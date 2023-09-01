Brockton Campanelli that sold for $450,000 has 'vintage' kitchen and outdoor 'Tiki house'

BROCKTON − A Campanelli-style ranch on Lynn Road sold for $450,000, topping this week's list of real estate transactions for single-family homes in the city. This home boasts a "sparkling" vintage kitchen, and "you can cook on the grill and enjoy meals while watching television in the outdoor screened-in Tiki house," according to the real estate listing.

An "exquisite" Colonial on Northfield Drive in Bridgewater sold for $880,000. This four-bedroom home is located in an "upscale" neighborhood and has a "ton of upgrades," according to the real estate listing.

In Easton, a home on Lullaby Lane sold for $1,475,000. This home "boasts so many extras," including a chef’s dream custom kitchen, master bedroom suite with private sitting area and fireplace. The home also has a theater room, custom wine cellar, and an expansive bar room, according to the real estate listing.

Here are the property transactions recorded for the week of June 20 to June 23, 2023, in the Brockton area, according to The Warren Group.

Abington

201 Russell Lane, 201 Russell Lane Realty Trust and Allison Jankins to Christian A. and Suzanne L. Creech, $769,000, June 20, single family.

79 Karen Lane, Maria Manos-Milso to Taylor and Michael Smith, $650,000, June 21, single family.

1331 Washington St., John F. Kelleher Jr. to Bruno Xavier, $720,000, June 22.

190 Washington St., Maxo Lamarre and Uldwige Phanord to Ronaldo A. Oliveira, $690,000, June 23, single family.

6 Brighton St., Cox Realty Limited Liability Co. to 6 Brighton Street Limited Liability Co., $590,000, June 21.

60 Pattison St. Unit 30, Rebecca Macfawn to Daniel J. Terceiro, $420,000, June 20, condo.

Avon

102 W. High St., Krisciukaitis Family Trust and Dalia Metzger to Joseph R. Tewell, $450,000, June 23, single family.

36 Maguire Ave., Xuyen K. Ho and Phong Truong to Jacqueline J. Lucero, $640,000, June 23, single family.

77 W. High St., Pan 3 Realty Limited Liability Co. to Gilbert Payoutte, $795,000, June 23.

Berkley

11 Hillside Ave., Amanda J. Barnes and Samantha Gouveia to Lyndsey Lawrence, $400,000, June 20, single family.

134 Bayview Ave., 134 Bayview Ave Limited Liability Co. to Megan Schulz, $850,000, June 23.

Bridgewater

25 Northfield Drive, Mary F. Goulart to Mark D. and Richard M. Duhamel, $880,000, June 23, single family.

145 Elm St., Mark A. and Laura J. Carlson to Gustavo A. Osorio and Diana Nicola, $670,000, June 23.

Brockton

28 Moody St., Dale Honorae Est and Maliqua A. Dale to Freedom Foundation Corp., $250,000, June 23, single family.

67 Bradley Ave., Bailey Family Trust and Muriel C. Bailey to Maria M. Guaman-Loja and Wilmer Guaman, $435,000, June 22, single family.

Ridge St., Rocky Mtn Spr Water Corp. to Aj Realty Trust and Jason Kennedy, $400,000, June 22.

36 Oneida Ave., Stephen Somario and Danielle White to Maria M. Miranda and Jessica Moreira, $395,000, June 21, single family.

78 Oak St., Corey Robert D. Est and Donna Umlauf to Yves B. and Rahanah G. Termilus, $410,000, June 21, single family.

227 Colonel Bell Drive Unit 227, Elsie and Renand Fabre to Sabrina and Farley Saint-Surin, $250,000, June 23, condo.

Arthur St., Rocky Mtn Spr Water Corp. to Aj Realty Trust and Jason Kennedy, $400,000, June 22.

45 Poplar Road, Dharaben P. Patel to Tania and Nermy Jean, $540,000, June 20, single family.

10 Wilkins Place, Linda F. Stokes to Jean O. Mondesir and Marie S. Mondesir-Jean, $550,000, June 23.

685 Oak St. Unit 21-9, Luciano F. and Antonio C. Borges to Anishka Davis, $288,700, June 22, condo.

45 Oakside Ave., Tyler J. and Samantha J. Johnson to Kathleen M. Hill, $480,000, June 23, single family.

79 Vine St., 79 Vine Realty Trust and Edward M. Vieira to Morales Const & Remodelin, $470,000, June 22.

96 Longwood Ave., Monroe Realty Trust and Warren D. Monroe to Hailey Yakavonis, $285,000, June 20, single family.

130 Market St., Wells Fargo Bank N. A. to Lony A. Andrade, $386,000, June 20.

Bellevue Ave., Rocky Mtn Spr Water Corp. to Aj Realty Trust and Jason Kennedy, $400,000, June 22.

