Brockton 'dream home' that sold for $550,000 has kitchen that's a chef's delight

BROCKTON − A house on Benham Street sold for $772,500, topping this week's list of real estate transactions for single-family houses in the city.

An Easton home on Chickadee Lane sold for $1,900,000. This five-bedroom home has over 5,000 square feet and is located on a “breathtaking” nine-acre estate with "majestic views," according to the real estate listing.

In Bridgewater, a cape-style home on 60 South Drive sold for $665,000. This "beautiful" home has been "meticulously" maintained and has a "tranquil" backyard, according to the real estate listing.

A house on Linwood Street in Brockton sold for $550,000. This "dream home" offers over 2,100 square feet of living space and was customized with a private primary bedroom on the top level, according to the real estate listing. The property was sold by Charles Lima, Keller Williams Realty.

This single-family house at 250 Linwood Street in Brockton sold for $550,000, Nov. 9, 2023.

Here are the property transactions recorded for the week of Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2023, in the Brockton area, according to The Warren Group.

Abington

1018 Thayer St. Unit 1018, Richard F. Avila and Jacqueline Teekasingh to Emily A. Coville, $421,000, Nov. 8, condo.

205 Centre Ave. Unit 205, Konstantin Kruglov to Brian H. Reske, $460,000, Nov. 10, condo.

Avon

15 Crane St., Atlas Estates Limited Liability Co. to Jerome Golafaie and Darryl James, $515,000, Nov. 6, single family.

Bridgewater

20 Partridge Trail, Shawn and Ashley Roccaforte to Alfred and Eric W. Dube, $615,000, Nov. 9, single family.

60 South Drive, Kelleher (irrevocable trust) and Karen M. Kelleher to Michael C. and Alicia R. Silva, $665,000, Nov. 9, single family.

56 Mary Lane Unit 2, Ferrari Family Trust and Ann M. Ferrari to Yuchin and John S. Liao, $245,000, Nov. 7, condo.

42 Willow Ridge Drive Unit 42, Patricia A. Conniff to Towana Howard, $340,000, Nov. 6, condo.

70 Pine Ridge Drive, Eric Wensley RET and Eric Wensley to Alex W. Prisco, $630,000, Nov. 8, single family.

Brockton

55 Tripp Ave., Katsigianis Mary Est and Lisa Katsigianis to Dionisio Araujo, $410,000, Nov. 7, single family.

528 N. Warren Ave., Elie T. Ata to Sabaho Realty Limited Liability Co., $108,000, Nov. 9, single family.

19 Digby Ave., Elie T. Ata to Sabaho Realty Limited Liability Co., $75,000, Nov. 9.

110 Benham St., Ronald L. and Tracie Allen to Opendoor Prop Acqui Limited Liability Co., $772,500, Nov. 6, single family.

250 Linwood St., James H. and Melinda M. Prunier to Ven P. Dupont, $550,000, Nov. 9, single family.

88 Edward St., Steevenson Darius to Alexander and Angela M. Manzueta Sr, $490,000, Nov. 6, single family.

Oak St., Brockton Oak Street Limited Liability Co. to Brockton Auto Spa Limited Liability Co., $843,000, Nov. 8.

35 Douglas Ave., Linda J. Teneriello to Alpha Paul and Joanat P. Binjour, $467,500, Nov. 10, single family.

89 Cross St., Helen Tencza to Lisa Williams and Jasmine M. Tonnsend, $399,900, Nov. 7, single family.

268 Bellevue Ave., Irma V. and Anthony S. Froio to Ernestina Deandrade, $725,000, Nov. 9, single family.

101 Sycamore St., Kristie E. Glenn to Eamon Convey and Jessica Bishop, $501,000, Nov. 10, single family.

53 Hollis St., Clm Development Limited Liability Co. to Eddy R. Teguia and Adeline Teukan, $650,000, Nov. 10.

66 Rangley Ave., Tony W. Lao and Leslie G. Daniels to Ngoc A. Vo, $600,000, Nov. 9, single family.

Carver

19 Fairway Lndg Unit 19, Weathervane Limited Liability Co. to David W. and Donna J. Gravelle, $579,802, Nov. 10, condo.

East Bridgewater

Lincoln St., Karen G. and John E. Roth to Ridder Farm Inc., $10,000, Nov. 10.

Cottage St., Janet M. Brady to Brandon Packard, $511,000, Nov. 9.

