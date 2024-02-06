Brockton 'dream home' that sold for $550,000 has kitchen that's a chef's delight
BROCKTON − A house on Benham Street sold for $772,500, topping this week's list of real estate transactions for single-family houses in the city.
An Easton home on Chickadee Lane sold for $1,900,000. This five-bedroom home has over 5,000 square feet and is located on a “breathtaking” nine-acre estate with "majestic views," according to the real estate listing.
In Bridgewater, a cape-style home on 60 South Drive sold for $665,000. This "beautiful" home has been "meticulously" maintained and has a "tranquil" backyard, according to the real estate listing.
A house on Linwood Street in Brockton sold for $550,000. This "dream home" offers over 2,100 square feet of living space and was customized with a private primary bedroom on the top level, according to the real estate listing. The property was sold by Charles Lima, Keller Williams Realty.
Here are the property transactions recorded for the week of Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2023, in the Brockton area, according to The Warren Group.
Abington
1018 Thayer St. Unit 1018, Richard F. Avila and Jacqueline Teekasingh to Emily A. Coville, $421,000, Nov. 8, condo.
205 Centre Ave. Unit 205, Konstantin Kruglov to Brian H. Reske, $460,000, Nov. 10, condo.
Avon
15 Crane St., Atlas Estates Limited Liability Co. to Jerome Golafaie and Darryl James, $515,000, Nov. 6, single family.
Bridgewater
20 Partridge Trail, Shawn and Ashley Roccaforte to Alfred and Eric W. Dube, $615,000, Nov. 9, single family.
60 South Drive, Kelleher (irrevocable trust) and Karen M. Kelleher to Michael C. and Alicia R. Silva, $665,000, Nov. 9, single family.
56 Mary Lane Unit 2, Ferrari Family Trust and Ann M. Ferrari to Yuchin and John S. Liao, $245,000, Nov. 7, condo.
42 Willow Ridge Drive Unit 42, Patricia A. Conniff to Towana Howard, $340,000, Nov. 6, condo.
70 Pine Ridge Drive, Eric Wensley RET and Eric Wensley to Alex W. Prisco, $630,000, Nov. 8, single family.
Brockton
55 Tripp Ave., Katsigianis Mary Est and Lisa Katsigianis to Dionisio Araujo, $410,000, Nov. 7, single family.
528 N. Warren Ave., Elie T. Ata to Sabaho Realty Limited Liability Co., $108,000, Nov. 9, single family.
19 Digby Ave., Elie T. Ata to Sabaho Realty Limited Liability Co., $75,000, Nov. 9.
110 Benham St., Ronald L. and Tracie Allen to Opendoor Prop Acqui Limited Liability Co., $772,500, Nov. 6, single family.
250 Linwood St., James H. and Melinda M. Prunier to Ven P. Dupont, $550,000, Nov. 9, single family.
88 Edward St., Steevenson Darius to Alexander and Angela M. Manzueta Sr, $490,000, Nov. 6, single family.
Oak St., Brockton Oak Street Limited Liability Co. to Brockton Auto Spa Limited Liability Co., $843,000, Nov. 8.
35 Douglas Ave., Linda J. Teneriello to Alpha Paul and Joanat P. Binjour, $467,500, Nov. 10, single family.
89 Cross St., Helen Tencza to Lisa Williams and Jasmine M. Tonnsend, $399,900, Nov. 7, single family.
268 Bellevue Ave., Irma V. and Anthony S. Froio to Ernestina Deandrade, $725,000, Nov. 9, single family.
101 Sycamore St., Kristie E. Glenn to Eamon Convey and Jessica Bishop, $501,000, Nov. 10, single family.
53 Hollis St., Clm Development Limited Liability Co. to Eddy R. Teguia and Adeline Teukan, $650,000, Nov. 10.
66 Rangley Ave., Tony W. Lao and Leslie G. Daniels to Ngoc A. Vo, $600,000, Nov. 9, single family.
Carver
19 Fairway Lndg Unit 19, Weathervane Limited Liability Co. to David W. and Donna J. Gravelle, $579,802, Nov. 10, condo.
East Bridgewater
Lincoln St., Karen G. and John E. Roth to Ridder Farm Inc., $10,000, Nov. 10.
Cottage St., Janet M. Brady to Brandon Packard, $511,000, Nov. 9.
