS is a portfolio company of BMC.

About Brixey & Meyer Capital:

Brixey & Meyer Capital is a lower middle market private investment firm with offices in Dayton and Cincinnati, Ohio. For more information, visit Brixey & Meyer Capital's website at www.brixeyandmeyercapital.com. To stay informed on future updates, follow BMC on LinkedIn here. ASPIS is the 6th acquisition of BMC's second fund, the BMC Growth Fund II. The BMC Growth Fund II is a $40.0 million fund launched in mid-2018 that invests in lower middle-market companies generating $1.0 to $5.0 million of cash flow. For information about all of BMC's investments, click here.

Contact: Chad Colony
479-366-6103
ccolony@acs-llc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brixey--meyer-capital-bmc-and-access-control-systems-acs-acquires-access-security-parking-integrated-solutions-aspis-301352478.html

SOURCE Access Control Systems

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Jumped 10%

    Ever since the company reported earnings last week, Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock has been on a tear -- shooting up nearly 27% in four trading days. Last week, Lithium Americas had some modest good news for its shareholders. Also, Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass feasibility study should be completed by the end of this year.

  • Why Editas Medicine Beat the Market on Monday

    Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) got a spoonful of good medicine on Monday that gave its shares a healthy lift; ultimately, the stock closed the day more than 4.4% higher. Lee's new bullishness on the company, which utilizes gene-editing technology to develop medications, is due to several positive factors. Finally, in his research note, Lee touted the company's "scarcity value as a relatively unencumbered CRISPR-Cas platform company making [it] attractive as a potential partner or a target."

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • Why Pinterest Stock Plunged 25% in July

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock plummeted 25.4% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The catalyst was the image-sharing platform's release of its second-quarter report, which disappointed many investors. Despite July's big pullback, shares of Pinterest (which went public in April 2019) are up 68.2% over the one-year period through Aug. 9, compared with the broader market's 34.3% return over this period.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks Down 25% That I'd Still Buy

    As the founder, CEO, and lead portfolio manager for ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is one busy person. Wood has excelled in each of these roles, and was named the best stock picker in 2020 by Bloomberg News. Here are three growth stocks from her portfolio down 25% (or more) from their 52-week highs that are positioned for long-term success.

  • 3 Big Takeaways From Workhorse Group's Earnings Report

    Workhorse's weary investors might finally have something to cheer -- and it's not the U.S. Postal Service.

  • 12 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we will be looking at 12 best artificial intelligence stocks to invest in right now. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the artificial intelligence industry, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Invest In Right Now. The COVID-19 pandemic hastened the advent of AI […]

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stock Soared Today

    Moderna's shares received a boost from news that its COVID vaccine was granted provisional registration by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration. Moderna has agreements in place to potentially supply as many as 25 million doses of its vaccine to the Australian government by 2022. Shares of Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax rose sharply on Monday.

  • 10 Best Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds are Buying

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best blue chip dividend stocks hedge funds are buying. To skip our detailed analysis of blue chip stocks and dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds are Buying. Blue chip stocks are generally among some of […]

  • Is Roku Inc. (ROKU) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    LRT Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of +29.68% was recorded by the LRT Economic Moat strategy for the Q2 of 2021, extending its 12-month returns to +42.18%. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings […]

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • Vuzix (VUZI) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Now I would like to turn the call over to Ed McGregor, director of investor relations at Vuzix. With us today are Vuzix's CEO, Paul Travers; and CFO, Grant Russell. Before I turn the call over to Paul, I would like to remind you that on this call, management's prepared remarks may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, and management may make additional forward-looking statements during the question-and-answer session.

  • Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is Fighting an Uphill Battle to Deliver Long-Term Growth

    There's been a notable change in appetite for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares in the week since its quarterly report, with the stock down 19% pre-market to US$8.11. We want to take a look at the growth prospects for Zynga and put them into context with long term expectations.

  • Raymond James Goes Bargain Hunting; Offers 3 Stocks to Buy

    Now that the second quarter earnings are mostly in, we can sift through the result to find stocks that are primed for gains in the second half. In a note from Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt has stared the sorting process. McCourt introduces the firm's picks, noting: “We highlight... stocks/subject areas where stock reactions ran materially counter to Raymond James analyst opinion during 2Q21 earnings season so far. We suspect these names are a good hunting ground for further study as Au

  • Why Oak Street Health Stock Is Sinking Today

    CEO Mike Pykosz said that Oak Street Health had higher medical costs in the second quarter. Pykosz stated that Oak Street Health thinks the higher medical costs will only be a temporary issue. Oak Street Health plans to add between 46 and 48 new centers for 2021.

  • Coinbase earnings in focus — here’s what to expect

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman discuss what to expect ahead of Coinbase posting earnings as the company stock rises in anticipation and the possibility of regulation coming as Congress debates the future of crypto.

  • What You Need to Know About SunPower's Latest Results

    SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) continues to transform its business in 2021, partly as a result of new technologies coming out and partly because it's no longer in the business of building solar panels after spinning off its panel manufacturing to Maxeon Solar Technologies. As we've seen before, there were some good trends for SunPower and some weak points for the business. Overall, I think this is a solar energy stock that has a lot of potential, but the stock's performance will depend on how the company executes its growth strategy.

  • 10 Best NFT Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best NFT stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best NFT Stocks to Buy Now. Non-fungible token (NFT) sales jumped to more than $2.5 billion in the first six months of 2021, according to digital […]

  • Should You Think About Buying BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Now?

    BlackBerry Limited ( TSE:BB ), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial...

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Cannabis Stocks You Don't Want to Miss Out On

    Both Ascend Wellness (OTC: AAWH) and Agrify (NASDAQ: AGFY) have some great potential over the long term. At a nearly $2 billion market cap, Ascend isn't a small company, but there is potential for it to get much bigger. Investors can buy the stock over the counter and also on the Canadian Securities Exchange -- where it first began trading on May 4.