U.S. markets close in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,992.19
    +42.25 (+1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,044.52
    +344.24 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,122.53
    +98.01 (+0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,849.55
    +10.41 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.13
    +1.09 (+1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.70
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.08
    +0.21 (+1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0298
    +0.0053 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7500
    -0.0750 (-1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1880
    +0.0057 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.2190
    -0.8770 (-0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,191.10
    +462.18 (+2.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    373.58
    +9.03 (+2.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,452.84
    +75.99 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

Brixton Metals Closes Strategic Investment from BHP

Brixton Metals Corporation
·5 min read
Brixton Metals Corporation
Brixton Metals Corporation

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is delighted to announce, further to its November 2, 2022 news release, the closing of the non-brokered private placement of common shares (“Common Shares”) in the capital of Brixton (the “Private Placement”) by BHP Investments Canada Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of BHP Group Limited (“BHP”), with the goal of advancing the Company's Thorn Project located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Thorn Project is situated within the traditional territory of the Taku River Tlingit and Tahltan First Nations.

Pursuant to the Private Placement, BHP Investments Canada Inc. acquired 75,743,391 Common Shares, representing 19.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis following completion of the offering, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$13,633,810.

Concurrently with the closing of the Private Placement, Crescat Portfolio Management LLC (“Crescat”) elected to exercise its pre-existing right to participate, on up to a pro rata basis, in equity financings by the Company and acquired an additional 5,555,556 Common Shares for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,000,000.

The Private Placement is subject to final TSX Venture Exchange approval. No finder’s fee was paid in connection with the Private Placement.

Chairman & CEO, Gary Thompson, stated, “We are excited to welcome BHP as a major shareholder of the company and are looking forward to working with BHP in advancing the exciting Thorn Project. We would also like to thank Crescat for their continued support of the Company as we unlock shareholder value through drilling.

Brixton intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement for exploration expenditures at the Company's Thorn Project.

Thorn Project Update

Brixton has completed the 2022 Summer Exploration Program on its wholly-owned Thorn Project located in Northwestern British Columbia. Exploration is planned to resume in April-May 2023 pending snowpack.

The 2022 program included 58 holes for 18,200m of drilling across 4 target areas, with most of the drilling at the Camp Creek Copper dominant porphyry, the Trapper Gold Target and to a lesser extent the Outlaw Gold Target and the Metla Copper-Gold Target. Assays will be released as they become available. During 2022, a total of 520 rocks and 1,157 soil samples were collected with a primary focus on the Metla and Trapper Targets in addition to the East Copper Target and the Val Copper Target. A total combined 1,229 line-kilometres of airborne magnetics and radiometrics were flown over the Metla, Trapper, Val and East Targets.

For more information about the Thorn Project, please visit the following link:

https://brixtonmetals.com/thorn-gold-copper-silver-project/

Early Warning Disclosure Regarding BHP

Pursuant to the Private Placement, BHP Investments Canada Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of BHP, acquired 75,743,391 Common Shares at a price of C$0.18 per Common Share, representing aggregate gross proceeds of C$13,633,810.38.

Immediately prior to the closing of the Private Placement, BHP did not beneficially own, directly or indirectly, or exercise control or direction over, any Common Shares or any securities convertible into or exercisable for Common Shares. Immediately following the closing of the Private Placement, BHP owns, indirectly through BHP Investment Canada Inc., 75,743,391 Common Shares, representing 19.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.

BHP acquired the Common Shares as part of a strategic investment in Brixton. BHP intends to review its investment in Brixton on a continuing basis and may, from time to time and at any time, and depending on market and other conditions, acquire additional equity or debt securities or instruments, through open market transactions, private placements and other privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise (including through exercising rights provided to BHP Investments Canada Inc. in the Investment Agreement dated November 1, 2022 between BHP Investments Canada Inc. and the Company (the “Investment Agreement”)), in each case, depending on a number of factors, including general market and economic conditions and other factors and conditions BHP deems appropriate.

The Investment Agreement also provides BHP Investments Canada Inc. with certain rights and privileges, including certain participation and top-up rights to permit BHP Investments Canada Inc. to acquire Common Shares on a pro rata basis in the future to maintain its ownership position, prospectus qualification/registration rights, the right to require the Company to form a joint technical advisory committee with BHP Investments Canada Inc. to provide guidance to advance Brixton’s projects, the right to nominate either a director or an observer to Brixton’s board of directors, the right of first offer on any transfer of all or part of the Thorn Project, the right of first refusal over any net smelter return royalty in excess of 1% relating to the Thorn Project, and certain information and access rights.

For a summary of the rights of BHP Investments Canada Inc. under the Investment Agreement, see the material change report of Brixton dated November 4, 2022, which is available on Brixton’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Brixton’s head office address is 409 Granville Street, Suite 551, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 1T2. BHP is a corporation existing under the laws of Australia and its head office address is 171 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000, Australia.

