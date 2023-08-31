On August 31, 2023, Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) registered a daily gain of 1.93%, contributing to an 11.66% gain over the past three months. The company reported an impressive Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 31.89. However, the question remains: is the stock significantly overvalued? The following analysis, grounded on the proprietary GF Value, attempts to answer this question. We invite you to delve into the details.

Introducing Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom, the world's sixth-largest semiconductor company, has diversified into various software businesses, generating over $30 billion in annual revenue. The company sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. It primarily operates as a fabless designer, with some in-house manufacturing for its best-of-breed FBAR filters sold into the iPhone. Apple is a significant customer, accounting for roughly one-fifth of sales. In software, Broadcom sells infrastructure and security software to large financial institutions and governments.

Comparing the stock price of $909.52 with the GF Value of $654.4, it appears that Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is significantly overvalued. The company's market cap stands at $375.30 billion, further confirming this assessment.

Is Broadcom (AVGO) Overvalued? A Comprehensive Analysis of Its Market Value

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the fair value at which the stock should ideally trade. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

As per the GF Value, Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) appears to be significantly overvalued. Consequently, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.



Financial Strength of Broadcom

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, investors must review a company's financial strength before purchasing shares. The cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage are excellent indicators of a company's financial strength. Broadcom's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.29 ranks worse than 85.51% of 897 companies in the Semiconductors industry. However, the overall financial strength of Broadcom is 6 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.



Profitability and Growth of Broadcom

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk. Companies with high profit margins typically offer better performance potential than those with low profit margins. Broadcom has been profitable for 9 years over the past 10 years, with revenues of $35 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $31.89 in the past 12 months. Its operating margin of 45.3% is better than 97.65% of 938 companies in the Semiconductors industry. GuruFocus ranks Broadcom's profitability as strong.

The rate of growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Faster-growing companies are more likely to create value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Broadcom's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 13.3%, ranking better than 53.23% of 866 companies in the Semiconductors industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 26%, ranking better than 54.62% of 769 companies in the Semiconductors industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can also evaluate its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital invested in its business. WACC is the rate a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for shareholders. Broadcom's ROIC stands at 24.78, while its WACC is 10.31, indicating a positive value creation.



Conclusion

In conclusion, Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 54.62% of 769 companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about Broadcom stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.


