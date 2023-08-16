Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Broadwind is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.012 = US$876k ÷ (US$157m - US$81m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Broadwind has an ROCE of 1.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electrical industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured Broadwind's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Broadwind has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 1.2% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Broadwind is utilizing 25% more capital than it was five years ago. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

Another thing to note, Broadwind has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 52%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Key Takeaway

Overall, Broadwind gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 61% return over the last five years. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Broadwind that we think you should be aware of.

