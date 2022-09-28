U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

Broadcast Switchers Market worth $3.32 Billion by 2031 - States TMR Analysis

Transparency Market Research inc.
·6 min read

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - Substantial rate of adoption of production switchers has boosted revenue potential, found a granular study scrutinizing the broadcast switchers companies market share. The broadcast switchers market size was pegged at US$ 1.86 Bn in 2021. Evolving requirements for switching live production systems present top video switchers with incremental opportunities. They are aiming on technological advancements in broadcast infrastructure to grab new revenue streams in the near future.

Transparency Market Research inc., Wednesday, September 28, 2022, Press release picture
Transparency Market Research inc., Wednesday, September 28, 2022, Press release picture

A recent broadcast switchers market forecast finds that a thriving streaming video services has been generating significant impetus to product demand. Market players are geared toward offering innovative technologies for video switchers to improve accuracy and efficiency of live event production. Many top video switchers are keenly tapping into demand for the technology in live streaming.

Rise in application of broadcaster switchers in live sports stadiums has created massive lucrative opportunity. The increasing trend of digitization of broadcasting globally has pivoted prospects for broadcast switchers.

Request a Report Sample at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=568

Key Findings of Broadcast Switchers Market Study

  • Rising Application of Production Broadcast Switchers Presents Abundant Opportunities to Market Players: Growing use of broadcast switchers in production environments has generating lucrative opportunities to firms. Production switchers were the most popular category, and the study estimated the segment to have held a major share in broadcast switchers market in 2021. Meanwhile, the demand for routing switchers is expected to rise rapidly during the forecast period. Advancements in various hardware & software such as digital video effects (DVEs) and device controllers have improved live television production environments, thereby unlocking new revenue streams.

  • Massive Uptake in Sports and Live Events Propelling Sizable Revenues: Rise in demand for switchers for sports and live events has generated vast revenue potential for players in broadcaster switchers market. Need for technological advancements in live production systems is reinforcing substantial opportunities for the adoption of broadcast switchers. Viewers who are sports enthusiasts are preferring over-the-top (OTT) services. The trend of OTT media services for other events will continue to generate profitable avenues in broadcast switchers market.

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=568

Broadcast Switchers Market: Key Drivers

  • Growing consumer preference of digital broadcasting has spurred the transition away from analog technologies is a key driver of the broadcast switchers market. Of note, HD and 4K video content switchers are gaining popularity among the consumers in live event productions.

  • Rise in number of live event production of events and games is propelling the demand for broadcast switchers, thus boosting the market prospects

Broadcast Switchers Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

  • North America held a leading share of the global broadcast switchers market in 2021. The U.S. had contributed the major share to the regional market. Substantial adoption of products in live production of events and sports in the region has spurred sizable revenue streams.

  • Asia Pacific is a potentially lucrative market and the study estimates the regional market to expand at the most attractive growth rate. The prospects are fueled by rising trend of digitalization of broadcasting. Moreover, the demand for HD and 4K content-based switchers is expanding the commercialization scope of various products in the Asia Pacific broadcast switchers market.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=568

Broadcast Switchers Market: Competition Landscape

Most players in broadcast switchers market are focused on continuous product developments and have committed large funds for research and development of technologically-advanced solutions for film and video production environments.

Some of the key players in the market are Utah Scientific, Inc., Sony Corporation, ROSS VIDEO LTD., Panasonic Corporation, NewTek, Inc., Grass Valley Canada, FOR-A Company Ltd., EVS Broadcast Equipment, Evertz, Clyde Broadcast, Broadcast Pix Inc., and Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd.

Broadcast Switchers Market Segmentation

  • Product Type

    • Production Switchers

    • Routing Switchers

    • Master Control Switchers

  • Mix Effects (M/Es) Type

    • Less than 4 M/Es

    • 4 to 8 M/Es

    • 8 to 12 M/Es

    • Above 12 M/Es

  • Video Resolution

    • 4K

    • High Definition (HD)

    • Standard Definition (SD)

  • End-use Industry

    • Sports & Live Events

    • News

    • Virtual Studio

    • Corporate

    • Government

    • Others (Education, House of Worship, etc.)

Regions

  • North America

  • South America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

Countries

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • The U.K.

  • Germany

  • France

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • ASEAN

  • GCC

  • South Africa

  • Brazil

Electronics and Semiconductors Research Report

Temperature Sensor Market - The global temperature sensor market is expected to reach value of US$ 10.6 Bn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031

Ultracapacitors Market - Ultracapacitors Market is expected to cross the value of US$ 11.22 Bn by the end of 2031, It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 16.28% from 2021 to 2031.

Vacuum Capacitor Market - Vacuum Capacitors Market is projected to reach the valuation of US$ 324.1 Mn by 2031.

Supercapacitor Market - Supercapacitor Market to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.24% during the forecast period between 2018 and 2026 and reach a valuation of US $ 5979.6 Mn by 2026.

GaN on Diamond Semiconductor Substrates Market - GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates market is projected to grow from US$ 30.69 Mn in 2021 and surpass US$ 142.05 Mn by 2031.

High Reliability Semiconductor Market - High Reliability Semiconductor Market is expected to reach the value of US$ 10 Bn by 2031 and is slated to clock a modest CAGR of ~5% during the projected period.

Wide Band Gap Semiconductors Market - Wide Band Gap Semiconductors Market is expected to reach US$ 9.5 Bn by the end of 2031, it is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 24.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market - Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market revenue is anticipated to reach USD 7.28 bn by the end of 2027, after expanding at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2019 to 2027.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market intelligence company provides syndicated research reports and business consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel -

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: 1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Transparency Market Research Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/717790/Broadcast-Switchers-Market-worth-332-Billion-by-2031--States-TMR-Analysis