4 Keene Lane, Wilfred J. and Dale Bergeron Jr. to Joseph Rollins and Doreen Giguere, $340,000, Nov. 9, single family.
67 East St., Janet M. Brady to Brandon Packard, $511,000, Nov. 9.
169 Crescent St., Daniel Lueck and Geena Boidi to Alison Cox and Carbiel Mott, $430,000, Nov. 8, single family.
38 Park Ave., Patricia A. Morawski to Darnell and Kaila Jeune, $530,000, Nov. 8, single family.
Easton
34 Greenwood Village St. Unit 34, Wendy Litchfield and Rushmore Loan Mgmt Services L. to Federal Natl Mtg Assn, $205,395, Nov. 8, condo.
41 Foundry St. Unit 15-7, Ryan Murray to Celine Aviles, $370,000, Nov. 10, condo.
11 Guinevere Road, Janet L. and Richard L. Brown to Robert R. and Valerie A. Hall, $710,000, Nov. 6, single family.
6 Chickadee Lane, Gregory J. and Barbie K. Woolf to Daniel and Mindy A. Zenga, $1,900,000, Nov. 7, single family.
75 Foundry St. Unit 27, Abdelaziz Chadli and Atifa Elhaiba to Sarah J. Ductant, $410,000, Nov. 7, condo.
Halifax
497 Monponsett St., Michael G. Skowyra to Eric J. Utterson, $399,000, Nov. 9, single family.
Hanover
25 Franklin Road, Joseph H. and Maureen R. Cuddahy to Svetlana Schultz and Oto Ridzon, $755,000, Nov. 9, single family.
25 Hemlock Circle Unit 25, Roberta M. Currier to Dympna Connors, $745,000, Nov. 8, condo.
720 Washington St. Unit 1, Hrm Realty Limited Liability Co. to Ocfl Real Estate Limited Liability Co., $600,000, Nov. 10.
Holbrook
27 Overlook Road, Beverly A. Boyle and Bk Of Ny Mellon T. Com Na to Cascade Funding Mtg T. Hb4, $177,643, Nov. 8, single family.
6 Christies Way Unit 6, 75 South Street Limited Liability Co. to Sameera Barakati, $449,900, Nov. 9, condo.
Kingston
26 Riverside Drive, Kristoffer and Kris Kandola to Paul Kandola, $20,000, Nov. 10, single family.
4 Foundry Lane, Justin M. Marshall to Richard C. Flanagan, $469,000, Nov. 9, single family.
46 Raboth Road, Pedro and Stacy Alvarado to Shawn M. Stanghellini Family Trust and Shawn M. Stanghellini, $182,500, Nov. 6, single family.
2 Peters Lane, Charlotte F. Messier to Martin and Sara Macrae, $515,000, Nov. 7, single family.
7 Charles Drive, Briarwood Const Corp. to Robert D. and Susan J. Reno, $819,900, Nov. 8.
11 Gray Ave., Michael and Lauren Cambria to David J. Shorten, $457,000, Nov. 9, single family.
133 Elm St., Michelle Sheehan to Eric M. Wahlstrom, $857,000, Nov. 6, single family.
Lakeville
6 Gloria Drive Unit 6, Handy Barbara E. Est and Virginia L. Glass to Craig and Julie A. Shipman, $360,000, Nov. 6, condo.
Mansfield
19 York Road, Kathleen D. Kanavos to Ashling and Matthew Kanavos, $915,000, Nov. 9, single family.
59 Stearns Ave., Faria Sr Francis X. Est and Francis X. Faria Jr. to Jean F. Morcy and Vilaine Vincent, $450,000, Nov. 6, single family.
21 Otis St., Anthony J. and Jamie L. Bruno to Cynthia L. and Matthew W. Forkner, $615,000, Nov. 6, single family.
285 Hope St., Daniel and Kristi L. Glavin to Molly and David Oconnor, $482,000, Nov. 7, single family.
Middleboro
13 Silo Lane, Amy C. Engrassia to Jesus O. Cespedes and L. D. Pomalaza, $610,000, Nov. 8, single family.
112 Spruce St., Susan E. Long to Luis M. Delarosa, $720,000, Nov. 9, single family.
24 Elisha Drive Unit 24, Craig F. and Julie A. Shipman to Emily C. Hayes T. and Emily Hayes, $555,000, Nov. 6, condo.
Norton
1 Wilbur Terrace Unit 4, Maykon Oliveira to Russell G. Boudreau 3rd and Sophia R. Rustemeyer, $229,900, Nov. 6, condo.
145 N. Washington St. Unit 10, Daniel M. Rayburg to Oleya V. Markova, $367,000, Nov. 6, condo.
Pembroke
163 Washington St., Thomas S. and Jennifer J. Gunning to Mason Pires and Amanda Joubert, $710,000, Nov. 6, single family.
3 Old Cart Path Lane, Fred O. and Lisa R. Spring to Esther Donahue and Fred O. Spring, $240,000, Nov. 8, single family.
18 Thrasher Ave., 0 Thrasher Street Realty Trust and Emile C. Tayeh Jr. to White Pine Realty Trust and Mark A. Comeau, $180,000, Nov. 8.
