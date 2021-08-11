U.S. markets closed

Brixmor Property Group Prices Offering Of Senior Notes

·5 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) (the "Company") announced today that its operating partnership, Brixmor Operating Partnership LP (the "Operating Partnership"), priced an offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.500% Senior Notes due 2031 (the "Notes"). The Notes will be issued at 99.675% of par value with a coupon of 2.500%. Interest on the Notes is payable semi-annually on February 16 and August 16 of each year, beginning February 16, 2022. The Notes will mature on August 16, 2031. The offering is expected to close on August 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Operating Partnership intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include repurchasing or redeeming some or all of the Company's outstanding 3.250% Senior Notes due 2023. BofA Securities, Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp., Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Mizuho Securities USA LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The Operating Partnership has filed an effective registration statement (including a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the offering to which this communication relates. Before making an investment in the Notes, potential investors should read the prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that we and the Operating Partnership have filed with the SEC for more complete information about us and the offering. Potential investors may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies may be obtained from: BofA Securities, Inc. by calling toll-free at 1-800-294-1322 or emailing to dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, BMO Capital Markets Corp. by calling toll-free at 1-866-864-7760, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. by calling toll-free at 1-800-831-9146 or Mizuho Securities USA LLC by calling toll-free at 1-866-271-7403.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these Notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offer or sale of the Notes will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement relating to the offering of the Notes and the accompanying prospectus.

ABOUT BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP
Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 389 retail centers comprise approximately 68 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets and Ross Stores.

SAFE HARBOR LANGUAGE
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's expectations regarding the performance of its business, its financial results, its liquidity and capital resources and other non-historical statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "projects," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those described under the sections entitled "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Currently, one of the most significant factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from forward-looking statements is the adverse effect of the current pandemic of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, on the financial condition, operating results and cash flows of the Company, the Company's tenants, the real estate market, the financial markets and the global economy. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the Company and its tenants significantly, and the extent to which it continues to impact the Company and its tenants will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the speed and effectiveness of vaccine and treatment developments and their deployment, public adoption rates of COVID-19 vaccines and their effectiveness against emerging variants of COVID-19, such as the Delta variant, the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, and potential sustained changes in consumer behavior, among others. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Brixmor Property Group Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Brixmor Property Group)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brixmor-property-group-prices-offering-of-senior-notes-301353720.html

SOURCE Brixmor Property Group Inc.

