Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:BR) is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers, and corporate issuers. The company operates in the software industry and has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion. As of August 8, 2023, the stock is trading at $175.23, marking a 5.46% gain for the day and a 6.64% increase over the past four weeks.

GF Score Analysis

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc has a GF Score of 92 out of 100. The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus, which is closely correlated with the long-term performance of stocks. A higher GF Score generally indicates higher returns. With a GF Score of 92, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc falls into the category of stocks with the highest outperformance potential. This suggests that the stock could generate significant returns for investors in the future.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc: A High-Performing Stock with Strong Growth and Profitability

Financial Strength Analysis

The company's Financial Strength Rank is 5 out of 10. This rank measures the strength of a company's financial situation based on factors such as its interest coverage (6.53), debt to revenue ratio (0.73), and Altman Z score (3.39). A Financial Strength Rank of 5 suggests that Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc has a moderate financial situation.

Profitability Rank Analysis

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc has a Profitability Rank of 9 out of 10, indicating high profitability and business stability. This rank is based on factors such as its Operating Margin (13.86%), Piotroski F-Score (5), and the consistency of its profitability over the past 10 years.

Growth Rank Analysis

The company's Growth Rank is 9 out of 10, indicating strong revenue and profitability growth. This rank is based on the company's 5-year revenue growth rate (6.60%), 3-year revenue growth rate (9.50%), and 5-year EBITDA growth rate (10.00%).

GF Value Rank Analysis

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc has a GF Value Rank of 6 out of 10. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth and future estimates of the business' performance.

Momentum Rank Analysis

The company's Momentum Rank is 10 out of 10, suggesting strong price performance. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Competitor Analysis

When compared to its main competitors in the software industry, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc holds a strong position. CDW Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) has a GF Score of 89, EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) has a GF Score of 92, and Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) has a GF Score of 86. This suggests that Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc is competitive within its industry. For more details, please visit the competitors page.

In conclusion, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc presents a promising investment opportunity with its high GF Score, strong growth, and profitability ranks. However, investors should also consider the company's moderate financial strength and valuation before making investment decisions.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