30 Old Washington St. Unit 5, 631 Washington Street Limited Liability Co. to Brian C. & C. Hawthorne RET and Brian C. Hawthorne, $547,500, Nov. 9, condo.
Plymouth
2 Brackenfern, Whitman Homes Inc. to Lisa R. Campbell, $624,900, Nov. 10.
17 Alden Terrace, Evelyn D. Strawn to Denise Linehan, $570,000, Nov. 8, single family.
776 Ship Pond Road, Richard S. and Kathleen E. Whelpley to Andrew and Chelsey Oliver, $800,000, Nov. 9, single family.
18 Forest Avenue Court, J. T. Realty Trust and David Christopher to 18-22 Forest Ave Ct Limited Liability Co., $3,000,000, Nov. 9.
20 Forest Avenue Court, J. T. Realty Trust and David Christopher to 18-22 Forest Ave Ct Limited Liability Co., $3,000,000, Nov. 9.
22 Forest Avenue Court, J. T. Realty Trust and David Christopher to 18-22 Forest Ave Ct Limited Liability Co., $3,000,000, Nov. 9.
12 Margeson Row Unit 12, Sherlock Family Trust and William J. Sherlock to Mark V. and Kristin L. Parabicoli, $649,000, Nov. 9, condo.
40 Bourne St., Ctj Realty Trust and David Christopher to 40 Bourne St Limited Liability Co., $1,635,000, Nov. 9.
14 Meadowbrook Drive, Whitman Homes Inc. to Lawrence J. and Lisa M. Russo Jr., $627,290, Nov. 9.
12 Oriole Way, Sandra D. Deveney to Joao T. and Ruth S. Gomes, $590,000, Nov. 9, single family.
19 Lawrence Road, Scott F. and Julie A. Rapose to Elizabeth J. and Jeremy M. Felton, $525,000, Nov. 9, single family.
67 7 Hills Road, Carole A. Griffin to Michael and Lauren Cambria, $615,000, Nov. 9, single family.
32 Fuller Way, David W. and Donna J. Gravelle to Jonathan P. Pallotta and Kristen N. Decoste, $803,000, Nov. 9, single family.
37 Howard Drive, Josee P. and Richard Tolles to John A. Rolfe and Rachel Ceccarelli, $695,000, Nov. 9, single family.
14 Towering Trees Road, Stabile Hm At Redbrook LL to Charles C. Roy and Jeanne Boyer-Roy, $826,343, Nov. 7.
14 Quaker Road, Michael A. Cella 3rd to Lindsey A. Haynes, $120,000, Nov. 6, single family.
51 Tinkers Blf Unit 51, Ridge Development Limited Liability Co. to Adams Methuen Realty Trust and Susan P. Adams, $914,743, Nov. 9, condo.
Saquish Bch Lot 486, James Ditzel to Nolan E. Powers, $11,500, Nov. 6.
162 Old Field Road Unit 162, Woo Family Trust and Stanley Woo to Jo-Ann Martin and Gregory Merchant, $560,000, Nov. 7, condo.
115 Bettencourt Road, Stone Family Trust and Walter V. Stone Jr. to Lakeypoo RET and Tait Mccobb, $350,000, Nov. 9, single family.
56 Pebble Beach Drive, Long Pond Golf Corp. to Ridder Building Corp., $270,000, Nov. 9.
95 Hatherly Rise Unit 95, Edward M. and Donna W. Donovan to Elizabeth Stahl, $942,000, Nov. 9, condo.
Plympton
65 West St., James and Coleen Armstrong to Shelbie Casato and Tyler Hatch, $620,000, Nov. 8, single family.
249 Brook St., Brian T. Ferriera Sr to B2w Limited Liability Co., $290,000, Nov. 7, single family.
Randolph
1 Royal Crest Drive Unit 11, Dennis E. Pitts Jr. to Seble L. Alemu, $230,000, Nov. 8, condo.
147 Center St., Lucille Pryce to Christopher L. Carr, $277,700, Nov. 6, single family.
65 Union Sq Unit 65, Jeannette C. Travaline RET and Alycia Krakowski to Larry J. Antonelli, $367,500, Nov. 8, condo.
5 Ox Bow Lane, Christine L. and Eric W. Dube to Esteban Rodney and Ashley Marinez-Rodney, $660,000, Nov. 9, single family.
