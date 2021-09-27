U.S. markets close in 4 minutes

Broadly Named "Vendor of the Year" by Neighborly®

·3 min read

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighborly®, the world's largest home services franchisor of 28 brands, named Broadly its "Vendor of the Year" at its annual conference this week in Orlando, Fla.

This marks the second year in a row that Broadly has been selected for this prestigious award by the more 4,800 global Neighborly franchise locations. This award is based on several criteria including high-level of customer service and value to franchise owners. Additionally, Broadly was recognized by Window Genie, a Neighborly company, as Vendor of the Year.

"Our entire team at Broadly is honored and proud to receive these awards," said Mindy Lauck, CEO of Broadly. "We're very excited about continuing to support Neighborly's amazing portfolio of brands and growing together."

Since launching in 2013, Broadly has helped thousands of franchise owners across the United States grow successful businesses through a variety of high impact features — including Web Chat, Text Messaging, Automated Review Requests, and Contactless Payments — all aimed at increasing revenue and efficiency while delivering meaningful customer experiences.

"Broadly and Neighborly work well together because we share a common goal: interacting with customers in a way that consistently exceeds their expectations," said Chris DeIanni, Head of Business Development at Broadly. "We're proud to offer franchise owners solutions to improve customer experience, while growing their reviews and building a strong online reputation."

Asking customers for online reviews — and responding to them — is a key part of the customer experience and building brand recognition. Broadly's platform automates customer feedback with a one-click process — which means it's easier to collect reviews and feedback and even simpler for their customers to leave reviews.

"Broadly's product is effective, offers a streamlined, customer-focused approach and an effective set of tools that make it easy for Neighborly customers to share their feedback and allow our franchise owners to respond to them quickly," said Mary Kennedy Thompson, COO of Neighborly.

Luke Stanton, president of ProTradeNet at Neighborly echoes Thompson's sentiment, "We decided to work with Broadly, and never looked back. On average, franchise owners are growing their monthly review count by 33%. The results speak for themselves, and we are pleased with Broadly and their support."

If you are an existing Neighborly franchise, and want to get access to Broadly Premium, connect here: https://go.broadly.com/nbly. For more information about Broadly, visit broadly.com.

About Broadly
Broadly is changing the way local service businesses grow. We help thousands of local service businesses attract, retain, and "wow" their customers every day through powerful customer experiences. We're on a mission to bridge local businesses to their modern consumers by helping them: attract and capture leads, streamline their communications by email and text, collect mobile payments, and gather feedback and reviews all through one app. Learn more at www.broadly.com.

About Neighborly®
Neighborly® is the world's largest home services franchisor of 28 brands and more than 4,800 franchises collectively serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses. The company operates online platforms that connect consumers to service providers in their local communities that meet their rigorous standards as a franchisor across 18 service categories at Neighborly.com in the United States and Neighbourly.ca in Canada.

Contact:
Kim Conte
hello@broadly.com

