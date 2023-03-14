BROADCAST MARKETING ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN CONTROL AND COMPLETION OF FIRST ACQUISITION

SHERIDAN, Wyo., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Publicly-held Broadcast Marketing Group, Inc. (OTC: BDCM) announces the completion of a change of control with Junbao Zhang in which Junbao Zhang acquired voting control in a private transaction through the company's Preferred A shares from Synergy Management and confirmation of BDCM's business model shift to the Technology sector.

The company also reported that it is no longer a shell company as it completed its first of several planned acquisitions. The company acquired 100% of Aurora Technology Holding Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong. Aurora Technology is an IT consulting business with annual revenue of approximately $300,000 and significant growth potential as well as significant assets of a technical nature pertaining to development, testing and implementation of software design, measurement, analysis, and implementation. The Company is now a fully-functioning, actively operating company with significant non-cash assets and a significant revenue producing business model.

"The focus and strategy going forward in the coming weeks will be to update OTC Markets, the Florida Secretary of State, and company's transfer agent" stated Junbao Zhang, Chairman. "Once these obligatory items are finished, we have plans to update investors on our growth and strategy plan as well as future acquisitions".

Broadcast Marketing Group, Inc. is underway compiling the initial change of control information needed. The company also plans to submit a name and symbol change to FINRA in the coming months. The company believes with its strategic plans for growth it will be able to build shareholder value.

Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although Broadcast Marketing Group, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Broadcast Marketing Group, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

About Broadcast Marketing Group, Inc

Broadcast Marketing Group, Inc. is a technology holding company that has plans to complete several acquisitions in the coming months. www.bdcmcorp.com