127 High St., Michael P. Carroll to Margaret L. Morin, $450,000, Nov. 9, single family.
136 Ridge Hill Road, Sterling T. and Barbara A. Lenahan to Marsha L. Baxter, $200,000, Nov. 9, single family.
Raynham
48 Finch Road Unit 5, Michael J. Flaherty Jr. to Nichole Ogilvie, $450,000, Nov. 9, condo.
105 Captains Lndg, Gale T. Brady to Michael J. and Danielle D. Flaherty Jr., $690,000, Nov. 10, single family.
30 Hemlock St., Christopher B. Turgeon and Kayla M. King to Robert and Sylvia Barker, $540,000, Nov. 6, single family.
109 Oak St., Cheryl A. Ryan to Matthew D. Cote and Tracey C. Maffei, $500,000, Nov. 9, single family.
110 South St. E., Gregory D. Perry and Debra J. Tracy to Mrh Development Limited Liability Co., $400,000, Nov. 6, single family.
112 Carver St., Andrew T. Madden and Lakeview Loan Servicing L. to Solo Realty Llkc, $320,000, Nov. 6, single family.
Rockland
189 Durbeck Road, Brian Bollin and Tracy M. Bollin-Zeevalk to Johnathon Tinker and Emily Elliott, $520,000, Nov. 9, single family.
135 Liberty St., Krystian and Malgorzata Sokolowski to Michael Bartlett and Linda Dulski, $630,000, Nov. 7, single family.
Stoughton
669 Sumner St., Cdixon Inv Group Limited Liability Co. to Chenel Cylet and Myriam Mereus, $565,000, Nov. 7, single family.
69 Oakland St., M. L. Foss Realty Trust and Mildred L. Foss to Daniel Monopoli and Tessa Newell, $555,400, Nov. 9, single family.
Holmes Ave., 99 Holmes Ave Realty Trust and Thomas J. Earley to 6a Homes Limited Liability Co., $250,000, Nov. 8.
Taunton
498 Tremont St., Avis L. Decastro and Bk Of Ny Mellon T. Co. N. A. to Hb2 Alternative Hldg Limited Liability Co., $342,000, Nov. 10, single family.
215 Longmeadow Road Unit 306, Janet Bonelli to Jamie Trautman, $310,000, Nov. 9, condo.
285 Richmond St., William P. Toth 3rd to Jazzmyn Rodrigues, $460,000, Nov. 7.
176 Powderhorn Drive, Berger Albert E. Est and Nicole M. Choate-Derosa to Nikolay Andreev and Siuranna Khachtryan, $275,000, Nov. 9, single family.
215 Erin Road, Dana P. and Holly A. Smith to Victoria P. Lazzell, $660,000, Nov. 6, single family.
5 Elizabeth St., Sandra Vilbrun-Bruno and Asser P. Bruno to Ruth M. Aviles and Salvador R. Diaz, $430,000, Nov. 9, single family.
143 Erin Road, Fred G. and Stella M. Arenz to Gatty and Tselahale P. Manala, $630,000, Nov. 9, single family.
Longmeadow Road, Robert S. Gebelein to Sell Stuck Land Limited Liability Co., $40,000, Nov. 6.
Wareham
215 High St., Mary E. Richardson to Timothy Nickerson, $380,000, Nov. 6, single family.
169 Cromesett Road, Wallace L. and Lydia R. Frigon Sr to Danny Desousa and Gysell D. Canales, $1,250,000, Nov. 10, single family.
16 Bertino St., Wendy L. Batchelor to Beth A. Lynch and Kaitlyn R. Gallnat, $351,600, Nov. 9, single family.
19 Wildwood Ave., John F. and Mary P. Kilroy to Rita M. Troy, $375,000, Nov. 6, single family.
30 Red Brook Road, Elmore M. and Donna M. Simmons Jr. to Conroy L. Johnson, $452,000, Nov. 6, single family.
75 Circuit Ave., Smolinsky Janet E. Est and Joseph J. Smolinsky 2nd to Terry R. Scalzo, $170,000, Nov. 8, single family.
4 Dogwood Lane, Nancy M. Delprato to Terence and Carolyn Helmetag, $450,000, Nov. 10, single family.
22 Starboard Drive Unit 66, Windward Pines II Limited Liability Co. to Fred and Stella Arenz, $529,900, Nov. 9, condo.
Whitman
1005 Auburn St. Unit G3, South Abington Invs Limited Liability Co. to Akilesh Karunanidhi and Kayalvizhi Swaminathan, $525,000, Nov. 9, condo.
338 Homeland Drive, Odom Thomas E. Est and Niall Odom to Christ-Naider B. and Rose M. Charles, $360,000, Nov. 9, single family.
Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman. Reprinted with permission of publisher, The Warren Group, www.thewarrengroup.com.
This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton-area real estate sales for Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2023