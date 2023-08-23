Broadwind Independent Director Acquires 104% More Stock

Potential Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Sachin Shivaram, recently bought US$101k worth of stock, paying US$3.66 for each share. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 104%.

Broadwind Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Sachin Shivaram is the biggest insider purchase of Broadwind shares that we've seen in the last year. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$4.24. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$150k for 46.53k shares. But insiders sold 10.00k shares worth US$40k. In total, Broadwind insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. They paid about US$3.22 on average. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Broadwind

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that Broadwind insiders own 10% of the company, worth about US$9.1m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Broadwind Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Broadwind stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Broadwind.

