Broadridge Financial Solutions' (NYSE:BR) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.80

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 5th of October to $0.80. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 1.8%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Broadridge Financial Solutions' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Based on the last payment, Broadridge Financial Solutions was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 49.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 42%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.72, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $3.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 16% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Broadridge Financial Solutions has grown earnings per share at 7.8% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Broadridge Financial Solutions that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