4 Keene Lane, Wilfred J. and Dale Bergeron Jr. to Joseph Rollins and Doreen Giguere, $340,000, Nov. 9, single family.

67 East St., Janet M. Brady to Brandon Packard, $511,000, Nov. 9.

169 Crescent St., Daniel Lueck and Geena Boidi to Alison Cox and Carbiel Mott, $430,000, Nov. 8, single family.

38 Park Ave., Patricia A. Morawski to Darnell and Kaila Jeune, $530,000, Nov. 8, single family.

Easton

34 Greenwood Village St. Unit 34, Wendy Litchfield and Rushmore Loan Mgmt Services L. to Federal Natl Mtg Assn, $205,395, Nov. 8, condo.

41 Foundry St. Unit 15-7, Ryan Murray to Celine Aviles, $370,000, Nov. 10, condo.

11 Guinevere Road, Janet L. and Richard L. Brown to Robert R. and Valerie A. Hall, $710,000, Nov. 6, single family.

6 Chickadee Lane, Gregory J. and Barbie K. Woolf to Daniel and Mindy A. Zenga, $1,900,000, Nov. 7, single family.

75 Foundry St. Unit 27, Abdelaziz Chadli and Atifa Elhaiba to Sarah J. Ductant, $410,000, Nov. 7, condo.

Halifax

497 Monponsett St., Michael G. Skowyra to Eric J. Utterson, $399,000, Nov. 9, single family.

Hanover

25 Franklin Road, Joseph H. and Maureen R. Cuddahy to Svetlana Schultz and Oto Ridzon, $755,000, Nov. 9, single family.

25 Hemlock Circle Unit 25, Roberta M. Currier to Dympna Connors, $745,000, Nov. 8, condo.

720 Washington St. Unit 1, Hrm Realty Limited Liability Co. to Ocfl Real Estate Limited Liability Co., $600,000, Nov. 10.

Holbrook

27 Overlook Road, Beverly A. Boyle and Bk Of Ny Mellon T. Com Na to Cascade Funding Mtg T. Hb4, $177,643, Nov. 8, single family.

6 Christies Way Unit 6, 75 South Street Limited Liability Co. to Sameera Barakati, $449,900, Nov. 9, condo.

Kingston

26 Riverside Drive, Kristoffer and Kris Kandola to Paul Kandola, $20,000, Nov. 10, single family.

4 Foundry Lane, Justin M. Marshall to Richard C. Flanagan, $469,000, Nov. 9, single family.

46 Raboth Road, Pedro and Stacy Alvarado to Shawn M. Stanghellini Family Trust and Shawn M. Stanghellini, $182,500, Nov. 6, single family.

2 Peters Lane, Charlotte F. Messier to Martin and Sara Macrae, $515,000, Nov. 7, single family.

7 Charles Drive, Briarwood Const Corp. to Robert D. and Susan J. Reno, $819,900, Nov. 8.

11 Gray Ave., Michael and Lauren Cambria to David J. Shorten, $457,000, Nov. 9, single family.

133 Elm St., Michelle Sheehan to Eric M. Wahlstrom, $857,000, Nov. 6, single family.

Lakeville

6 Gloria Drive Unit 6, Handy Barbara E. Est and Virginia L. Glass to Craig and Julie A. Shipman, $360,000, Nov. 6, condo.

Mansfield

19 York Road, Kathleen D. Kanavos to Ashling and Matthew Kanavos, $915,000, Nov. 9, single family.

59 Stearns Ave., Faria Sr Francis X. Est and Francis X. Faria Jr. to Jean F. Morcy and Vilaine Vincent, $450,000, Nov. 6, single family.

21 Otis St., Anthony J. and Jamie L. Bruno to Cynthia L. and Matthew W. Forkner, $615,000, Nov. 6, single family.

285 Hope St., Daniel and Kristi L. Glavin to Molly and David Oconnor, $482,000, Nov. 7, single family.

Middleboro

13 Silo Lane, Amy C. Engrassia to Jesus O. Cespedes and L. D. Pomalaza, $610,000, Nov. 8, single family.

112 Spruce St., Susan E. Long to Luis M. Delarosa, $720,000, Nov. 9, single family.

24 Elisha Drive Unit 24, Craig F. and Julie A. Shipman to Emily C. Hayes T. and Emily Hayes, $555,000, Nov. 6, condo.

Norton

1 Wilbur Terrace Unit 4, Maykon Oliveira to Russell G. Boudreau 3rd and Sophia R. Rustemeyer, $229,900, Nov. 6, condo.

145 N. Washington St. Unit 10, Daniel M. Rayburg to Oleya V. Markova, $367,000, Nov. 6, condo.

Pembroke

163 Washington St., Thomas S. and Jennifer J. Gunning to Mason Pires and Amanda Joubert, $710,000, Nov. 6, single family.