An early warning report will be filed by BHP under applicable Canadian securities laws and once filed will be available on Brixton’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. A copy of such report may also be obtained from:

Victoria Wyprysky
Principal Business Development
+1 647 633 8313

Qualified Person

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, P.Geo., Chairman and CEO of Brixton, is the QP who has reviewed and approved the technical information on this news release.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: its flagship Thorn Copper-Gold-Silver-Molybdenum Project, the Hog Heaven Silver-Gold-Copper Project in NW Montana, USA (under option to Ivanhoe Electric Inc.) the Atlin Goldfields Projects located in NW BC (under option to Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd.) and the Langis-HudBay Silver-Cobalt-Nickel Projects in Ontario. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSXV under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO
Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: info@brixtonmetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, and “intend”, statements that an action or event “may”, “might”, “could”, “should”, or “will” be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone, proposed timing of exploration and development plans, and the use of proceeds of the Private Placement. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; the fact that the Private Placement may not close as scheduled or at all, and the additional risks identified in the annual information form of the Company or other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks rise as investors mull Fed comments

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down the latest moves in the stock and bond markets as Fed officials comment on the path of rate hikes.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Dumping These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we talk about 10 stocks that billionaire Ray Dalio dumped from his portfolio. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Billionaire Ray Dalio is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Ray Dalio is an American billionaire hedge fund manager, philanthropist, and the founder of Bridgewater Associates, one of the […]

  • Who's Who in the FTX Inner Circle

    FTX collapsed. These players held the keys.

  • SoFi stock slides after receiving letter from Senate Banking Committee

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs looks at SoFi shares following a letter from the Senate's Banking Committee.

  • How a Disney senior staff rebellion put the final nail in Bob Chapek’s CEO coffin

    Trouble had been brewing for months as CFO Christine McCarthy and other senior figures campaigned with the Disney board to force Chapek out.

  • High Tide Becomes Top Revenue-Generating Cannabis Company in Canada

    High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, announced today that according to new data recently released by the cannabis business publication, New Cannabis Ventures, the Company is now Canada's top revenue-generating cannabis company1.

  • Elon Musk's Fortune Is Melting Away

    Elon Musk has evolved in a world apart. For more than 10 months he was the only member of the most select financial club on the planet, one that has never welcomed more than two members at the same time. The Tesla CEO and owner of microblogging website Twitter was a regular member there for the past few months -- until he was ousted a few weeks ago.

  • Warren Buffett Now Owns 20% or More of These 5 Companies

    When Warren Buffett buys shares of any company, it makes news. And the legendary investor has been busy buying lately. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) added to its positions in several companies in the third quarter of 2022.

  • Why Oatly Is Falling Yet Again Today

    Shares of Oatly (NASDAQ: OTLY) continue their collapse today, dropping 10.1% as of 11:50 a.m. ET on Tuesday morning, on the continued fallout from a disappointing earnings report. The Swedish oat milk maker reported third-quarter results last week that fell far short of expectations, and since then analysts have been lowering their price targets on the stock, even as they keep their generally bullish ratings on it. Oatly essentially created the oat milk category as an alternative to dairy, and though business boomed, it was unable to keep up with demand, which allowed rivals to enter in and take market share.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 30% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 now sits 17% lower year-to-date. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to the downside is that investors

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at These Prices

    Three top ones that investors will probably eventually regret not buying at their current prices are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), and Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET). Enbridge's dividend currently clocks in at a 6.4% yield. With its stock price recently around $40 a share, it trades at about 10 times cash flow.

  • Investors Heavily Search PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL): Here is What You Need to Know

    Paypal (PYPL) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Dycom Industries (DY) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Dycom Industries (DY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 32.03% and 7.01%, respectively, for the quarter ended October 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 8.5% to 17.7%, were on billionaire money manager's buy lists during the third quarter.

  • George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    For anyone looking to get ahead in the investing game, following in the footsteps of stock picking legends is an obvious path to follow. Hardly any are more legendary than George Soros, forever known as the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ after pocketing a cool billion dollars in one day when betting against the Pound back in 1992. That single act, however, does not define Soros, who has made sound investment decisions throughout his career which bought decades-long returns of 30% to his Qu

  • Tsakos Energy (TNP) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Tsakos (TNP) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -31.48% and 8.53%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) shareholders have earned a 32% return over the last year

    If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But you can significantly...

  • 3 Stocks Billionaires Bought Last Quarter

    It has been a challenging year for investors, but we can all take heart in the fact that some of the world's most renowned investors are finding opportunities in the bear market and are initiating positions in new stocks. Warren Buffett is arguably the most renowned investor of all time, so anytime his Berkshire Hathaway initiates a new position, it makes a splash within the investment community. Buffett has said that it's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

  • Why Jack in the Box Stock Was Diving Today

    Shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) were tumbling today after the fast-food chain offered disappointing guidance for the next year in its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report. Jack in the Box's fourth-quarter results were actually in line with expectations. Same-store sales at Jack in the Box restaurants rose 4% in the quarter and were up 5.2% at Del Taco.

  • Is the stock market open on Black Friday? Thanksgiving week trading hours for major assets.

    Here's the trading schedule for stocks and the bond market as investors prepare for Thanksgiving.