U.S. markets open in 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,836.25
    -9.25 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,965.00
    -8.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,134.25
    -59.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,747.10
    -2.40 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.79
    +0.60 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.60
    +16.90 (+0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    +0.80 (+3.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0611
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6730
    +0.0920 (+2.57%)
     

  • Vix

    22.51
    -0.11 (-0.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2131
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4370
    -4.4270 (-3.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,804.36
    +103.32 (+0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.51
    +3.12 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,362.48
    +1.17 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,568.03
    -669.61 (-2.46%)
     

Broadvoice Receives 2022 Unified Communications Excellence Award

·3 min read

UCaaS Provider Honored for Innovation and Quality in Delivering Unified Communications Solutions

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications as a service (UCaaS), call center as a service (CCaaS) and SIP trunking services for businesses, announced today that TMC named the Broadvoice b-hive UCaaS platform as a recipient of the 2022 Unified Communications Excellence Award, presented by TMC's INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

The Unified Communications Excellence Award recognizes companies with exceptional unified communications solutions. Winners are selected based on client case studies demonstrating solutions that provide end-users with desired results.

Broadvoice was honored for its work with the medical industry client Optimal Pain & Regenerative Medicine (OPRM). Broadvoice b-hive has improved communications internally and externally for the company. OPRM leverages the all-in-one Communicator app to support their mobile employees and multi-location offices with hot desking abilities.

Broadvoice's b-hive UCaaS solution is based on a proprietary platform designed for small and medium businesses (SMBs). The next-generation b-hive Communicator provides workers with a single app for calling, video conferencing, texting, collaborating and faxing while combining cloud-based PBX, collaboration and call center features in an affordable platform for companies with as few as 10 employees and as many as 250.

"Broadvoice b-hive provides flexible and reliable unified communications solutions that are easy to use and answer the pain points faced by businesses with distributed and mobile workforces," said Broadvoice Chief Product Officer George Mitsopoulos. "We innovate in response to our customers' needs, and the need to support work anywhere continues to be their priority. We're proud to provide solutions that work for our customers and are honored to be recognized by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine."

"Every year, I'm amazed by the innovation and quality represented on the Unified Communications Excellence Award winners list. And I'm so impressed with Broadvoice's commitment to addressing the real needs of the marketplace," said TMC CEO Rich Tehrani. "It's inspiring to see such commitment to excellence, and I look forward to seeing future innovation from Broadvoice."

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with a virtual call center in one award-winning unified communications as a service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. With network assets and customers spanning four continents, Broadvoice serves the world's SMBs, enhancing collaboration and commerce across the globe. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has provided unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content, from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.

Media Contact:
Kimberly Way
Broadvoice
970.289.0854
350880@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/broadvoice-receives-2022-unified-communications-excellence-award-301706843.html

SOURCE Broadvoice

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Christmas iPhone Sales Will Take Supply Chain Hit, Says JPMorgan; Cuts Price Target

    "We continue to see the supply shortfall continuing through year-end and impacting the typical seasonal uptick in iPhone volumes," said JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee.

  • Will Nvidia Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) came close in 2021 when the company's market cap peaked at $831 billion. Nvidia just launched its most important new products since 2020. The RTX 4000 series of graphics cards (GPUs) were announced in September, replacing the RTX 3000 that launched in September 2020.

  • Intel Has a $39 Billion Graphics Opportunity

    The graphics card market had been a two-horse race for many years. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been at it since the company was founded in 1993, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) entered the market with the acquisition of ATI in 2006. It's been Nvidia and AMD battling each other since then, with Nvidia generally coming out on top in terms of market share.

  • 3 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Companies that utilize artificial intelligence can dominate the business world and achieve long-lasting success. These three AI stocks are great buys right now.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's December-Quarter Report?

    Microsoft has earned plaudits for successfully pivoting from desktop to cloud computing. So is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • The One Number You Need to Know When Deciding if a Costco Executive Membership Is Right for You

    When I first started shopping at Costco, I had a basic membership that worked well for me. Do you spend more than $3,000 a year at Costco? Right now, a basic Costco membership costs $60 a year, while an executive membership costs $120.

