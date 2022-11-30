U.S. markets open in 2 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,971.00
    +9.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,887.00
    +30.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,573.00
    +48.25 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,841.00
    +3.20 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.97
    +1.77 (+2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.80
    +12.10 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    21.75
    +0.31 (+1.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0363
    +0.0028 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.03
    -0.18 (-0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2009
    +0.0059 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6060
    -0.0280 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,881.62
    +385.02 (+2.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.64
    +11.91 (+3.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,562.42
    +50.42 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

Broadridge's LTX® Announces Leadership Transitions, Jim Kwiatkowski Named CEO of LTX

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LTXBroadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.'s [BR: NYSE] artificial intelligence (AI)-driven digital trading business, today announced that Jim Kwiatkowski has been promoted to the role of CEO of LTX.

Jim Kwiatkowski
Jim Kwiatkowski

Jim Toffey, co-founder of LTX, will succeed Art Certosimo as Chairman of the LTX Board of Directors.  In his role as Chairman, Jim Toffey will continue to promote innovation and advise on strategy and evolving market structure. Art Certosimo will remain on the LTX Board.

Mr. Kwiatkowski is an industry veteran, having spent more than 20 years in the electronic trading industry. Since joining LTX in 2021 as Chief Revenue Officer, Kwiatkowski spearheaded significant business, commercial, and operational developments, including strategic integrations with key OEMS partners and growth of the buy-side and dealer client base.

"Jim Kwiatkowski is a proven leader with the right expertise to scale the LTX platform and drive it forward," said Vijay Mayadas, President of Capital Markets at Broadridge. "Jim Toffey's entrepreneurial vision has been instrumental in establishing LTX as a differentiated platform that enables dealers and their buy-side customers to connect and trade more efficiently."

"LTX's mission and goal is more relevant than ever– to solve the deep and complex liquidity issues in the credit markets through the use of AI and advanced trading protocols," said Jim Kwiatkowski. "Since launching, LTX has made incredible strides toward advancing the structure of the corporate bond market for the benefit of all market participants. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead the team as we build upon that foundation."

"I am excited to hand the day-to-day reigns over to Jim Kwiatkowski where his immense electronic markets experience will drive innovation in the credit markets through AI and innovative trading protocols," said Jim Toffey.

Since its launch in 2020, LTX has attracted many of the world's leading asset managers and dealers, with over $7 billion in initiated firm orders and an average daily volume of $26 billion in the Liquidity Cloud.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with more than $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income, and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com.

About LTX

LTX is Broadridge's electronic trading platform that enables corporate bond market participants to trade smarter, combining powerful, patented artificial intelligence with a next-gen, patented e-trading protocol to improve liquidity, efficiency, and execution. For more information, visit www.ltxtrading.com.

Broadridge Contacts:

Investors:
Edings Thibault
Head of Investor Relations, Broadridge
broadridgeir@broadridge.com

Media:
Gregg Rosenberg
Corporate Communications
Gregg.Rosenberg@broadridge.com

Broadridge Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Broadridge Financial Solutions)
Broadridge Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Broadridge Financial Solutions)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/broadridges-ltx-announces-leadership-transitions-jim-kwiatkowski-named-ceo-of-ltx-301689837.html

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • CrowdStrike stock sinks after missing revenue expectations

    Shares of CrowdStrike plummeted after the company's third-quarter earnings results showed its Q4 revenue guidance missed expectations.

  • Why Nio Shares Were More Than 6% Higher This Morning

    Investors may be reacting to positive short-term news, but a longer-term development also provided them with a boost of confidence.

  • Seeking at Least 12% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Standing here at the tail end of 2022, we can see the next year through the mist of uncertainty – and for now, that view is dominated by high inflation, rising interest rates and potential recession. Looking at the market situation, Goldman Sachs strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann writes: "We remain defensive for the 3-month horizon with further headwinds from rising real yields and lingering growth uncertainty... The growth/inflation mix remains unfavorable – inflation is likely to normaliz

  • Warren Buffett could be dead wrong about selling these 3 stocks recently — here's why they still have plenty of upside and might be worth buying

    Buffett is dropping these blue chips. It might be time to pick them up.

