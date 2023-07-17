Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Broadridge Financial Solutions is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$824m ÷ (US$8.4b - US$1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an ROCE of 11%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 12% generated by the Professional Services industry.

In the above chart we have measured Broadridge Financial Solutions' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

So How Is Broadridge Financial Solutions' ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Broadridge Financial Solutions, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 23% over the last five years. However it looks like Broadridge Financial Solutions might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

What We Can Learn From Broadridge Financial Solutions' ROCE

In summary, Broadridge Financial Solutions is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 54% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

