Broadcom Insiders Sold US$33m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy

Many Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Broadcom

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President, Hock Tan, for US$19m worth of shares, at about US$626 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$854. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 12% of Hock Tan's holding.

In the last year Broadcom insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Broadcom Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Broadcom shares. Specifically, insiders ditched US$6.1m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Broadcom Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Broadcom insiders own about US$5.2b worth of shares (which is 1.5% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Broadcom Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Broadcom stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Broadcom is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Broadcom you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

