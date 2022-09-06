U.S. markets close in 2 hours 24 minutes

Broadcast Management Group Expands REMI Mobile Fleet

Broadcast Management Group, Inc.
·2 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2022 / Broadcast Management Group (BMG) is expanding its mobile REMI fleet with a custom production truck built by Gerling and Associates. The new REMI unit will be designed and integrated by BMG's Systems Design and Integration team. The new REMI unit will have state-of-the-art technology and can be equipped with up to 15 Grass Valley LDX 3G/HD broadcast cameras.

Broadcast Management Group, Inc., Tuesday, September 6, 2022, Press release picture
Broadcast Management Group, Inc., Tuesday, September 6, 2022, Press release picture

BMG recently completed a major expansion of its REMI Broadcast Operations Center in Las Vegas. The facility is designed around the workflow of centralized technology and decentralized production teams. "The dramatic demand for REMI production for medium and large-scale events prompted BMG to make these strategic improvements", said Todd Mason, Chief Executive Officer of Broadcast Management Group. "We will continue to roll out new REMI mobile units to meet customer needs".

"We are excited to have a new truck in our fleet. Our new REMI mobile unit will be able to service news, sports, entertainment, and live event projects, offering lots of versatility," said Andrew Ryback, EVP of Live Production for Broadcast Management Group. It has its own generator, can transmit up to 16 paths, utilizing LiveU's new LU810 Encoders. It can also receive 4 paths via the LiveU LU4000 decoders. "The truck relies on a hardline local internet connection that is backed up by our bonded cellular system and has a full complement of lenses and audio gear" said Sean Wybourn, VP of Engineering. Seating positions in the truck include Director, Producer, AD, EIC, E-2, and Video Engineer. But for most productions, the truck will have just a Video Engineer, EIC and E-2 working out of it.

"Over the years, BMG's System Design team has designed and integrated several HD and 4K trucks. This is the third REMI mobile unit the team has built", said Megan Kirst SVP of System Design and Integration.

For more information about BMG's facilities and services visit https://www.broadcastmgmt.com. For scheduling and additional information contact Steven Cotliar, Director of Entertainment, Brands and Agencies at scotliar@broadcastmgmt.com or 310.463.2272., or Joe Scionti, Director of Sports Production Services at jscionti@broadcastmgmt.com

About Broadcast Management Group

Broadcast Management Group is a full service global media company with six divisions: Live Production,Event Management, Creative Services, Broadcast Consulting, Managed Services, and Systems Integration. BMG operates a proprietary REMI Broadcast Operations Center and spoke network along with custom-built REMI Mobile Units. The company has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, and Washington, D.C.

SOURCE: Broadcast Management Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/713222/Broadcast-Management-Group-Expands-REMI-Mobile-Fleet