1153 N. Montello St., John R. and Roberta F. Breckner to Daystar Group Limited Liability Co., $492,400, June 23.

3 Winona St., Candido E. Nunez to Louis J. and Jovanie Henry, $510,000, June 23, single family.

78 Lynn Road, Garrett L. and Renee E. Romero to Sharon Lee and Daniel Lenane, $450,000, June 20, single family.

78 Lynn Road in Brockton

Carver

6 Russell Trufant Road, John and Amanda Paige to Sabrina M. Roy and Brett Devincent, $650,000, June 21, single family.

133 Center St., Jacob J. Page to Kathleen A. Cerra and Michelle L. Nobles, $485,000, June 20, single family.

23 Shaw St., Jill M. Lauzon to Sarah Linscott and Shane Hibbard, $451,000, June 20, single family.

197 Plymouth St., Fnma to Michael and Jessica Delcourt, $485,500, June 23, single family.

East Bridgewater

154 W. Pond St., David C. and Stephanie T. Macdonald to Sean J. and Katt Keene, $505,000, June 21, single family.

572 West St., Brooks Realty Trust and Regina M. Brooks to Jvcv Limited Liability Co., $360,000, June 21.

521 West St., Peter L. and Patricia R. Piana to Derek M. and Stephen J. Case, $425,000, June 20, single family.

221 Crystal Water Drive Unit 221, Britto Theresa M. Est and Susan B. Oleary to Kathleen Kubit, $385,000, June 23, condo.

426 Bedford St., Hawkeye Fence Limited Liability Co. to Amarco Limited Liability Co., $200,000, June 22.

Easton

12 Lullaby Lane, Brant and Colleen Mcgettrick to Edward T. Hickey 3rd and Elizabeth A. Sullivan, $1,475,000, June 20, single family.

1 N. Main St., Alexander S. and Stella Gorodetsky to Michael and Catherine Weionfield-Zell, $580,000, June 20, single family.

4 Gilmore Road, Tina M. Sparuk to Joshua and Kelley Furst, $665,000, June 22, single family.

Olde Forge Lane Lot 16, Olde Forge Commons Limited Liability Co. to Andrew and Julia Gillespie, $399,900, June 22.

20 Spooner St., Welch Family Trust and Timothy E. Welch to Berwick Ns Limited Liability Co., $585,000, June 23, single family.

31 Heritage Drive, Barbara M. and Joseph E. Oneill to Daniel J. and Payal Thiffault, $950,000, June 23, single family.

10 Janet Road Unit 7, Beth A. Gannon to Jolly Abeskheron and Peter Nakhla, $340,000, June 20, condo.

502 Dongary Road Unit 502, Isbitsky Catherine J. Est and Adam Isbitsky to Ryan Leary, $385,000, June 20, condo.

Halifax

43 Indian Path Road, Gregory J. and Suzanne Disher to Christopher J. and Melissa A. Bean, $575,000, June 20, single family.

100 Industrial Drive, Michael C. Redler to Clifford Realty Limited Liability Co., $700,000, June 23.

255 Twin Lakes Drive Unit 255, Csms T. and Bk Of Ny Mellon Tr to Kelli A. Carini, $325,000, June 23, condo.

Hanover

120 Broadway, Linda L. Cosgrove to 120 Broadway Realty Trust and Martin Evans, $415,000, June 23, single family.

23 Hawthorne Road, Karyn Lafreniere to Mark H. and Alicia B. Nestor, $925,000, June 20, single family.

361 Water St., Elizabeth B. Currier Lt and Elizabeth B. Currier to Evan Obrien and Kathryn A. Kingsley, $850,000, June 20, single family.

Hanson

65 French St., Rcf 2 Acquisition T. and United States Bk T. N. A. Tr to Hickory Limited Liability Co., $417,000, June 22, single family.

