Broadcasters accuse YouTube of ‘massaging’ viewing figures to boost ad business

YouTube has been accused of “massaging” viewing figures to boost its advertising business in a major row with British broadcasters.

The Google-owned video sharing platform is currently in discussions with the Broadcasters Audience Research Board (Barb) about signing up to the official TV ratings agency.

But the talks have descended into a row after Barb accused the US tech firm of failing to comply with industry standards for audience measurement.

Barb is jointly owned by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5, Sky and the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA).

The revelations have led to a stand-off between the two sides and sparked accusations that YouTube has been misleading advertisers.

A source at one broadcaster said: “By not adhering to what is already a low standard and going even lower, you are basically massaging the numbers to make YouTube look better in terms of its audiences compared to TV than it really is. And that’s trying to influence spending decisions.”

YouTube uses Barb data in its planning tool, which is used by advertisers and media agencies to help decide how much money to spend on the platform.

But the agency is understood to have accused YouTube of failing to adhere to Media Rating Council (MRC) standards for online video, which dictate that an advert is viewed if it appears in its entirety on a user’s screen for two seconds.

That is despite public statements by Phil Miles, YouTube’s head of sales in the UK and Ireland, in support of the standards.

A senior industry source described the revelations as a “scandalous abuse of trust by YouTube”.

The source added: “They advocate for MRC standards publicly, but ignore this for the data that feeds the planning tool they use to persuade advertisers to increase investment in YouTube.”

YouTube said it was fully transparent about its viewer data and intended to adopt MRC standards.

The row threatens to derail YouTube’s bid to be covered by Barb, which was first revealed by The Telegraph earlier this year.

The ratings agency has now enforced “restrictions” on YouTube’s use of its data and told the tech firm to explain how it will bring its planning tools in line with industry standards.

The stand-off highlights the challenges faced by Barb as it looks to expand its offering beyond traditional TV viewing.

Netflix joined Barb last year, making its UK viewing data publicly available for the first time. Disney+ is also signed up.

While US streaming giants have previously been reluctant to share audience data, a move towards cheaper, ad-funded tiers has created the need for trusted viewing figures.

Phil Smith, director general of the Incorporated Society of British Advertisers (ISBA), said: “Advertisers have been demanding independent, auditable measurement of commercial audiences for all forms of video and display media for years, in place of the siloed, proprietary solutions currently on offer.”

ISBA is developing its own cross-media measurement tool, dubbed Origin, which is part-funded by the tech giants but has so far failed to win over broadcasters.

There is already a significant disparity between viewing figures published by YouTube and those collated by Barb.

In October, YouTube announced that 30m people in the UK view its videos on a TV set each month. Equivalent Barb data seen by The Telegraph puts that figure at just 17.7m.

YouTube said the disparity was to be expected as Barb’s data did not measure viewing on mobile devices.

A spokesman said: “We support the MRC’s viewable impression as the right standard in cross-media measurement, and have already enabled it for YouTube measurement in third party solutions, despite the standard not being fully implemented in any cross-publisher third party solution globally today.

“We provide full transparency to customers on our methodologies in our proprietary solutions as well. Our commitment to our customers has not changed: we will continue to enable high quality measurement using industry standards via a number of third parties and are supporters of ISBA’s Origin project.”

A spokesman for Barb said: “We are working with Google to establish how it can use Barb’s industry-standard viewing data in a way that’s compatible with how all other licensees are using our data under the terms of our rate card.”