3 Old Cart Path Lane, Fred O. and Lisa R. Spring to Esther Donahue and Fred O. Spring, $240,000, Nov. 8, single family.

18 Thrasher Ave., 0 Thrasher Street Realty Trust and Emile C. Tayeh Jr. to White Pine Realty Trust and Mark A. Comeau, $180,000, Nov. 8.

30 Old Washington St. Unit 5, 631 Washington Street Limited Liability Co. to Brian C. & C. Hawthorne RET and Brian C. Hawthorne, $547,500, Nov. 9, condo.

Plymouth

2 Brackenfern, Whitman Homes Inc. to Lisa R. Campbell, $624,900, Nov. 10.

17 Alden Terrace, Evelyn D. Strawn to Denise Linehan, $570,000, Nov. 8, single family.

776 Ship Pond Road, Richard S. and Kathleen E. Whelpley to Andrew and Chelsey Oliver, $800,000, Nov. 9, single family.

18 Forest Avenue Court, J. T. Realty Trust and David Christopher to 18-22 Forest Ave Ct Limited Liability Co., $3,000,000, Nov. 9.

20 Forest Avenue Court, J. T. Realty Trust and David Christopher to 18-22 Forest Ave Ct Limited Liability Co., $3,000,000, Nov. 9.

22 Forest Avenue Court, J. T. Realty Trust and David Christopher to 18-22 Forest Ave Ct Limited Liability Co., $3,000,000, Nov. 9.

12 Margeson Row Unit 12, Sherlock Family Trust and William J. Sherlock to Mark V. and Kristin L. Parabicoli, $649,000, Nov. 9, condo.

40 Bourne St., Ctj Realty Trust and David Christopher to 40 Bourne St Limited Liability Co., $1,635,000, Nov. 9.

14 Meadowbrook Drive, Whitman Homes Inc. to Lawrence J. and Lisa M. Russo Jr., $627,290, Nov. 9.

12 Oriole Way, Sandra D. Deveney to Joao T. and Ruth S. Gomes, $590,000, Nov. 9, single family.

19 Lawrence Road, Scott F. and Julie A. Rapose to Elizabeth J. and Jeremy M. Felton, $525,000, Nov. 9, single family.

67 7 Hills Road, Carole A. Griffin to Michael and Lauren Cambria, $615,000, Nov. 9, single family.

32 Fuller Way, David W. and Donna J. Gravelle to Jonathan P. Pallotta and Kristen N. Decoste, $803,000, Nov. 9, single family.

37 Howard Drive, Josee P. and Richard Tolles to John A. Rolfe and Rachel Ceccarelli, $695,000, Nov. 9, single family.

14 Towering Trees Road, Stabile Hm At Redbrook LL to Charles C. Roy and Jeanne Boyer-Roy, $826,343, Nov. 7.

14 Quaker Road, Michael A. Cella 3rd to Lindsey A. Haynes, $120,000, Nov. 6, single family.

51 Tinkers Blf Unit 51, Ridge Development Limited Liability Co. to Adams Methuen Realty Trust and Susan P. Adams, $914,743, Nov. 9, condo.

Saquish Bch Lot 486, James Ditzel to Nolan E. Powers, $11,500, Nov. 6.

162 Old Field Road Unit 162, Woo Family Trust and Stanley Woo to Jo-Ann Martin and Gregory Merchant, $560,000, Nov. 7, condo.

115 Bettencourt Road, Stone Family Trust and Walter V. Stone Jr. to Lakeypoo RET and Tait Mccobb, $350,000, Nov. 9, single family.

56 Pebble Beach Drive, Long Pond Golf Corp. to Ridder Building Corp., $270,000, Nov. 9.

95 Hatherly Rise Unit 95, Edward M. and Donna W. Donovan to Elizabeth Stahl, $942,000, Nov. 9, condo.

Plympton

65 West St., James and Coleen Armstrong to Shelbie Casato and Tyler Hatch, $620,000, Nov. 8, single family.

249 Brook St., Brian T. Ferriera Sr to B2w Limited Liability Co., $290,000, Nov. 7, single family.

Randolph

1 Royal Crest Drive Unit 11, Dennis E. Pitts Jr. to Seble L. Alemu, $230,000, Nov. 8, condo.

147 Center St., Lucille Pryce to Christopher L. Carr, $277,700, Nov. 6, single family.

65 Union Sq Unit 65, Jeannette C. Travaline RET and Alycia Krakowski to Larry J. Antonelli, $367,500, Nov. 8, condo.

5 Ox Bow Lane, Christine L. and Eric W. Dube to Esteban Rodney and Ashley Marinez-Rodney, $660,000, Nov. 9, single family.