Holbrook

5 Shirley Terrace, Azanow Realty Trust and Robert Azanow to Colleen Webb, $440,500, June 23, single family.

107 Union St. Unit 107, Cwabs Inc. and Bk Of Ny Mellon Tr to Ragheb Roukoz, $315,000, June 23, condo.

20 Snell St., Robaka (irrevocable trust) and Barbara J. Matson to Hannah and Noel Odaa, $508,000, June 23, single family.

12 Jewel Road, Michael and Jennifer Baumann to Bunnoe Limited Liability Co., $375,000, June 21, single family.

610 S. Franklin St. Unit A302, Maura E. Dillon to Jonathan and Melanie Castillo, $305,000, June 23, condo.

Kingston

19 Prospect St., Mcgrath Bay Farm Limited Liability Co. to Michael A. Belmont, $550,000, June 23.

11 Brook St., John P. Holmes to Brian D. Dries and Olivia M. Zelvis, $380,000, June 23, single family.

17 Tarkiln Road, Jacqueline Creed and Isa A. Ebone to Paul N. and Sheila A. Chamberlain, $750,000, June 23, single family.

Lakeville

County St. (rear), County Road Realty Trust and William H. Markson to Steven J. and Mary E. Malloch, $200,000, June 20.

16 Spruce Road, Louis Vermette to Marie C. Rocha-Matterazzo, $615,000, June 20, single family.

6 Carriage House Drive, Maria Rocha-Matterazzo to Rashid and Bita H. Zakeri, $870,000, June 20, single family.

13 Highland Road, Wicks Family Trust and Christopher W. Wicks to John Nathan, $760,000, June 22, single family.

Mansfield

5 Squire Ave., Mass One Construction Inc. to Michelle E. and Vincent S. Bratica, $730,500, June 23, single family.

6 Timberline Drive, Joseph V. and Lee A. Ali 3rd to Megan and Christopher Lucia, $830,000, June 22, single family.

470 Franklin St., Kv Murphy RET and Krishan Murphy to Isabelle and Brendan Cook, $615,000, June 20, single family.

Middleboro

277 Thompson St., Caryn L. Marshall and Jason P. Evirs to Jason P. Evirs, $246,500, June 20, single family.

18 Lois St., Barbara A. Ohandley to Michael J. and Margaret E. Casella, $20,000, June 23, single family.

681 Wareham St., Cheryl Andrews Realty Limited Liability Co. to John Logan and Trevor Coletti, $105,000, June 20.

18 Harvestwood Lane, Maroney Bldg & Contractin to Alyssa V. Dasilva and David Totman, $850,000, June 23.

18 Harvestwood Lane, Alyssa V. Dasilva and David Totman to Alexander Snyder and Amanda Rezenders, $850,000, June 23.

7 Fairview St., Keay Sheila Patricia Est and Lorraine Willson to Jose A. Adorno-Pizzarro, $410,000, June 22, single family.