  • Never Lose Your Things Again — The Startup Pouring Gasoline on the Apple AirTag

    The world is becoming an increasingly dangerous place resulting in a number of billion-dollar companies springing up in the personal security industry. Ring LLC was sold to Amazon.com Inc. for over $1 billion, and Tile has raised over $140 million in funding. Life360 Inc. is worth about $1 billion dollars as a public company and recently purchased Jiobit from Tile for tens of millions of dollars. Even major players like Apple Inc. have gotten into the space with its Apple AirTags. But many of th

  • 2 Top-Ranked Stocks to Buy From the Edge Computing Space in 2023

    Here we present two top-ranked tech stocks, ANET and NET, which are poised to benefit from growth opportunities in the edge computing market in 2023.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Synopsys, Commvault Systems and DecisionPoint Systems

    Synopsys, Commvault Systems and DecisionPoint Systems are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Crypto Crisis: The Latest on Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX and Bitcoin Prices

    FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried inched closer to being transferred into U.S. custody to face criminal charges. Here's our latest coverage of this and other developments in the global crypto market: + [Sam Bankman-Fried’s Lawyers Hash Out His Transfer to U.S. After Confusion in Court](https://www.wsj.com/articles/sam-bankman-fried-appears-in-bahamas-court-amid-confusion-over-next-steps-11671467244) + [Binance.US to Buy Assets of Bankrupt Crypto Lender Voyager, Eyes More Acquisitions](https://www.ws

  • Police seize on COVID-19 tech to expand global surveillance

    Majd Ramlawi was serving coffee in Jerusalem’s Old City when a chilling text message appeared on his phone. What he didn’t know was that the feared internal security agency, the Shin Bet, was using mass surveillance technology mobilized for coronavirus contact tracing, against Israeli residents and citizens for purposes entirely unrelated to COVID-19. In the pandemic’s bewildering early days, millions worldwide believed government officials who said they needed confidential data for new tech tools that could help stop coronavirus’ spread.

  • Oops! 47 crazy Black Friday deals Amazon forgot to end

    Black Friday is behind us, and Cyber Monday is now over. If you followed all of the coverage from BGR Deals, you undoubtedly scored plenty … The post Oops! 47 crazy Black Friday deals Amazon forgot to end appeared first on BGR.

  • Sotheby’s Ramps Up Digital Offer, Hiring Gareth Jones as CMO

    Jones was most recently chief marketing officer at Farfetch.

  • Down 79%, Shopify Stock Is a Rare Buying Opportunity in a Bear Market

    Recession fears have sent the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite tumbling into a bear market this year, and both indexes have now posted three consecutive quarterly losses for the first time since 2009. During this current upheaval, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) saw its share price drop roughly 79%, marking the greatest stock price decline the Canadian e-commerce company has suffered since going public in 2015. Here's why this growth stock is a smart buy right now.

  • Analyst Report: Xerox Holdings Corporation

    Xerox is an original equipment manufacturing and software company. Xerox operates in one segment--design, development, and sale of printing technology and related solutions--while deriving 60% of its revenue from the U.S. and 40% from international markets. The company is an OEM of multifunction printers, or MFPs (printers that can print, copy, and scan), focusing on large enterprise markets. Apart from equipment, the company provides post-sales services like managed print services--a service that helps to bring smart servicing and efficiencies to how employers use their print/copy equipment. Xerox is attempting to enter new markets like digital print packaging solutions and printed electronics.

  • Upgrading Your Phone for the Holidays Could Save You $1,000 Right Now With This Provider

    Black Friday has come and gone, and the post-holiday sales will start in a few weeks. But if you're in the market for a new phone and debating whether you should wait, one provider has a sweet holiday...

  • Meta Loses Crucial Metaverse Pioneer Over Creative Disagreement With Mark Zuckerberg

    John Carmack gave up his position at Meta Platforms Inc's (NASDAQ: META) virtual reality unit over frustration with its slow progress and strategy clash with founder Mark Zuckerberg. The games industry veteran said in his resignation note that he never felt adequately able to influence Meta's VR endeavor in the right direction, Bloomberg reports. Carmack, 52, joined VR developer Oculus in 2013 before Meta acquired it in 2014. Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse Strategies Draw Concerns From V

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in 2022

    These industry leaders have been dragged lower by the downturn, creating a rare buying opportunity for investors.

  • Apple fined 1 million euros by Paris court over App Store practices

    PARIS (Reuters) -The Paris Commercial Court on Monday fined iPhone maker Apple just over 1 million euros ($1.06 million) for imposing abusive commercial clauses on French app developers for access to the company's App Store, the court ruling showed. The ruling, seen by Reuters, said there was no need to order Apple, which has a market value of about $2.1 trillion, to tweak the App Store's clauses because the European Union's incoming Digital Markets Act would require changes in any case. While tiny in size compared to the huge profits generated by Apple, the Paris court's fine is another sign of the legal pressures Apple faces to loosen its grip over the App Store, so far the only gateway for alternative app developers to access customers.

  • How to get a free second phone number and stop annoying calls

    Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shows you how to get a free second phone number at no additional cost to keep your personal number private and keep annoying and unnecessary calls at bay.