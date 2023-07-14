Broadwind's (NASDAQ:BWEN) investors will be pleased with their strong 176% return over the last year

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! For example, the Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) share price has soared 176% in the last 1 year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! And in the last month, the share price has gained 15%. Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 15% in the last three years.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Broadwind isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Broadwind grew its revenue by 19% last year. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. While that revenue growth is pretty good the share price performance outshone it, with a lift of 176% as mentioned above. Given that the business has made good progress on the top line, it would be worth taking a look at its path to profitability. Of course, we are always cautious about succumbing to 'fear of missing out' when a stock has shot up strongly.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Broadwind has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 176% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 11% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Broadwind better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Broadwind that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