79 Wall St., Federal Natl Mtg Assn to Tyler T. Dickson and Jacquelyn A. Oconnell, $316,000, June 21, single family.

372 Plymouth St., Priolo Concrete Forms Inc. to Joseph Knowles and Courtney Uebanus, $395,000, June 21, single family.

Norton

15 King Philip Road, Thomas and Shirley Yeung to Jenee and Robert Uttaro, $630,000, June 22, single family.

199 Bay Road, Gina J. Winfield to Pranavkumar and Sarika Patel, $825,000, June 20, single family.

Pembroke

49 Thompson St., Daniel W. and Jayne Hoffman to Bryan Lobianco, $601,000, June 20, single family.

310 Oak St., Tomasi Realty Trust and Linda Tomasi to Tomasi Nurseries Limited Liability Co., $4,110,000, June 22.

301 Oak St., Tomasi Realty Trust and Linda Tomasi to Tomasi Nurseries Limited Liability Co., $4,110,000, June 22.

316 Oak St., Tomasi Realty Trust and Linda Tomasi to Tomasi Nurseries Limited Liability Co., $4,110,000, June 22.

305 Oak St., Tomasi Realty Trust and Linda Tomasi to Tomasi Nurseries Limited Liability Co., $4,110,000, June 22.

307 Oak St., Tomasi Realty Trust and Linda Tomasi to Tomasi Nurseries Limited Liability Co., $4,110,000, June 22.

303 Oak St., Tomasi Realty Trust and Linda Tomasi to Tomasi Nurseries Limited Liability Co., $4,110,000, June 22.

308 Oak St., Tomasi Realty Trust and Linda Tomasi to Tomasi Nurseries Limited Liability Co., $4,110,000, June 22.

315 Oak St., Tomasi Realty Trust and Linda Tomasi to Tomasi Nurseries Limited Liability Co., $4,110,000, June 22.

322 Oak St., Tomasi Realty Trust and Linda Tomasi to Tomasi Nurseries Limited Liability Co., $4,110,000, June 22.

317 Oak St., Tomasi Realty Trust and Linda Tomasi to Tomasi Nurseries Limited Liability Co., $4,110,000, June 22.

323 Oak St., Tomasi Realty Trust and Linda Tomasi to Tomasi Nurseries Limited Liability Co., $4,110,000, June 22.

326 Oak St., Tomasi Realty Trust and Linda Tomasi to Tomasi Nurseries Limited Liability Co., $4,110,000, June 22.

325 Oak St., Tomasi Realty Trust and Linda Tomasi to Tomasi Nurseries Limited Liability Co., $4,110,000, June 22.

312 Oak St., Tomasi Realty Trust and Linda Tomasi to Tomasi Nurseries Limited Liability Co., $4,110,000, June 22.

320 Oak St., Tomasi Realty Trust and Linda Tomasi to Tomasi Nurseries Limited Liability Co., $4,110,000, June 22.

302 Oak St., Tomasi Realty Trust and Linda Tomasi to Tomasi Nurseries Limited Liability Co., $4,110,000, June 22.

311 Oak St., Tomasi Realty Trust and Linda Tomasi to Tomasi Nurseries Limited Liability Co., $4,110,000, June 22.

321 Oak St., Tomasi Realty Trust and Linda Tomasi to Tomasi Nurseries Limited Liability Co., $4,110,000, June 22.

304 Oak St., Tomasi Realty Trust and Linda Tomasi to Tomasi Nurseries Limited Liability Co., $4,110,000, June 22.

318 Oak St., Tomasi Realty Trust and Linda Tomasi to Tomasi Nurseries Limited Liability Co., $4,110,000, June 22.

313 Oak St., Tomasi Realty Trust and Linda Tomasi to Tomasi Nurseries Limited Liability Co., $4,110,000, June 22.

324 Oak St., Tomasi Realty Trust and Linda Tomasi to Tomasi Nurseries Limited Liability Co., $4,110,000, June 22.

309 Oak St., Tomasi Realty Trust and Linda Tomasi to Tomasi Nurseries Limited Liability Co., $4,110,000, June 22.

328 Oak St., Tomasi Realty Trust and Linda Tomasi to Tomasi Nurseries Limited Liability Co., $4,110,000, June 22.

300 Oak St., Tomasi Realty Trust and Linda Tomasi to Tomasi Nurseries Limited Liability Co., $4,110,000, June 22.

314 Oak St., Tomasi Realty Trust and Linda Tomasi to Tomasi Nurseries Limited Liability Co., $4,110,000, June 22.

319 Oak St., Tomasi Realty Trust and Linda Tomasi to Tomasi Nurseries Limited Liability Co., $4,110,000, June 22.

299 Oak St., Tomasi Realty Trust and Linda Tomasi to Tomasi Nurseries Limited Liability Co., $4,110,000, June 22.

306 Oak St., Tomasi Realty Trust and Linda Tomasi to Tomasi Nurseries Limited Liability Co., $4,110,000, June 22.

327 Oak St., Tomasi Realty Trust and Linda Tomasi to Tomasi Nurseries Limited Liability Co., $4,110,000, June 22.

329 Oak St., Tomasi Realty Trust and Linda Tomasi to Tomasi Nurseries Limited Liability Co., $4,110,000, June 22.

64 Ridge Ave., Mento Corp. to Calogero A. Lograsso 2nd, $565,000, June 20.

14 Harvard St., 14 Harvard Street Realty Trust and Elizabeth A. Brown to Cindy and Marty Fowler, $739,000, June 22, single family.

