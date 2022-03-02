U.S. markets close in 5 hours 2 minutes

Broad Arrow Group Announces Inaugural Live Auction Event to Take Place During 2022 Monterey Car Week at The Monterey Jet Center

Broad Arrow Auctions
·4 min read

Broad Arrow Auctions, a Broad Arrow Group company, will hold its inaugural live auction event at The Monterey Jet Center and be featured alongside Hagerty’s Motorworks Revival event ////Addition of key team members also announced, including Senior Car Specialists Ramsey Potts and David Swig as well as Director of Financial Services, Nicholas Barton ////Broad Arrow Auctions joins Collectors Garage and Broad Arrow Capital as recently established businesses under Broad Arrow Group – a company formed in 2021 with a vision to transform the industry and set a new bar for integrity, trust, and innovation

The Motorworks Revival at The Monterey Jet Center

Photo Courtesy of Tip Weiss
Photo Courtesy of Tip Weiss

The Motorworks Revival at The Monterey Jet Center

Photo Courtesy of Tip Weiss
Photo Courtesy of Tip Weiss

Detroit, Michigan, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Group announces its first live auction during this August’s Monterey Car Week alongside the annual Motorworks Revival event at The Monterey Jet Center. The boutique auction will be executed by Broad Arrow Auctions and its team of auction industry veterans. The live auction will feature approximately 80 exceptional motor cars.

Broad Arrow Group Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Ahn comments, "We are thrilled to announce our inaugural live auction this August that will focus on offering highly curated and significant collector cars. Our goal is delivering unparalleled client service with emphasis on quality and experience. We want to provide a welcoming and enjoyable experience for our clients and attendees, whether as bidders or simply experiencing a collector car auction. We are excited to partner with Hagerty and their recently acquired Motorworks Revival to produce a world class experience during Monterey Car Week. The Broad Arrow Auctions team is committed to bring you a can’t-miss event.”

Also of note is the addition of key team members to Broad Arrow Group. Broad Arrow Group’s team of exceptionally well-qualified and well-regarded car specialists is being augmented with the addition of Ramsey Potts as Chief Sales Officer and Senior Car Specialist and David Swig as a Senior Car Specialist, and Nicholas Barton, a long-time UK-based lending specialist, as Director of Financial Services.

Team Member Additions

Ramsey Potts, Partner, Chief Sales Officer and Senior Car Specialist

Ramsey will join Broad Arrow Group in April 2022, as Partner, Chief Sales Officer, and a Senior Car Specialist following a 30-year career in sales and business development, including the last five years as a successful Car Specialist at RM Sotheby’s. Ramsey travels extensively from his home in Jacksonville, Florida, to visit clients, and often speaks at car events where he can be heard analyzing the current state of the collector car market and what’s happening behind the scenes in the industry. Growing up in a family steeped in British sports cars, Ramsey became interested in all things automotive from an early age. Throughout his 25 years in the insurance industry, he maintained his connection to the collector car hobby as a consultant, purchasing and selling collector cars both via auction and private sale. Ramsey specializes in European marques, with an emphasis on Post-War Sports and GT cars. He is an active member of several European marque car clubs and enjoys vintage racing his Porsche 944.

David Swig, Partner and Senior Car Specialist

David will join Broad Arrow Group in May 2022, as a Senior Car Specialist and Partner following his recent tenure in similar roles at two leading collector car auction houses. David is a lifelong car enthusiast who attributes his passion to his late father, Martin Swig. Martin was a well-known collector and automotive personality who founded the world-renowned California Mille historic sports car tour. David comes to Broad Arrow Group after a dozen years working in the collector car auction field, first as a Specialist with Bonhams from 2010-2015, subsequently moving to RM Sotheby’s where he spent nearly seven years. David’s experience and enthusiasm spans all eras and genres of collector automobiles, with a particular focus on post-war sports, sports racing, and GT cars. In addition to his professional career, David maintains an active presence in the hobby and enjoys vintage racing in his spare time and has been a multiple time winner in his class at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion. David lives and works near San Francisco, California, and regularly travels to automotive events throughout the world.

Nicholas Barton, Partner and Director of Financial Services

Nick Barton joins Broad Arrow Group starting in May 2022 as a Partner and Director of Financial Services. He has spent over 15 years in Finance and Investment Management. Most recently, he helped grow a successful UK-based collector car finance business from the ground up. Prior to that, he was a Portfolio Manager and an Investment Manager at Credit Suisse and Coutts where he spent his time managing client’s wealth and investment portfolios, building structured investment products, and for Coutts, played a part in building their Passion Index. After leaving the banking world, Nick followed his passion for classic cars and started a classic car consultancy business. Nick has grown a strong network of personal relationships with individuals and businesses throughout the industry. He holds an Honours degree, is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investments and is also a Chartered Wealth Manager.

For additional, and up to date information on the upcoming Broad Arrow Auction in Monterey please visit www.broadarrowauctions.com. For information on key Broad Arrow Group team members, please visit www.broadarrowgroup.com.

About Broad Arrow Group

Broad Arrow Group and its subsidiaries, Broad Arrow Auctions, Broad Arrow Capital, and Collectors Garage represent the collective vision of its founders, team members, and partners — to be the best advisor, marketplace, and financier for car collectors, with integrity, trust, and innovation. Broad Arrow Group is a holding company, founded in 2021 and headquartered near Detroit, Michigan, to develop and operate a portfolio of businesses and brands that address the needs of various segments of the collector car market and to transform the collector car industry. Learn more at www.broadarrowgroup.com

Attachments

CONTACT: Ian Kelleher Broad Arrow Auctions 917-971-4008 ian.kelleher@broadarrowgroup.com


