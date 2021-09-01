U.S. markets open in 6 hours 10 minutes

Broadridge Expands Global Proxy Sub-Custody Market Services

·3 min read
In this article:
<p><i>Expands Direct Market Solutions to cover 50% of global meetings - complementing its 100+ market coverage model, improves market voting deadlines and lowers overall costs to custodians</i></p>

NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) today announced the significant expansion of its Direct Market Solutions (DMS), a custodian focused local market "golden copy" event sourcing and vote execution service extension to Broadridge's leading Global Proxy solution. The innovation in DMS services is across three areas:

  • Grows coverage to 20 key markets in 2021 (which represents the significant majority of client holdings and ~50% of global meetings) with more markets to follow in 2022 and 2023. This complements Broadridge's existing leading voting solutions that already provide 100% coverage across 100+ markets

  • Improves market deadlines and extends voting windows by up to three days, allowing investors more time to make their elections

  • Reduces costs to custodians due to Broadridge's ability to mutualise event sourcing and execution across the industry, and pass those savings to participating clients

DMS enables issuer market "golden copy" meeting information to be communicated to investors on the day of the meeting announcement, where required. It also extends the voting window by up to 3 days for investors by removing market inefficiencies in the traditional voting process, allowing votes to be placed directly from the investor to the issuer or its agent in these markets.

"Today's announcement is part of our ongoing innovation to enable higher standards of corporate governance and investor stewardship," said Demi Derem, GM, International Investor Communication Solutions at Broadridge. "Broadridge has long advocated and invested in more efficient and innovative local market models through its DMS service launched in 2015. Shareholder Rights Directive II (SRD II) obligated European issuers to provide the market with "golden copy" machine readable issuer meeting information. Since SRD II was put into effect in September 2020, we have completed over 300 new retail and institutional client implementations and processed over 89,000 meetings for clients that trust in our global proxy credentials and ability to continually drive the market forward for the benefit of all participants."

DMS markets covered in 2021 include Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, UK and US.

With its track record of over 30 years leading the industry in voting-related managed services, Broadridge has the scale, global coverage, and the ability to provide an iron-clad, multi-lingual 24/7 client service solution that enables every vote to get to the right place at the right time. The investments involved in building this infrastructure are substantial, but Broadridge is deeply committed to making sure its clients always get the most advanced voting service possible.

ABOUT BROADRIDGE
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $4.5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. In addition, Broadridge's technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of on average more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is a part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 13,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com

Investors:
W. Edings Thibault
Investor Relations
Edings.thibault@broadridge.com
+ 1 516-472-5129

Media:
Gregg Rosenberg
Corporate Communications
Gregg.rosenberg@broadridge.com
+1 212-918-6966

Broadridge Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Broadridge Financial Solutions)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/broadridge-expands-global-proxy-sub-custody-market-services-301366834.html

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