Plymouth

12 North St. Unit 3A, Katherine Crowley to 12 North Street, condo Limited Liability Co., $250,000, June 22.

1453 Old Sandwich Road, Donald P. and Judith M. Quinn to Peter N. Schwartzman, $322,500, June 23.

4 Marc Drive Unit 4D8, Katherine R. Jordan to Christopher Farrah and Leah M. Souza, $318,000, June 23, condo.

22 Wallwind Drive, Thomas J. Macdonald to Kenneth D. Baker and Maria C. Chilek, $400,000, June 23, single family.

41 Hyannis Road, Alfred and Thomasine M. Delvecchio to Shaun J. Mcenroe, $449,900, June 21, single family.

5 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Droege John J. Est and Mary F. Droege to Sarah Bouchie, $680,000, June 21, single family.

4 Cranberry Farm Road, Ejp Redbrook Limited Liability Co. to Abhishek Basarkar, $796,580, June 23.

16 Blossom Drive, Ejp Redbrook Limited Liability Co. to Maximo G. Polanco and Arlin E. Medin, $711,440, June 23.

37 Tinkers Blf Unit 37, Ridge Development Limited Liability Co. to Lars Family Trust and Ross M. Pearo, $1,044,198, June 22, condo.

22 Chilton St. Unit 1, Patrick D. Marr to Ryan Twigg, $405,000, June 22, condo.

9 Sansome St., Hazem A. and Sanaa M. Shafai to Phat N. Tran, $545,000, June 21, single family.

113 Warren Ave., Barufaldi Bernard A. Est and Joyce E. Faux to Michael and Molly Oconnor, $690,000, June 22, single family.

24 Farm Road, Lance and Kerry M. Mortland Jr. to Daniel and Caitlin Wilczynski, $700,000, June 23, single family.

92 Lakeview Blvd, Jenna Copeland to Christa A. Showstead T. and Christa A. Showstead, $379,800, June 22, single family.

4 Sagebrush, Whitman Homes Inc. to James H. Roberts and Susan M. Strahosky, $581,900, June 21.

1 Snug Cor Unit 1SC, Laurie A. Roth to Stephen F. and Robin G. Smith, $807,500, June 21, condo.

45 Plaza Way Unit 5401, Sawyers Reach Limited Liability Co. to Karen A. Wentzell, $699,000, June 20, condo.

22 Lotus Drive, Stabile Hm At Redbrook LL to Lori Kopchak, $726,145, June 21.

6 Daisy Lane, Whitman Homes Inc. to Michael D. and Mary C. Macdonald, $527,439, June 23.

4 Blackberry Lane, Bryan A. Lobianco to Gary and Bonnie Youmans, $530,000, June 20, single family.

96 Holbeck Cor Unit 96, William O. and Janet W. Fisher to Marie Van Luling, $615,000, June 22, condo.

114 Cliffside Drive Unit 114, Matthew P. and Denise M. Renaghan to Robert E. and Barbara G. Smith, $625,000, June 20, condo.

Plympton

1 Winnetuxet Road, Maureen A. Springer to Colleen A. Pearce and Michele Stewart, $291,500, June 21.

Randolph

77 N. Glenway Ave., Peter Dacey Family Trust and Rose E. Dacey to John J. Dacey, $455,000, June 20, single family.

1 Morton Road, Maria J. Patterson to Jackson Janvier, $593,000, June 21, single family.

Thayer Circle, Marc A. Lebrun to Norma Pascual, $487,000, June 23.

111 Meadow Lane Unit 111, Ragini M. Mehta to Mary L. and Brian B. Mcdonough, $495,000, June 23, condo.

1 Desmond Road, Marc A. Lebrun to Norma Pascual, $487,000, June 23, single family.

144 South St., Phillip Q. Duong and Tracy T. Nguyen to Kelly Tran, $680,000, June 22, single family.

16 Royal St., Royal St 2002 Realty Trust and John J. Mcintire to Ko C. Lama, $518,000, June 20, single family.

9 Truman Drive, Anh-Thu N. and Minh Q. Lam to Vy T. and Hung T. Nguyen, $780,000, June 22, single family.

Raynham

110 Nottingham Drive, Nd Raynham Realty Trust and George E. Ballou to Lis Ventures Limited Liability Co., $297,000, June 22, single family.

Sandy Hill Road, Joseph P. and Monique A. Sullivan to Jose Barbosa and Miriam Monteiro, $245,000, June 20.

