Broadvoice Receives 2022 Unified Communications Excellence Award

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications as a service (UCaaS), call center as a service (CCaaS) and SIP trunking services for businesses, announced today that TMC named the Broadvoice b-hive UCaaS platform as a recipient of the 2022 Unified Communications Excellence Award, presented by TMC's INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

The Unified Communications Excellence Award recognizes companies with exceptional unified communications solutions. Winners are selected based on client case studies demonstrating solutions that provide end-users with desired results.

Broadvoice was honored for its work with the medical industry client Optimal Pain & Regenerative Medicine (OPRM). Broadvoice b-hive has improved communications internally and externally for the company. OPRM leverages the all-in-one Communicator app to support their mobile employees and multi-location offices with hot desking abilities.

Broadvoice's b-hive UCaaS solution is based on a proprietary platform designed for small and medium businesses (SMBs). The next-generation b-hive Communicator provides workers with a single app for calling, video conferencing, texting, collaborating and faxing while combining cloud-based PBX, collaboration and call center features in an affordable platform for companies with as few as 10 employees and as many as 250.

"Broadvoice b-hive provides flexible and reliable unified communications solutions that are easy to use and answer the pain points faced by businesses with distributed and mobile workforces," said Broadvoice Chief Product Officer George Mitsopoulos. "We innovate in response to our customers' needs, and the need to support work anywhere continues to be their priority. We're proud to provide solutions that work for our customers and are honored to be recognized by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine."

"Every year, I'm amazed by the innovation and quality represented on the Unified Communications Excellence Award winners list. And I'm so impressed with Broadvoice's commitment to addressing the real needs of the marketplace," said TMC CEO Rich Tehrani. "It's inspiring to see such commitment to excellence, and I look forward to seeing future innovation from Broadvoice."

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with a virtual call center in one award-winning unified communications as a service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. With network assets and customers spanning four continents, Broadvoice serves the world's SMBs, enhancing collaboration and commerce across the globe. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has provided unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content, from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.