  • XPeng’s Results Miss Estimates and Guidance Is Awful. The Stock Soars Anyway.

    XPeng expects to deliver about 20,500 vehicles in the fourth quarter, down from 29,570 delivered in the third quarter and 34,422 in the second quarter of 2022.

  • Stock market could plunge another 24% next year, Bank of America warns

    Bank of America analysts said this week the S&P 500 could plunge as much as 24% next year as a result of the Federal Reserve's quantitative tightening.

  • Many Would Be Envious Of InMode's (NASDAQ:INMD) Excellent Returns On Capital

    There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two...

  • Coinbase wallet ends support for ETC, BCH, XRP, XLM

    The largest U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. announced that its wallet will no longer be supporting Ethereum Classic (ETC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), XRP and Stellar (XLM).

  • Jim Cramer Says Dow Jones Likely to Continue Outperforming; Here Are 3 Dow Stocks That Analysts Like

    Of the 3 major indexes, the Dow Jones has suffered the least in 2022’s bear, showing year-to-date losses of 7% against the S&P 500’s 17% drop and the NASDAQ’s far more extreme 29% decline. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes that a big part of the blue-chip index’s better display is down to it being crammed with more established old school names, and ones that are profitable, compared to the S&P’s more mixed affair and the tech-heavy NASDAQ, which is home to m

  • 3 Reasons Nvidia Could Crush the Market in 2023

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) look set to end 2022 on a high -- the stock is up 20% in the past month, and the company's latest results seem to give Wall Street hope that its fortunes could turn around in 2023. The segment's revenue increased 31% year over year to $3.8 billion, accounting for 64% of the company's top line.

  • Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for

  • ROYAL BANK OF CANADA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND 2022 RESULTS

    Royal Bank of Canada7 (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) today reported net income of $15.8 billion for the year ended October 31, 2022, down $243 million or 2% from the prior year. Diluted EPS8of $11.06 remained unchanged from the prior year. Our consolidated results include total PCL of $484 million compared to $(753) million last year, primarily reflecting lower releases of provisions on performing loans in Personal & Commercial Banking and Capital Markets due to unfavourable changes in our macroeconomic o

  • FTSE 100 holds gains as Eurozone inflation falls

    EU inflation falls to 10% in November – its first fall in 17 months.

  • My Top Semiconductor Stock to Buy for 2023, and It Is Not TSMC

    Famed investor Warren Buffett brought Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) into the spotlight this month after the Oracle of Omaha's Berkshire Hathaway holding company revealed it bought a $4.1 billion stake in the foundry giant. It won't be surprising to see the stock maintain this terrific momentum in 2023 and beyond because management's long-term growth projections, presented at the company's latest investor day, point toward healthy demand for ASML's offerings. ASML expects annual revenue to range between 30 billion euros and 40 billion euros in 2025.

  • Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett have extremely different approaches when it comes to investing. While Wood tends to invest in high-flying growth stocks, Buffett is usually seen as a value investor who also loves companies that return capital to shareholders. Buffett has said in the past that he wouldn't buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25.

  • China electric vehicle maker XPeng posts wider than expected 3Q loss of CNY2.38 billion ($332m)

    The result is partly due to higher research and development expenses, which rose 19% to CNY1.50 billion, mainly resulting from increased employee compensation.

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Marathon Oil...

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Petrobras (PBR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Royal Bank of Canada declares dividends

    Royal Bank of Canada (the "Bank") (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase to its quarterly common share dividend of four cents or three per cent, to $1.32 per share, payable on and after February 24, 2023, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on January 26, 2023.

  • Credit Suisse stocks drop to fresh record lows, bonds suffer

    Credit Suisse stocks sunk to fresh record lows on Wednesday and the cost of insuring its debt soared to a new peak amid little sign that investors' concerns over the outlook for the Swiss lender were fading. Credit Suisse shares were down more than 1% in their ninth straight session in the red with the stock having lost 66% since the start of the year. Credit Suisse rights for its 2.24-billion-francs cash call were up 1% though that comes after suffering a 30% tumble on Tuesday.