Rockland

1000 Union St., J. & Karen Mclaughlin (irrevocable trust) and Kelly A. Peterson to Micaela Mclaughlin and Peter Lawlor, $450,000, June 23, single family.

Stoughton

1378 Washington St., 1378 Washington St Limited Liability Co. to 1378 Wa Ventures Limited Liability Co., $512,500, June 21.

12 Welch Ave. Unit 4, Arm Realty Trust and Robin Greenberg to Jlk Real Estate Limited Liability Co., $52,000, June 22.

1943 Central St., Jml Realty Trust and Janet Polillio to Twin Enterprises Limited Liability Co., $235,000, June 21.

512 Sumner St., Psa Property Limited Liability Co. to Jose B. Dasilva and Augusta Dossantos, $696,000, June 23, single family.

907 Central St., Francis W. Scarpaci Jr. to 809 Central St Limited Liability Co., $147,900, June 20, single family.

302 School St., Christopher M. Zienko and Mortgage Assets Mgmt Limited Liability Co. to Billiken Investments Limited Liability Co., $274,000, June 21, single family.

Taunton

172 Morrison Road, Keith P. and Michelle M. Adkins to John M. and Lisa Betti, $319,000, June 21, single family.

150 Revolutionary Drive, Taunton L&u Limited Liability Co. to Nbpiv Revolutionary Limited Liability Co., $10,000,000, June 21.

26 4th Ave., Janet T. Bedard to K&j Limited Liability Co., $480,000, June 20.

Cotley St. Lot 6, Cifkon Realty Inc. to Taunton L&u Limited Liability Co., $450,000, June 21.

45 Henrietta Way, Clarewood Homes Inc. to Lee A. Witschey, $644,550, June 22.

Hamlen St., Sullivan Const Services Inc. to Clarewood Homes Inc., $212,000, June 22.

Bridge Drive Lot 33, Majk Realty Trust and Kara Jean to Clarewood Homes Inc., $150,000, June 22.

215 Longmeadow Road Unit 506, Longmeadow Development Realty Trust and Daniel E. Goldrick to Carmen Alungulesei, $285,000, June 20, condo.

170 Highland St. Unit 123, Paula J. Ames to Yvette Morse, $264,900, June 21, condo.

96 Old Colony Ave. Unit 111, James M. Barrett to Alexandra Mcgill and Cody Smith, $225,000, June 22, condo.

2 Greystone Ave. Unit A., Hawthorne Development Inc. to Alexandre Alves and Suzana M. Silva, $450,000, June 23, condo.

42 Shores St., Maria C. and Nuno Costa to Carlos M. Almeida, $400,000, June 23.

7 Columbus Ave., Carlos L. and Susan M. Pimentel to Randa Yazbeck, $700,000, June 21.

305 Cohannet St., Edwina M. Beland to Kaitlynn E. Kelly, $385,000, June 21, single family.

Wareham

4 Myas Court, Murphy Jr. Richard H. Est and David R. Cox to Eli D. Olsen, $606,000, June 22, single family.

5 Bush St., Potential Properties Limited Liability Co. to Erion and Esneralda Callo, $610,000, June 21, single family.

23 Crooked River Road, Francis Iula to Leitta Brooks and Marcus Jackson, $375,000, June 22, single family.

43 Ellis Ave., Sharon J. Gasbarro to Lee P. Neary, $435,000, June 21, single family.

2 East Blvd, Lauren and Jules Cardin to 2 East Blvd. Limited Liability Co., $750,000, June 21.

West Bridgewater

197 W. Center St., Davock Claire M. Est and Richard E. Davock to 373 Crescent St Limited Liability Co., $500,000, June 23, single family.

Whitman

8 Orchard Way, 8 Orchard Way Realty Trust and Madlin M. Shehada to Abdallah and Bisam Alhmood, $730,000, June 23, single family.

5 Meier Farm, Colin M. and Michele M. Korzec to Mohamed Zeiden, $790,000, June 22, single family.

25 Pleasant St., Mark and Nancy Tavitan to Richard A. Tranfaglia and Shauma Noble, $480,000, June 23, single family.

27 Crescent St., Smallcomb Family Trust and John M. Smallcomb Jr. to Kenneth A. Clark, $540,000, June 23, single family.

