Brockhaus Technologies (ETR:BKHT) shareholders have endured a 30% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But its virtually certain that sometimes you will buy stocks that fall short of the market average returns. We regret to report that long term Brockhaus Technologies AG (ETR:BKHT) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 30% in three years, versus a market decline of about 2.7%. Even worse, it's down 9.5% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. Importantly, this could be a market reaction to the recently released financial results. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While Brockhaus Technologies made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

Over three years, Brockhaus Technologies grew revenue at 54% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The share price drop of 9% per year over three years would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. It seems likely that actual growth fell short of shareholders' expectations. Still, with high hopes now tempered, now might prove to be an opportunity to buy.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Brockhaus Technologies has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on Brockhaus Technologies' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Brockhaus Technologies' total shareholder return last year was 11%. That certainly beats the loss of about 9% per year over three years. We're generally cautious about putting too much weigh on shorter term data, but the recent improvement is definitely a positive. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