127 High St., Michael P. Carroll to Margaret L. Morin, $450,000, Nov. 9, single family.

136 Ridge Hill Road, Sterling T. and Barbara A. Lenahan to Marsha L. Baxter, $200,000, Nov. 9, single family.

Raynham

48 Finch Road Unit 5, Michael J. Flaherty Jr. to Nichole Ogilvie, $450,000, Nov. 9, condo.

105 Captains Lndg, Gale T. Brady to Michael J. and Danielle D. Flaherty Jr., $690,000, Nov. 10, single family.

30 Hemlock St., Christopher B. Turgeon and Kayla M. King to Robert and Sylvia Barker, $540,000, Nov. 6, single family.

109 Oak St., Cheryl A. Ryan to Matthew D. Cote and Tracey C. Maffei, $500,000, Nov. 9, single family.

110 South St. E., Gregory D. Perry and Debra J. Tracy to Mrh Development Limited Liability Co., $400,000, Nov. 6, single family.

112 Carver St., Andrew T. Madden and Lakeview Loan Servicing L. to Solo Realty Llkc, $320,000, Nov. 6, single family.

Rockland

189 Durbeck Road, Brian Bollin and Tracy M. Bollin-Zeevalk to Johnathon Tinker and Emily Elliott, $520,000, Nov. 9, single family.

135 Liberty St., Krystian and Malgorzata Sokolowski to Michael Bartlett and Linda Dulski, $630,000, Nov. 7, single family.

Stoughton

669 Sumner St., Cdixon Inv Group Limited Liability Co. to Chenel Cylet and Myriam Mereus, $565,000, Nov. 7, single family.

69 Oakland St., M. L. Foss Realty Trust and Mildred L. Foss to Daniel Monopoli and Tessa Newell, $555,400, Nov. 9, single family.

Holmes Ave., 99 Holmes Ave Realty Trust and Thomas J. Earley to 6a Homes Limited Liability Co., $250,000, Nov. 8.

Taunton

498 Tremont St., Avis L. Decastro and Bk Of Ny Mellon T. Co. N. A. to Hb2 Alternative Hldg Limited Liability Co., $342,000, Nov. 10, single family.

215 Longmeadow Road Unit 306, Janet Bonelli to Jamie Trautman, $310,000, Nov. 9, condo.

285 Richmond St., William P. Toth 3rd to Jazzmyn Rodrigues, $460,000, Nov. 7.

176 Powderhorn Drive, Berger Albert E. Est and Nicole M. Choate-Derosa to Nikolay Andreev and Siuranna Khachtryan, $275,000, Nov. 9, single family.

215 Erin Road, Dana P. and Holly A. Smith to Victoria P. Lazzell, $660,000, Nov. 6, single family.

5 Elizabeth St., Sandra Vilbrun-Bruno and Asser P. Bruno to Ruth M. Aviles and Salvador R. Diaz, $430,000, Nov. 9, single family.

143 Erin Road, Fred G. and Stella M. Arenz to Gatty and Tselahale P. Manala, $630,000, Nov. 9, single family.

Longmeadow Road, Robert S. Gebelein to Sell Stuck Land Limited Liability Co., $40,000, Nov. 6.

Wareham

215 High St., Mary E. Richardson to Timothy Nickerson, $380,000, Nov. 6, single family.

169 Cromesett Road, Wallace L. and Lydia R. Frigon Sr to Danny Desousa and Gysell D. Canales, $1,250,000, Nov. 10, single family.

16 Bertino St., Wendy L. Batchelor to Beth A. Lynch and Kaitlyn R. Gallnat, $351,600, Nov. 9, single family.

19 Wildwood Ave., John F. and Mary P. Kilroy to Rita M. Troy, $375,000, Nov. 6, single family.

30 Red Brook Road, Elmore M. and Donna M. Simmons Jr. to Conroy L. Johnson, $452,000, Nov. 6, single family.

75 Circuit Ave., Smolinsky Janet E. Est and Joseph J. Smolinsky 2nd to Terry R. Scalzo, $170,000, Nov. 8, single family.

4 Dogwood Lane, Nancy M. Delprato to Terence and Carolyn Helmetag, $450,000, Nov. 10, single family.

22 Starboard Drive Unit 66, Windward Pines II Limited Liability Co. to Fred and Stella Arenz, $529,900, Nov. 9, condo.

Whitman

1005 Auburn St. Unit G3, South Abington Invs Limited Liability Co. to Akilesh Karunanidhi and Kayalvizhi Swaminathan, $525,000, Nov. 9, condo.

338 Homeland Drive, Odom Thomas E. Est and Niall Odom to Christ-Naider B. and Rose M. Charles, $360,000, Nov. 9, single family.

