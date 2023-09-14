Will Broadcom (AVGO) Benefit from Explosive Growth in Generative AI?

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Multi Cap Growth Strategy” second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, mega cap companies remained popular, with optimism about generative AI extending their gains in a historically narrow market. The ClearBridge Multi Cap Growth Strategy has limited mega-cap exposure, which has recently hampered relative performance and the strategy underperformed the Russell 3000 Growth Index benchmark during the quarter. The strategy recorded gains across four of the seven sectors in which it was invested on an absolute basis. IT sector was the primary contributor to the performance while the consumer discretionary sector detracted. Overall stock selection and sector allocation detracted from performance relative to the benchmark. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

ClearBridge Multi Cap Growth Strategy highlighted stocks like Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is a semiconductor devices supplier. On September 13, 2023, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) stock closed at $852.93 per share. One-month return of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) was 3.12%, and its shares gained 70.54% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has a market capitalization of $358.129 billion.

ClearBridge Multi Cap Growth Strategy made the following comment about Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

"While the ClearBridge Multi Cap Growth Strategy has limited mega cap exposure, which has been a recent headwind to relative performance, we own several companies that stand to benefit from the explosive growth in generative AI. These holdings play key roles in building out the necessary infrastructure and helping customers leverage capabilities enabled by this emerging technology. Semiconductor and software solutions provider Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO), for example, is an important supplier of networking chips that power ethernet switches and routers for connectivity between AI servers. The company sees quarterly revenue from this part of their business exceeding $1 billion in their fiscal third quarter, on a trajectory toward doubling over the course of the year."

Wichy/Shutterstock.com

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 72 hedge fund portfolios held Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) at the end of second quarter which was 72 in the previous quarter.

