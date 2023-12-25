Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Broadridge Financial Solutions, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$997m ÷ (US$8.1b - US$924m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an ROCE of 14%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 13% generated by the Professional Services industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Broadridge Financial Solutions compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Broadridge Financial Solutions doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 22% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, Broadridge Financial Solutions is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 126% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Broadridge Financial Solutions and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

