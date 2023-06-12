Broadcom Might Receive European Approval For $61B VMware Deal, UBS Closes Credit Suisse Takeover, Illumina CEO Steps Down Amid Activist Investor Carl Icahn's Pressure: Today's Top Stories

Reuters

Broadcom Most Likely To Receive EU Approval For $61B VMware Merger

The European Commission's approval is linked to Broadcom's interoperability remedies to rivals to address competition concerns.

Broadcom is set to gain conditional EU antitrust approval for its proposed acquisition of VMware.

In early May, U.S. chipmaker Broadcom Inc's (NASDAQ: AVGO ) CEO Hock Tan proposed a pitch to EU antitrust enforcers regarding the pro-competitiveness of the proposed $61 billion bid for cloud computing firm VMware Inc (NASDAQ: VMW ).

Volkswagen Supervisory Board To Meet On Tuesday To Discuss Cost-Saving Plan

The company's finance chief, Arno Antlitz, reportedly said in May that investors would be updated about financial targets and capital allocation plans on the June capital markets day.

The meeting is expected to discuss cost-cutting measures totaling €3 billion ($3.22 billion) spanning Volkswagen, Seat, Skoda, and Cupra brands.

The board meeting comes ahead of the automaker's capital markets day on June 21.

Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY ) supervisory board is expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss the savings program.

German Woman Sues BioNTech for €150K Claiming Adverse Effects from COVID-19 Vaccine: What You Need to Know

The initial hearing for this case will take place on Monday. The woman is suing BioNTech for at least €150,000 ($161,500) in damages for bodily harm and compensation for unspecified material damage.

The plaintiff claims to have experienced upper-body pain, swollen extremities, fatigue, and sleeping disorders since receiving the vaccine.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX ) is reportedly scheduled to appear in court on Monday to defend itself against a lawsuit filed by a German woman seeking damages for alleged side effects of BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine.

Ryanair Intends To Buy Slots IAG May Hand For Air Europa Acquisition

Ryanair Holdings plc (OTC: RYAAY) plans on buying the slots that International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (OTC: ICAGY) may sell for its planned acquisition of Air Europa.

Ryanair is keen to buy the slots that IAG may be forced to dispose to get its planned acquisition of Air Europa approved by the European antitrust regulator.