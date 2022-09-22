U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,757.99
    -31.94 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,076.68
    -107.10 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,066.81
    -153.39 (-1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,722.31
    -39.85 (-2.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.53
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.80
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.69
    +0.07 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9841
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7080
    +0.1980 (+5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1259
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.3870
    +0.0520 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,408.08
    +935.21 (+5.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.80
    +14.27 (+3.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.52
    -78.12 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Broadcom Inc. Announces Conversion Date for Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A

0
·2 min read

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) announced today that its 8.00% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A (the "Preferred Stock"), is expected to automatically convert into shares of the Company's Common Stock on September 30, 2022 (the "Conversion Date") in accordance with Broadcom Inc.'s Certificate of Designations of 8.00% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A, dated as of September 30, 2019 (the "Certificate of Designations"). The current adjusted Minimum Conversion Rate (as defined in the Certificate of Designations) for each share of Preferred Stock is 3.1149 shares of the Company's Common Stock and the current adjusted Maximum Conversion Rate (as defined in the Certificate of Designations) for each share of Preferred Stock is 3.6407 shares of the Company's Common Stock. Cash will be paid in lieu of fractional shares of Common Stock.

As previously announced, on September 30, 2022, the holders of record of Broadcom's Preferred Stock at the close of business on September 15, 2022, will separately receive a final quarterly cash dividend of $20.00 per share on the Preferred Stock.

About Broadcom Inc.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), a Delaware corporation headquartered in San Jose, CA, is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, enterprise software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Our solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise, mainframe and cyber security software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation. For more information, go to https://www.broadcom.com.

Contact:
Broadcom Inc.
Ji Yoo
Investor Relations
408-433-8000
investor.relations@broadcom.com
(AVGO-Q)

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/broadcom-inc-announces-conversion-date-for-mandatory-convertible-preferred-stock-series-a-301631655.html

SOURCE Broadcom Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Qualcomm Says Automotive Pipeline Hits $30 Billion. It’s ‘Graduation Day.’

    At a meeting with analysts in New York, Qualcomm raised its expectations for its "digital chassis" platform for assisted driving, connectivity, and cockpits.

  • Possible bearish signals as Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) insiders disposed of US$29m worth of stock

    The fact that multiple Broadcom Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGO ) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past...

  • Why Shopify Stock Was Getting Dumped Today

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock was among the big losers of the session on Thursday. Shares of the e-commerce software company fell in response to the Federal Reserve's 75-basis-point hike to the benchmark federal funds rate Wednesday, as well as commentary about future interest rate hikes. Like most e-commerce stocks, Shopify has been hit hard this year, both due to investors' intensifying concerns that a recession is coming and the difficult growth comparisons it faces against 2021, when COVID-19 was still causing large numbers of consumers to avoid brick-and-mortar retailers.

  • These 10 Stocks are Plummeting After the Fed’s Latest Rate Hike

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks plummeting after the Fed’s latest rate hike. If you want to see some other stocks on the list, go directly to These 5 Stocks are Plummeting After the Fed’s Latest Rate Hike. Elevated inflation has been denting the U.S. economy lately. Meanwhile, the […]

  • Costco’s Fourth Quarter Was in Line With Expectations. Investors Aren’t Enthused.

    The wholesaler posted a solid fourth quarter in after-hours trading on Thursday, but the stock dropped as the results failed to captivate investor interest.

  • ‘It’s Time to Buy on the Dip’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $10

    On Wednesday, the Fed bumped up interest rates again, its third 75-basis point hike since June, and signaled that there could be two more such hikes by the end of this year. The conventional wisdom has the Fed acting properly, and aggressively, in an attempt to counter inflation raging at 40-year high levels. But conventional wisdom isn’t always right – and we can learn a lot by consulting the contrarians. Few top investors are more contrarian than Cathie Wood. The founder and manager of ARK Inv

  • Costco stock dips despite fourth-quarter earnings beat

    Markets reporter Ines Ferre joins Yahoo Finance Live to highlight the circumstances surrounding Costco's latest earnings report and the impact of increasing membership fees.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped 5% Today

    After popping briefly yesterday on positive analyst commentary over its 2022 Global Technical Conference performance, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is trending lower again Thursday -- down 5% through 11 a.m. on some curious comments from the company's CEO. Commenting on what some analysts have called the "eye-watering" prices announced for its latest series of GeForce RTX graphics, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang asserted that "Moore's Law is dead" -- and that semiconductor prices are only going up from here. To refresh your memory, Moore's Law is an assertion made by legendary Intel engineer Gordon Moore in 1965, that the number of transistors in an integrated circuit roughly doubles every two years, with the result that semiconductors will get both better and cheaper over time.

  • Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire

    “We printed up too much money, and just thought the party would never end,” Icahn said, adding that with the Fed raising rates to fight inflation, "the party's over."

  • Insiders Are Loading Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    The market has soured on these stocks, but insiders are buying. Is it time to load up on these companies?

  • Will Carnival (CCL) Report Negative Q3 Earnings? What You Should Know

    Carnival (CCL) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Novavax stock dives after JPMorgan downgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses Novavax stock performance after JPMorgan downgrades its shares to Underweight from Neutral.

  • Why Shares of Mastercard, Affirm, and SoFi Are Slumping Today

    Shares of several payments and fintech stocks struggled to shake off a hangover from the Federal Reserve's September meeting yesterday, in which the Fed delivered another big rate hike. Shares of the large payments rail Mastercard (NYSE: MA) traded nearly 1.5% lower in the final hour of trading today. Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) traded more than 6% lower, and shares of digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) were down nearly 5%.

  • 1 Reason Tilray's Management Promises Could Go Up in Smoke

    If you're investing in the cannabis industry, you need to be aware of how overly bullish some companies and CEOs are about their prospects. Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) falls into that crowd, pumping itself up to be a $4 billion business in just a few years. There are warning signs about Tilray's promises and forecasts that investors shouldn't ignore.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Costco, FedEx, DocuSign and more

    FedEx, Costco, DocuSign are some of the trending stocks in after hours trading on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

  • Why Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Bounced Higher Today

    Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) were bouncing 3.4% higher as of 3:31 p.m. ET on Thursday after slipping a little earlier this week. Instead, today's move appeared to be the result of investors seeking relatively safe stocks as the Nasdaq Composite index and Russell 2000 small-cap index fell. Bristol Myers Squibb has seemed to be sort of a safe haven for investors throughout much of 2022.

  • Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Defied the Market Downturn Today

    Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) defied the overall market downturn on Thursday, with its shares rising 1.7% higher as of the market close. Instead, investors appeared to favor relatively stable stocks such as J&J on a day when small-cap and tech stocks took a drubbing. After today's gain, J&J's shares are still down around 2.5% year to date.

  • 2 Cheap Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist, and 1 to Avoid

    This year's market slump created several growth stock bargains. But not every apparent bargain is what it seems.

  • The Stock Market Is Getting Crushed Again. But the Pain Is Almost Over.

    The S&P 500 is down more than 2% since Tuesday’s close. There is reason to believe markets are close to finding a floor.

  • Why UPS Stock Just Dropped

    Last week, an earnings warning from FedEx (NYSE: FDX) torpedoed the entire transportation sector, devastating shares of FedEx itself -- and taking the stock of archrival United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) down with it. Today, UPS stock is falling once again -- down 3.2% as of 11:45 a.m. ET -- but don't blame FedEx for today's sell-off. Blame British banker Barclays.